ADA, HBAR Face Pressure While BlockDAG Dashboard V4 Gains Edge

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 19:04
Crypto News
  16 September 2025
  • |
  14:00

Explore how Cardano nears $0.80 resistance, Hedera risks a 20% fall, while BlockDAG’s over $405M presale and Dashboard V4 redefine the best long term crypto.

The digital asset market continues to juggle between selling pressure and ongoing structural progress. Cardano and Hedera remain under watch as short-term trader attention intensifies. Cardano (ADA) is contending with strong resistance near $0.80 after a period of build-up, raising questions about whether the bulls can maintain momentum or if a correction is likely. Hedera (HBAR) faces its own test, with analysts suggesting a 20% pullback could develop if selling pressure grows, though long-term adoption linked to utility remains intact.

Against this backdrop, BlockDAG (BDAG) distinguishes itself by delivering milestones ahead of its exchange debut. Having secured over $405 million in presale funding, with a limited time price of $0.0013, and releasing its advanced Dashboard V4, BDAG is earning recognition among the best long term crypto projects.

Cardano Battles $0.80 Resistance in Ongoing Pressure

Cardano once again finds itself at a critical juncture as it encounters a significant resistance barrier. As reported by NewsBTC, the $0.80 mark is shaping up as a decisive test following periods of heavy trading activity. While ADA benefits from whale activity and ecosystem upgrades, prominent sell walls may limit upside potential in the near term.

If Cardano fails to break through and sustain movement above $0.80, the next downside zones could be $0.72 or even $0.65. However, renewed buying interest supported by strong volume could propel ADA’s climb toward $0.95. Cardano’s broader strength lies in its expanding developer activity, which continues to add new decentralized applications and foster staking adoption.

Despite current challenges, ADA remains in focus for those seeking top-rated crypto options with potential for recovery over the medium to long run.

Hedera Holds Key Support Amid Bearish Signals

Hedera’s trading pattern has become a subject of debate as market watchers assess the chance of further declines. According to The Currency Analytics, HBAR could see a 20% fall if vital support fails to hold. Analysts highlight $0.075 as a possible downside target if pressure persists, reflecting short-term weakness.

Yet, Hedera’s long-term outlook still leans positive thanks to its enterprise-oriented applications. Its hashgraph-based consensus provides both efficiency and scalability, driving adoption in payment solutions, supply chain systems, and asset tokenization. These use cases support resilience even when near-term signals turn bearish.

Should buyers hold the $0.09 level, HBAR could avoid deeper losses and stage a recovery toward $0.11–$0.12. This positions Hedera as a high-risk but engaging choice within discussions of top crypto assets heading into 2025.

BlockDAG’s Dashboard V4 Raises the Bar for Transparency

BlockDAG (BDAG) is reshaping presale benchmarks by providing working solutions prior to official launch. The project has already raised over $405 million. In celebration of its Deployment event in Singapore, BDAG announced a limited-time $0.0013 entry point, marking one of the steepest discounts available. Early adopters from Batch 1 at $0.001 are now sitting on gains exceeding 2,900%, while today’s participants still stand to capture up to major profits iif the projected $0.05 listing target is reached.

A standout feature is its Dashboard V4, simulating live exchange functionality. It allows users to monitor wallet balances, analyze real-time charts, replicate order book behavior, and follow referral and leaderboard stats. This level of transparency not only helps participants gauge progress but also provides confidence, often missing from presale projects.

Beyond the dashboard, BlockDAG has also showcased its X1 mobile app miner connected to the X10 hardware unit, capable of generating 200 BDAG daily under actual mining conditions. Such demonstrations confirm that BlockDAG is operational rather than theoretical. Adoption metrics reinforce this strength, with over 3 million app users engaged and 19,800+ miners sold worldwide, illustrating readiness for expansion.

With over 20 exchange listings confirmed, BlockDAG’s roadmap reflects a functioning system, not simply a concept in presale. For those analyzing the best long-term crypto choices, BDAG’s discounted entry price, strong tools, and operational proof position it as an unmatched option.

Final Say

Cardano’s current situation centers on the $0.80 barrier, which could either unlock a move toward $0.95 or trigger a retracement toward $0.65, depending on volume strength. Hedera also faces vulnerability, with a potential 20% downside but reinforced by real-world enterprise usage and long-term resilience. These scenarios highlight the unpredictability of short-term price movements.

BlockDAG, however, is presenting tangible outcomes. With more than $405 million raised, a limited time $0.0013 entry, its functional Dashboard V4, and demonstrated mining technology, it is securing milestones that most presales only suggest. For those exploring the best long-term crypto ahead of 2025, BDAG combines affordability, usability, and scalability, standing out as the strongest contender.

Author

Krasimir Rusev is a journalist with many years of experience in covering cryptocurrencies and financial markets. He specializes in analysis, news, and forecasts for digital assets, providing readers with in-depth and reliable information on the latest market trends. His expertise and professionalism make him a valuable source of information for investors, traders, and anyone who follows the dynamics of the crypto world.

Source: https://coindoo.com/hbar-and-ada-struggle-yet-blockdags-dashboard-and-over-405m-presale-draw-market-attention/

