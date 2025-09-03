Added 150K Ether (ETH) to Treasury, Bringing Holdings to $8.1B

2025/09/03
BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMMR), the Nasdaq-listed digital asset treasury firm led by Fundstrat’s Tom Lee, continued to accumulate tokens as crypto prices fell.

The firm added over 150,000 ETH through last week, according to a Tuesday press release. The purchase brought the company’s total holdings to 1,866,974 tokens, worth roughly $8.1 billion at current prices, with around $635 million in cash for further acquisitions, the firm said.

BMNR was slightly down pre-market at $43, and remained 35% lower than its mid-August peak as ETH pulled back from record prices.

BitMine, which pivoted to an ETH strategy in June, aims to corner 5% of the second-largest cryptocurrency’s supply and generate yield by staking the tokens. The firm currently ranks as the largest listed ETH treasury firm and only trails the bitcoin-focused Strategy’s $71 billion BTC holdings among all crypto treasury firms.

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/09/02/bitmine-immersion-boosts-ether-holdings-to-usd8-1b-with-usd623m-in-cash-for-more-purchases

Ether Machine: treasury at 495,362 ETH towards the IPO

The Ether Machine strengthens its ETH treasury before the IPO with an in-kind commitment of 150,000 ETH The Ether Machine strengthens its ETH treasury with an in-kind commitment of 150,000 ETH underwritten by Jeffrey Berns, founder of Blockchains, bringing the total holdings to 495,362 ETH – equivalent to an estimated value of approximately […]
The Cryptonomist2025/09/03 00:54
U.S. manufacturing has contracted for six consecutive months as of August 2025

The U.S. manufacturing industry reportedly contracted again in August, the sixth time in a row it has happened this year.  This comes as factories struggle with the fallout from Trump’s import tariffs, which have affected the current business environment so much, some manufacturers are reminded of the Great Recession. Trump’s import tariffs may be doing […]
Aggressive $19M USDC Inflow in HYPE Signals Investor Confidence: Will Whales Push HYPE Price to New ATHs?

Analysis of whale activity, USDC integration, technical levels, and how Outset PR helps crypto projects engineer visibility with data-driven campaigns.
