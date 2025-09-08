According to an Expert Analyst, Tomorrow is a Special Day for Bitcoin: He Warned to Be Very Careful

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 02:41
Cryptocurrency analyst Timothy Peterson offered a compelling assessment of Bitcoin’s performance on September 8. According to Peterson, historical data suggests that September 8 was one of the worst days for Bitcoin.

The analyst stated, “Bitcoin has an average 53% chance of rising on any given day, with a typical gain of around 0.10%. However, the situation is different on September 8th. That day closed down 72% of the time, with an average loss of 1.30%. This makes September 8th the seventh worst day of the year.”

Peterson also argued that September 8th is a key indicator not only for daily performance but also for the entire month of September. He noted that historical data shows that a positive close on September 8th means there’s a 75% chance Bitcoin will close the month higher, while a negative close means there’s a 90% chance the month will end lower.

Experts remind investors that these statistics can offer clues in understanding short-term market direction, but they should not be considered investment advice alone.

*This is not investment advice.

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/according-to-an-expert-analyst-tomorrow-is-a-special-day-for-bitcoin-he-warned-to-be-very-careful/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
