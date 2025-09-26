The post Adobe Adds Luma, Runway, Marey AI Video To Firefly, AI XR Glasses Sales Surge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CHINA – 2023/11/10: In this photo illustration, the Adobe Firefly logo seen displayed on a smartphone with an Artificial intelligence (AI) chip and symbol in the background. (Photo Illustration by Budrul Chukrut/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images Adobe has added generative video to Firefly Boards, integrating Luma AI’s Ray3, Runway’s Aleph, and Moonvalley’s Marey models into its collaborative moodboarding tool. Boards is available in more than 30 countries, but access to video features requires a Firefly premium plan or a Creative Cloud subscription with generative credits. Paid plans start at $9.99 a month for 2,000 credits, with higher tiers offering more capacity. Video generation is credit-intensive, so lower tiers may only cover a handful of short clips. Adobe also added Describe Image, visual presets, and in-image text editing to speed up concepting and iteration inside Boards. Soaring sales of XR smart glasses illustrated by this graph from Counterpoint Research. Counterpoint Research Global VR headset shipments dropped 14% year-over-year in the first half of 2025 as consumer demand remained weak, according to Counterpoint Research. Meta kept roughly 80% market share despite declining volumes. New models due in 2026 may change that. AR smart glasses showed the opposite trend, climbing 50% YoY, led by Ray-Neo, Viture and Xreal. Birdbath-style video glasses made up 78% of shipments, while higher-priced see-through waveguide models captured 17% and are expected to grow with new products like Meta’s upcoming Ray-Ban Display. Counterpoint forecasts a 69% CAGR for AR smart glasses through 2027 as major tech players invest in hardware and expand use cases. Hyperspace Capture uses cameras on your Meta Quest 3 and Quest 3S headset to “capture” your real-world space in minutes. It can then create a “true-to-life” digital replica that you can visit. Meta Meta introduced Hyperspace, a new tool that… The post Adobe Adds Luma, Runway, Marey AI Video To Firefly, AI XR Glasses Sales Surge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CHINA – 2023/11/10: In this photo illustration, the Adobe Firefly logo seen displayed on a smartphone with an Artificial intelligence (AI) chip and symbol in the background. (Photo Illustration by Budrul Chukrut/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images Adobe has added generative video to Firefly Boards, integrating Luma AI’s Ray3, Runway’s Aleph, and Moonvalley’s Marey models into its collaborative moodboarding tool. Boards is available in more than 30 countries, but access to video features requires a Firefly premium plan or a Creative Cloud subscription with generative credits. Paid plans start at $9.99 a month for 2,000 credits, with higher tiers offering more capacity. Video generation is credit-intensive, so lower tiers may only cover a handful of short clips. Adobe also added Describe Image, visual presets, and in-image text editing to speed up concepting and iteration inside Boards. Soaring sales of XR smart glasses illustrated by this graph from Counterpoint Research. Counterpoint Research Global VR headset shipments dropped 14% year-over-year in the first half of 2025 as consumer demand remained weak, according to Counterpoint Research. Meta kept roughly 80% market share despite declining volumes. New models due in 2026 may change that. AR smart glasses showed the opposite trend, climbing 50% YoY, led by Ray-Neo, Viture and Xreal. Birdbath-style video glasses made up 78% of shipments, while higher-priced see-through waveguide models captured 17% and are expected to grow with new products like Meta’s upcoming Ray-Ban Display. Counterpoint forecasts a 69% CAGR for AR smart glasses through 2027 as major tech players invest in hardware and expand use cases. Hyperspace Capture uses cameras on your Meta Quest 3 and Quest 3S headset to “capture” your real-world space in minutes. It can then create a “true-to-life” digital replica that you can visit. Meta Meta introduced Hyperspace, a new tool that…

Adobe Adds Luma, Runway, Marey AI Video To Firefly, AI XR Glasses Sales Surge

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 06:06
Luma Protocol
LUMA$0.000000000000000065-48.81%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1143-9.28%
XRADERS
XR$0.0148-1.72%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016901-1.16%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$0.9353-3.01%

