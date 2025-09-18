Adam Wainwright Takes The Mound Again Honor Darryl Kile

Adam Wainwright of the St. Louis Cardinals in the dugout during the second inning against the Miami Marlins at Busch Stadium on July 18, 2023 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Image Of Sport/Getty Images) Getty Images

St. Louis Cardinals lifer Adam Wainwright is a pretty easygoing guy, and not unlikely to talk with you about baseball traditions and barbecue, or even share a joke.

That personality came out last week during our Zoom call when I mentioned for the first time that I’m a Chicago Cubs fan.

He responded to the mention of my fandom, “So far, I don’t think this interview is going very well.”

Yet, Wainwright will return to Busch Stadium on September 19 on a more serious note, this time to honor another former Cardinal and friend, the late Darryl Kile. Wainwright will take the mound not as a starting pitcher, but to throw out the game’s ceremonial first pitch. Joining him on the mound will be Kile’s daughter, Sierra, as the two help launch a new program called Playing with Heart.

“Darryl’s passing was a reminder that heart disease doesn’t discriminate, even against elite athletes in peak physical shape,” Wainwright said. “This program is about helping people recognize the risks, take action, and hopefully save lives.”

Wainwright, who played for the St. Louis Cardinals as a starting pitcher from 2005 to 2023, aims to merge the essence of baseball tradition with a crucial message about heart health.

Kile, a beloved pitcher for the Cardinals, tragically passed away in 2002 at the age of 33 as a result of early-onset heart disease. His sudden death shook the baseball world and left a lasting impact on teammates, fans, and especially his family.

Now, more than two decades later, Sierra Kile is stepping forward with Wainwright to carry her father’s legacy into a new fight—one against preventable cardiovascular disease.

“Growing up, my father has been kept alive through stories and memories shared with family and loved ones,” Sierra Kile, ahead of this week’s event. “Being able to use those stories to spread a message to as many people as possible is extremely powerful.”

The initiative, created in collaboration with Merck and WomenHeart, is an educational campaign designed to raise awareness about the dangers of elevated LDL cholesterol and encourage people to have honest conversations with their doctors. For Wainwright and the Kile family, the cause is deeply personal.

Kile added, “I’m grateful to have that opportunity with Merck and Playing with Heart. Getting to speak on something that affected my family’s lives so heavily is an honor, and I hope everyone can find as much value in the cause behind this program as I do.”

The message couldn’t be more timely in St. Louis. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the city is considered a “high risk” location for heart disease, with a reported death rate of 221 per 100,000 people in 2018. Those numbers highlight the urgency of spreading awareness in a community that has long rallied around its baseball heroes.

The launch of Playing with Heart at Busch Stadium underscores the Cardinals’ tradition of honoring players who have left lasting marks both on and off the field.

Kile’s memory continues to inspire, and now his daughter is part of a new effort to ensure his legacy goes beyond baseball. Sierra’s presence on the mound alongside Wainwright symbolizes the connection between generations—one player who learned from Kile and other Cardinals greats, and a daughter carrying her father’s story forward.

Kathryn Hayward, Senior Vice President, US Pharma Business Unit at Merck, also weighed in on the effort.

Wainwright celebrates defeating the Pittsburgh Pirates 6 to 1 in Game 5 of the National League Division Series at Busch Stadium on October 9, 2013 in St Louis, Missouri.

“Through our collaboration with the St. Louis Cardinals and WomenHeart, Merck is helping to provide education about atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease with information about the risk of high LDL cholesterol,” Hayward said. “Merck has a longstanding commitment to cardiovascular health, and Playing with Heart helps bring ASCVD and LDL cholesterol education directly to communities.

Additionally, the program will provide educational resources to help people understand the risk factors of elevated LDL cholesterol, sometimes referred to as “bad cholesterol.” High LDL levels can lead to plaque buildup in arteries, increasing the chance of a heart attack and stroke.

Because heart disease remains the leading cause of death in the United States, health experts stress the importance of early detection and lifestyle changes, from diet and exercise to proactive medical care.

By combining the Cardinals’ spirit with an urgent public health mission, Wainwright and Sierra Kile hope to ensure that Darryl Kile’s legacy continues to inspire not just on the field, but in the lives of countless fans who cheer from the stands.

Wainwright also added that even as a retired baseball player, he feels it’s important to stay in shape and monitor his health, also saying that his wife Jenny help with that.

“I try to work out or do something every day to stay fit and keep these pool noodle arms in shape. And my wife is a health nut, so she’s always making sure I keep on top of my heart health.