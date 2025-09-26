The post Adam Back Defends Bitcoin Nodes Amid Criticism appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Adam Back, Blockstream CEO, has argued against undermining the decentralization of P2P nodes. He highlighted the dissent as a threat to the core sovereignty that Bitcoin was built to uphold. Back encourages decision-making on the basis of upholding safety and stability, not to promote politics. The co-founder and CEO of Blockstream has issued a stern warning to critics of Bitcoin’s BTC $111 661 24h volatility: 1.5% Market cap: $2.22 T Vol. 24h: $58.41 B peer-to-peer (P2P) node network. Building on his extensive experience in the blockchain industry, he argued that undermining the decentralization of P2P nodes is a great threat to the core sovereignty that Bitcoin (BTC) was built to uphold. Adam Back Encourages Informed Decision for Blockchain Adam Back started his post on X by stating that “Those who refuse to learn from history are doomed to repeat it.” He continued by establishing that running decentralized and anonymous P2P nodes is the hinge for individual sovereignty. The Blockstream executive noted that the principle of decentralization is supported by decades of empirical evidence and legal precedents. Those who refuse to learn from history, are doomed to repeat it. Running p2p nodes, too decentralized and anonymous to stop, is what defends individual sovereignty. Self-watering down p2p systems won’t help them stay robust, it’s just a slippery slope. Arguing decentralization… — Adam Back (@adam3us) September 25, 2025 Over the past 16 years since Bitcoin’s launch, the coin has relied on its decentralized architecture to resist censorship and withstand attacks. According to Back, the recent criticism of P2P nodes represents a “slippery slope” toward centralization. This debate has grown out of rising discontent with Bitcoin Core, the software that powers the network’s nodes. Developers have faced criticism for allegedly centralizing control and overriding user preferences. Back, however, emphasized that the ecosystem… The post Adam Back Defends Bitcoin Nodes Amid Criticism appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Adam Back, Blockstream CEO, has argued against undermining the decentralization of P2P nodes. He highlighted the dissent as a threat to the core sovereignty that Bitcoin was built to uphold. Back encourages decision-making on the basis of upholding safety and stability, not to promote politics. The co-founder and CEO of Blockstream has issued a stern warning to critics of Bitcoin’s BTC $111 661 24h volatility: 1.5% Market cap: $2.22 T Vol. 24h: $58.41 B peer-to-peer (P2P) node network. Building on his extensive experience in the blockchain industry, he argued that undermining the decentralization of P2P nodes is a great threat to the core sovereignty that Bitcoin (BTC) was built to uphold. Adam Back Encourages Informed Decision for Blockchain Adam Back started his post on X by stating that “Those who refuse to learn from history are doomed to repeat it.” He continued by establishing that running decentralized and anonymous P2P nodes is the hinge for individual sovereignty. The Blockstream executive noted that the principle of decentralization is supported by decades of empirical evidence and legal precedents. Those who refuse to learn from history, are doomed to repeat it. Running p2p nodes, too decentralized and anonymous to stop, is what defends individual sovereignty. Self-watering down p2p systems won’t help them stay robust, it’s just a slippery slope. Arguing decentralization… — Adam Back (@adam3us) September 25, 2025 Over the past 16 years since Bitcoin’s launch, the coin has relied on its decentralized architecture to resist censorship and withstand attacks. According to Back, the recent criticism of P2P nodes represents a “slippery slope” toward centralization. This debate has grown out of rising discontent with Bitcoin Core, the software that powers the network’s nodes. Developers have faced criticism for allegedly centralizing control and overriding user preferences. Back, however, emphasized that the ecosystem…

Adam Back Defends Bitcoin Nodes Amid Criticism

2025/09/26 00:41
Key Notes

  • Adam Back, Blockstream CEO, has argued against undermining the decentralization of P2P nodes.
  • He highlighted the dissent as a threat to the core sovereignty that Bitcoin was built to uphold.
  • Back encourages decision-making on the basis of upholding safety and stability, not to promote politics.

The co-founder and CEO of Blockstream has issued a stern warning to critics of Bitcoin’s

BTC
$111 661



24h volatility:
1.5%


Market cap:
$2.22 T



Vol. 24h:
$58.41 B

peer-to-peer (P2P) node network.

Building on his extensive experience in the blockchain industry, he argued that undermining the decentralization of P2P nodes is a great threat to the core sovereignty that Bitcoin (BTC) was built to uphold.


Adam Back Encourages Informed Decision for Blockchain

Adam Back started his post on X by stating that “Those who refuse to learn from history are doomed to repeat it.”

He continued by establishing that running decentralized and anonymous P2P nodes is the hinge for individual sovereignty. The Blockstream executive noted that the principle of decentralization is supported by decades of empirical evidence and legal precedents.

Over the past 16 years since Bitcoin’s launch, the coin has relied on its decentralized architecture to resist censorship and withstand attacks.

According to Back, the recent criticism of P2P nodes represents a “slippery slope” toward centralization.

This debate has grown out of rising discontent with Bitcoin Core, the software that powers the network’s nodes. Developers have faced criticism for allegedly centralizing control and overriding user preferences.

Back, however, emphasized that the ecosystem is supported by a diverse mix of nonprofits, volunteers, and contributors from around the world.

The crypto pioneer opines that any change that is made to this existing system will jeopardize the security and stability of the blockchain. Hence, safety must be the basis for making technical decisions and not just public opinions or politics.

Bitcoin Core Developers’ Proposal Raises Concerns

This is not the first time that an idea from Bitcoin Core developers has been met with opposition.

In April, the team proposed a change to OP_RETURN, an initiative that changes how the largest cryptocurrency handles transaction data. It would allow higher volumes of arbitrary data to travel across the network before it even reaches the blockchain.

However, it raised concerns among top players in the industry. Cardano

ADA
$0.79



24h volatility:
3.7%


Market cap:
$28.88 B



Vol. 24h:
$1.40 B

founder Charles Hoskinson shared an impactful yet sarcastic GIF in response to the proposal.

This is because the change can bring along slower transaction times, overloaded nodes, and long-term blockchain bloat.

In other news, PayPal launched a new P2P “links” feature for instant payments, with crypto integration for Bitcoin, Ethereum, and PYUSD coming soon.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.

Benjamin Godfrey is a blockchain enthusiast and journalist who relishes writing about the real life applications of blockchain technology and innovations to drive general acceptance and worldwide integration of the emerging technology. His desire to educate people about cryptocurrencies inspires his contributions to renowned blockchain media and sites.

Source: https://www.coinspeaker.com/adam-back-defends-bitcoin-nodes/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