CHINA – 2023/11/10: In this photo illustration, the Adobe Firefly logo seen displayed on a smartphone with an Artificial intelligence (AI) chip and symbol in the background. (Photo Illustration by Budrul Chukrut/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Adobe has added generative video to Firefly Boards, integrating Luma AI’s Ray3, Runway’s Aleph, and Moonvalley’s Marey models into its collaborative moodboarding tool. Boards is available in more than 30 countries, but access to video features requires a Firefly premium plan or a Creative Cloud subscription with generative credits. Paid plans start at $9.99 a month for 2,000 credits, with higher tiers offering more capacity. Video generation is credit-intensive, so lower tiers may only cover a handful of short clips. Adobe also added Describe Image, visual presets, and in-image text editing to speed up concepting and iteration inside Boards.

Soaring sales of XR smart glasses illustrated by this graph from Counterpoint Research.

Counterpoint Research

Global VR headset shipments dropped 14% year-over-year in the first half of 2025 as consumer demand remained weak, according to Counterpoint Research. Meta kept roughly 80% market share despite declining volumes. New models due in 2026 may change that. AR smart glasses showed the opposite trend, climbing 50% YoY, led by Ray-Neo, Viture and Xreal. Birdbath-style video glasses made up 78% of shipments, while higher-priced see-through waveguide models captured 17% and are expected to grow with new products like Meta’s upcoming Ray-Ban Display. Counterpoint forecasts a 69% CAGR for AR smart glasses through 2027 as major tech players invest in hardware and expand use cases.

Hyperspace Capture uses cameras on your Meta Quest 3 and Quest 3S headset to “capture” your real-world space in minutes. It can then create a “true-to-life” digital replica that you can visit.

Meta

Meta introduced Hyperspace, a new tool that lets Quest 3 and 3S users scan real-world interiors and transform them into 3D digital replicas in VR. The system, currently in beta, uses headset cameras to capture spaces in minutes, though outdoor scans aren’t supported yet. Only users 18 and up with the compatible headsets can join the rollout. While early examples showcase interiors like celebrity living rooms, Meta hasn’t disclosed pricing or how the feature will be monetized.

World of Red Bull: A new series of immersive experiences for Vision Pro, starting with ‘Backcountry Skiing’, featuring the world’s top freeskiers taking on the wilderness of Revelstoke, British Columbia.

Apple

Apple is doubling down on immersive content for Vision Pro, unveiling a new slate of “immersive films” from partners including MotoGP, Red Bull, BBC, CNN, HYBE, CANAL+, and Apple itself. Two titles are available now via the Apple TV app on Vision Pro: a new episode of Apple Immersive and Tour De Force, a MotoGP documentary produced with CANAL+. Upcoming releases include a Red Bull freeskiing experience, a BBC Proms concert in VR, and wildlife and climate documentaries.

The AI video generator now owned by Canva, is selecting projects to offer financial support.

Leonardo

Leonardo.Ai has launched the Leonardo Imagination Fund, a $50,000 microgrant program supporting five creative projects across film, fashion, art, architecture, and design. One grant is reserved for an Australian creator to spotlight local talent. A panel including filmmaker Alex Proyas, Monks co-founder Michael Dobell, and Curious Refuge co-founder Shelby Ward will choose recipients. Leonardo.Ai’s Head of Creative Dwyane Koh said the initiative is meant to give artists freedom to experiment with AI and “push the boundaries of creativity.” Applications are open now, with winners expected to be announced later this year.

Echo Hunter and its new prequel, Echo Hunter: A Memory Too Far, by filmmaker Kavan Cardoza (aka Kavan the Kid), who had previously amazed audiences with his Star Wars Fan Film, Ghost Apprentice, have been released on YouTube and Escape AI. Kavan is also the co-founder of Phantom X which partnered with Kling AI to host a sold-out premiere at the Pacific Design Center in Los Angeles on September 20th.

Dusan Simic has created a Gorillaz homage with a series of videos featuring an album of music he created with Suno AI. He told me he made this four minute video in a day.

