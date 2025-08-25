BitcoinWorld
Action Required for All Users: Account Activation -WLFI
The
$WLFI token is set to begin trading on September 1st, 2025, at 8:00 AM EST . The necessary smart contracts for the Token Generation Event (TGE) have been deployed and tested.
A key feature of the new token contract is that all users must activate their account before they can claim any
$WLFI tokens.
The development team has successfully deployed the vesting and token contracts. They also tested adding liquidity pools on Uniswap V3.
$WLFI paired with USDC, USDT, and USD1.
A specific group referred to as “legacy users” will be required to reallocate their
$WLFI tokens to a new wallet address before they are able to claim. The team is expected to provide more information soon on who qualifies as a legacy user.
This post Action Required for All Users: Account Activation -WLFI first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Keshav Aggarwal