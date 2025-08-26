ACX rallies 100% as Access Protocol launches Creator Coins

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/26 13:46
Access Protocol’s ACX token surged after unveiling Creator Coins on Solana, a new monetization model for digital creators. 

Summary

  • Access Protocol launched Creator Coins on Solana, powered by Proof of Audience and Raydium Launchlab.
  • ACX surged over 100% intraday, with volume spiking 10,909%.
  • Creator Coins reward early supporters and provide creators with sustainable revenue models.

Creator Coins operate like memecoins but are directly tied to individual creators, offering a tokenized way to align incentives between communities and the talent they follow.

The announcement was made on Aug. 25, 2025, in a post on X and an official press release by Access Protocol (ACX).

Unique Proof of Audience Model

Unlike speculative launches with no built-in demand, Access has embedded a Proof of Audience system that sets milestones before any coin can go live. These milestones ensure creators show genuine traction.

They include a minimum number of stakers, pool scores, and staking thresholds. Once those conditions are satisfied, token allocations are given to supporters, and creators receive their share, which is vested over a two-year period.

The goal of this strategy is to balance community benefits with long-term creator income. Tokens are tradeable from day one, while Access has also layered in a Creator Token Incentive Program that sends millions of ACS tokens to creators, stakers, and traders every month.

The launch is supported by Raydium’s (RAY) Launchlab on Solana (SOL), ensuring liquidity and tradability from day one. Creator tokens distribute 10% of the supply to early supporters, while creators receive 20% vested over two years.

Market reaction and ecosystem impact

Following the news, ACX price rallied more than 100%, climbing from roughly $0.00108 to a high of $0.00223 before retracing. As of this writing, ACX is still up 16% for the day and has shown comparable gains throughout the week. 

Additionally, trading activity increased significantly. In the last 24 hours, the daily volume increased by 10,909% to $95 million, indicating a renewed interest in the Access Protocol ecosystem.

The market’s reaction shows a high level of interest in both ACX and the larger Creator Coin concept. Access is establishing itself as a competitor to subscription-based platforms such as Patreon by linking token utility to creators and their audiences, while also capitalizing on the trading culture that has propelled Solana’s expansion.

Source: https://crypto.news/acx-access-protocol-launches-creator-coins-solana-2025/

