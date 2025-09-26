Accenture(ACN) Stock : Declines Despite Positive Q4 Performance and Strong Outlook for Fiscal 2026

Accenture’s stock experienced a drop of 3.17%, falling to $231.50 from an opening price of $233.76.
The decline occurred despite strong results for the company’s fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025. Trading volume reached 7,914 shares, reflecting some market response to its quarterly earnings and projections for the upcoming year.
In the fourth quarter, Accenture reported a revenue of $17.6 billion, marking a 7% increase in U.S. dollars and 4.5% in local currency. This growth came from higher demand for both consulting and managed services, which collectively contributed to a solid finish to the fiscal year. However, the company’s operating margins did not mirror the same momentum, with a decrease in its GAAP operating margin of 270 basis points, settling at 11.6%.
The company’s key performance metrics also showed resilience. The new bookings for the quarter totaled $21.3 billion, led by managed services bookings at $12.44 billion. The quarter witnessed a 15% drop in GAAP earnings per share (EPS), which amounted to $2.25 compared to $2.66 from the same period last year. Adjusted EPS, however, saw a 9% rise, reaching $3.03, indicating ongoing strength in Accenture’s operations.
Accenture’s CEO Julie Sweet emphasized the company’s focus on using its expertise to help clients embrace AI and digital transformation. Sweet expressed satisfaction with the company’s 7% growth in fiscal 2025 and highlighted Accenture’s strong position to assist businesses as they navigate through AI-driven reinvention. This strategy, including a new business optimization program, reflects Accenture’s ongoing efforts to integrate AI into its services while optimizing its workforce.
The company also reported a charge of $615 million during the quarter due to a business optimization initiative. This was related to severance costs, as well as impairment from the divestiture of acquisitions not aligned with Accenture’s strategic direction. However, Accenture expects to save costs through this initiative, which will be reinvested into upskilling employees and driving future efficiencies.
For fiscal 2026, Accenture forecasts a revenue growth of 2% to 5% in local currency. The company anticipates a rise in earnings per share, projecting a 9% to 12% increase for GAAP EPS, which will reach between $13.19 and $13.57. Additionally, the company plans to return at least $9.3 billion in cash to shareholders, reflecting its strong financial position.
Accenture’s strong results for fiscal 2025, including the $3.8 billion in free cash flow for the quarter, position the company well for the future. The company’s planned share repurchases and cash dividends further highlight its commitment to rewarding shareholders. With these financial measures and an ongoing focus on AI and digital transformation, Accenture appears poised to maintain its leadership position in the tech consulting space despite the current market challenges.
