ACI recommends that Aave DAO shut down the underperforming L2 and promote the reform of the fork framework and the linking of performance incentives with KPIs.

2025/09/17 10:08
PANews reported on September 17th that Aave Governance Initiative (ACI), the advocacy organization for Aave governance, released a report on the status of the Aave DAO, stating that more than half of Aave's cross-layer L2 and L1 replica instances are currently economically unviable. Based on year-to-date data, over 86.6% of Aave's revenue comes from the mainnet. ACI recommends shutting down the underperforming L2 and will release a proposal soon. Furthermore, ACI recommends reforming the forking framework to prohibit value dilution caused by third-party forks such as Spark, and adopting performance-based incentives tied to KPIs. Due to shrinking profit margins in the lending business, ACI stated it will vigorously promote the development of the GHO stablecoin. It recommends that the DAO maintain AAVE buybacks ($500,000-1 million per week) for the next 18 months, utilize over $100 million in reserves for growth and distribution partnerships, and further unleash its potential through GHO credit lines (collateralized by BTC, ETH, and AAVE). ACI will soon present its framework of growth investment principles to the DAO.

