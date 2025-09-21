The post According to Adam Livingston, you have 5 years to stack Bitcoin before AI takes your soul appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Are you paying attention? If Adam Livingston, author of The Bitcoin Age and The Great Harvest, is right, the most urgent countdown of your life is already underway. According to Livingston, AI isn’t just another in a long line of technological upgrades; it’s poised to systematically replace human economic value. You have the next five years to stack Bitcoin before it’s too late. The clock is ticking on human capital We aren’t talking about science fiction, but a generational shift happening in real time. If there’s a last window to stack Bitcoin and secure economic sovereignty into the future, it’s now. This isn’t just about upskilling to keep pace, Livingston warns: “AI is not merely augmenting human capacity… it absorbs, replicates, and ultimately obsoletes it.” The data already tells the story. According to a survey by Kalshi, a massive 41% of companies intend to lay off employees due to AI within the next five years. The three-month average youth underemployment rate is up to 17%, the highest since 2020. Job uncertainty is at an all-time high (Source: Kalshi) Entry-level jobs are vanishing, automated away before new grads can even complete their LinkedIn profiles. With competition for meaningful work intensifying and AI’s relentless march only accelerating, Livingston’s brutally simple thesis emerges: AI is harvesting the value of human cognition, and society’s old operating system (education, labor, retirement) is already being rewritten. Stack Bitcoin: an immutable anchor in synthetic chaos So where does that leave us? Livingston argues that, in a world where everything can be copied, spun out, and devalued by algorithms, the ultimate scarcity is truth that cannot be faked or mass-produced. Bitcoin, he says, is that rare anchor, a “counter-algorithm” to the infinite replication of AI. Its supply is mathematically finite, immune to inflationary dilution, and secured by the… The post According to Adam Livingston, you have 5 years to stack Bitcoin before AI takes your soul appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Are you paying attention? If Adam Livingston, author of The Bitcoin Age and The Great Harvest, is right, the most urgent countdown of your life is already underway. According to Livingston, AI isn’t just another in a long line of technological upgrades; it’s poised to systematically replace human economic value. You have the next five years to stack Bitcoin before it’s too late. The clock is ticking on human capital We aren’t talking about science fiction, but a generational shift happening in real time. If there’s a last window to stack Bitcoin and secure economic sovereignty into the future, it’s now. This isn’t just about upskilling to keep pace, Livingston warns: “AI is not merely augmenting human capacity… it absorbs, replicates, and ultimately obsoletes it.” The data already tells the story. According to a survey by Kalshi, a massive 41% of companies intend to lay off employees due to AI within the next five years. The three-month average youth underemployment rate is up to 17%, the highest since 2020. Job uncertainty is at an all-time high (Source: Kalshi) Entry-level jobs are vanishing, automated away before new grads can even complete their LinkedIn profiles. With competition for meaningful work intensifying and AI’s relentless march only accelerating, Livingston’s brutally simple thesis emerges: AI is harvesting the value of human cognition, and society’s old operating system (education, labor, retirement) is already being rewritten. Stack Bitcoin: an immutable anchor in synthetic chaos So where does that leave us? Livingston argues that, in a world where everything can be copied, spun out, and devalued by algorithms, the ultimate scarcity is truth that cannot be faked or mass-produced. Bitcoin, he says, is that rare anchor, a “counter-algorithm” to the infinite replication of AI. Its supply is mathematically finite, immune to inflationary dilution, and secured by the…

According to Adam Livingston, you have 5 years to stack Bitcoin before AI takes your soul

2025/09/21 00:02
Are you paying attention? If Adam Livingston, author of The Bitcoin Age and The Great Harvest, is right, the most urgent countdown of your life is already underway. According to Livingston, AI isn’t just another in a long line of technological upgrades; it’s poised to systematically replace human economic value. You have the next five years to stack Bitcoin before it’s too late.

The clock is ticking on human capital

We aren’t talking about science fiction, but a generational shift happening in real time. If there’s a last window to stack Bitcoin and secure economic sovereignty into the future, it’s now.

This isn’t just about upskilling to keep pace, Livingston warns:

The data already tells the story. According to a survey by Kalshi, a massive 41% of companies intend to lay off employees due to AI within the next five years. The three-month average youth underemployment rate is up to 17%, the highest since 2020.

Job uncertainty is at an all-time high (Source: Kalshi)

Entry-level jobs are vanishing, automated away before new grads can even complete their LinkedIn profiles. With competition for meaningful work intensifying and AI’s relentless march only accelerating, Livingston’s brutally simple thesis emerges: AI is harvesting the value of human cognition, and society’s old operating system (education, labor, retirement) is already being rewritten.

Stack Bitcoin: an immutable anchor in synthetic chaos

So where does that leave us? Livingston argues that, in a world where everything can be copied, spun out, and devalued by algorithms, the ultimate scarcity is truth that cannot be faked or mass-produced.

Bitcoin, he says, is that rare anchor, a “counter-algorithm” to the infinite replication of AI. Its supply is mathematically finite, immune to inflationary dilution, and secured by the inescapable laws of physics.

Put plainly: while AI creates and destroys with digital abandon, Bitcoin enforces discipline and constraint. Stack bitcoin over the next five years, Livingston insists. It’s less about maximizing wealth than surviving the “great harvest.” If human capital is losing its power to claim a slice of the economic pie, then monetary sovereignty becomes the new frontier.

Labor market shifts: the tipping point is now

The latest labor statistics keep sounding the alarm. Youth underemployment is at a five-year high, echoing the anxieties of millions racing for jobs that no longer exist.

The overall U.S. underemployment rate, factoring in part-timers desperate for more hours and discouraged job seekers, stands at 8.1%. That’s a sharp jump revealing cracks in the economy even amid surface-level resilience. The result? Generation Z and Alpha are facing a work landscape where technology doesn’t just compete, it replaces. Livingston advises:

For him, that starts with Bitcoin: unconfiscatable, unreplicable, and not subject to the whim of governments or corporations.

In a future defined by automation and digital abundance, true scarcity will rest with those who hold assets artificial intelligence cannot dilute.

The message is clear, urgent, and uncomfortable. In five years, the AI revolution may render today’s jobs (and much of today’s stability) obsolete. Stack bitcoin, secure your autonomy, and prepare for a world where machines set the terms. The window is open, but closing faster than anyone cares to admit.

Source: https://cryptoslate.com/according-to-adam-livingston-you-have-5-years-to-stack-bitcoin-before-ai-takes-your-soul/

