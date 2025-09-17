AdEx launches AURA API to bring autonomous AI agents on-chain

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 00:24
AdEx has launched the AURA API, an open-source tool for blockchain developers working on AI agents.

Summary

  • AdEx launches the AURA API platform for AI developers
  • AURA API is an open-source agent framework for blockchain
  • The company is also starting a hackathon to reward contributors

Artificial intelligence and Web3 technology are becoming increasingly interconnected. On Tuesday, September 16, Web3 software firm AdEx announced the launch of the AURA API, crypto.news can exclusively report. This is an open-source framework to help developers launch on-chain AI agents.

Essentially, the AURA API is a series of building blocks that enable developers to leverage AI capabilities on the blockchain more easily. The platform monitors raw data, including wallet balances, asset positions, and more. The API then connects to the AI layer, enabling it to interpret data and identify opportunities.

The AURA API can also generate personalized insights, creating strategies tailored for individual users. Moreover, it features an automation layer, enabling developers to create flows that automatically execute trading strategies.

AURA API will integrate with LLMs like ChatGPT

The platform will also feature an LLM interface, which connects to other parts of the API. This could enable users to interact with the platform similarly to how they would interact with ChatGPT and other LLMs. For instance, users might be able to give instructions using natural language.

Potential use cases, according to AdEx, include finding opportunities in “airdrops, DeFi yield, NFT mints, and liquidation risks,” among others. Moreover, developers would be able to leverage the AURA API to power “AI-driven portfolio trackers, autonomous trading bots, and real-time assistants,” and more.

The company also announced a hackathon set for September 22 and lasting one month. The competition will focus on Web3 applications that leverage AI and will feature a $12,000 prize pool. By launching the hackathon simultaneously with the AURA API, AdEx hopes to attract talent to contribute to the ecosystem.

Source: https://crypto.news/exclusive-adex-launches-aura-api-to-bring-autonomous-ai-agents-on-chain/

