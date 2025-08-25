Action Required for All Users: Account Activation -WLFI

BitcoinWorld

Action Required for All Users: Account Activation -WLFI

The $WLFI token is set to begin trading on September 1st, 2025, at 8:00 AM EST 📅. The necessary smart contracts for the Token Generation Event (TGE) have been deployed and tested.

Action Required for All Users: Account Activation

A key feature of the new token contract is that all users must activate their account before they can claim any $WLFI tokens.

  • How it works: Activation requires an off-chain signature from an address controlled by the WLFI team. This is a common practice used to enforce compliance.
  • When to do it: You can activate your account at any time, both before or after trading goes live. The feature to activate accounts is expected to be available starting tomorrow.
  • Claiming: The vesting contract will automatically check if your account is activated before processing any claims.

Launch & Liquidity Details

The development team has successfully deployed the vesting and token contracts. They also tested adding liquidity pools on Uniswap V3.

  • Tested Pairs: $WLFI paired with USDC, USDT, and USD1.
  • Trading Fees: Test transactions indicated a 1% fee for the USDC and USDT pools and a 0.3% fee for the USD1 pool.

Note for “Legacy Users”

A specific group referred to as “legacy users” will be required to reallocate their $WLFI tokens to a new wallet address before they are able to claim. The team is expected to provide more information soon on who qualifies as a legacy user.

This post Action Required for All Users: Account Activation -WLFI first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Keshav Aggarwal