This column has a companion, The AI/XR Podcast, hosted by its author, Charlie Fink, and Ted Schilowitz, former studio executive and futurist for Paramount and Fox, and Rony Abovitz, founder of Magic Leap. This week’s guest is Paul Travers, founder and CEO of Vuzix. We can be found on Spotify, iTunes, and YouTube.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/charliefink/2025/09/25/adobe-adds-luma-runway-marey-ai-video-to-firefly-ai-xr-glasses-sales-surge/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Avalanche Jumps 10% While Market Sinks—MAGAX Presale Targets 1,350% Upside

Avalanche Jumps 10% While Market Sinks—MAGAX Presale Targets 1,350% Upside

Avalanche surged 10% while most cryptos dropped, fueled by institutional buying and DeFi growth. Discover how the MAGAX presale targets 1,350% upside by giving retail investors early access.
1
1$0.009263-37.37%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001534-6.97%
Partager
Cryptodaily2025/09/26 00:44
Partager
HYPE Price Prediction: ASTER vs HYPE Battle Heats Up as Analysts Call HYPE “Golden Buy” at $42 – Who Wins?

HYPE Price Prediction: ASTER vs HYPE Battle Heats Up as Analysts Call HYPE “Golden Buy” at $42 – Who Wins?

HYPE price prediction has hinged on a $40–42 base after a deeper pullback, as prior 20% cycles have been followed by new highs. Fibonacci levels near $42–46 have aligned with support, and user growth plus ongoing accumulation have supported a $55–60 recovery scenario if consolidation persists.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$41.16-9.87%
Aster
ASTER$1.8711-18.32%
NEAR
NEAR$2.721-9.36%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/26 05:28
Partager
Is BNB Parabolic Run Over or Just Paused?

Is BNB Parabolic Run Over or Just Paused?

BNB retraced from $1,019 to a low of $950 but rebounded and is currently trading slightly higher at the time of writing.  The coin joins the rest of the crypto market in a recent wave of selloffs. As a result, the global cryptocurrency market cap dropped to its lowest level in almost a month. The latest selling sentiment across the market is unsurprising, as a previous analysis noted that the sector is expected to experience significant selling pressure this week. Nonetheless, investors lost a whopping $1.14 billion in the derivatives market over the last 24 hours. Based on recent price movements, there is no doubt that the bulls are the top losers. The scenario remains the same with those who traded BNB.  They lost over $11 million.  A closer look at the 1-day chart reveals that the altcoin has lost over 6% since the start of the day. However, a look at its price action since the week started shows it has struggled for most of the session. It wasn’t spared from Monday’s decline, which resulted in a 5% drop.  Trading action between Tuesday and Wednesday failed to see the coin reclaim lost levels. While investors struggled to stage a buyback, the latest waves happened. As a result, questions arise about whether the parabolic run has come to an end.  It is worth noting that aside from fundamentals, the various activities taking place in the BNB chain were some of the main drivers of its run. The launch of ASTER and other tokens sparked a massive surge in volume and demand for the native coin.  Data from DeFiLlama reveals that DEX volume soared during this period, while net inflow was minimal for most of the uptrend. However, this changed, starting Sep 21, when inflows soared and prices reacted with a sharp retracement after peaking at $1,087.  Will BNB Surge Higher?  Reading from the highlighted project reveals that a new factor, distinct from the ones the asset encountered prior to the 21st, is at play, and prices are reacting to it. Recent data shows that the chain is experiencing the largest inflow in almost three months. Taking this into consideration, there is a high likelihood that the uptrend is over, and the unfolding trend will persist. Nonetheless, a previous analysis highlighted another indication that could signal the end of the parabolic run. It noted that the asset may struggle to break above a resistance or gradually lose momentum.  A closer look at trading action over the last three days shows no definite signs of this playing out as it previously did. However, price action between Tuesday and Wednesday shows slight similarities. After slipping below $1,025 on Monday, BNB attempted to reclaim it the next day with limited success. The previous intraday session saw the asset surge higher, retraced, and closed with a doji. With recent prices aligning with the previous price structure that signals the end of the parabolic run, there’s a high chance it’s over.  Aside from price movements, indicators are flipping bearish. It is worth noting that since the breakout of the bollinger bands on Sunday, BNB has mostly seen further corrections that sent prices lower. It rebounded off the middle band a few hours ago. The metric suggests further declines ahead.  The post Is BNB Parabolic Run Over or Just Paused? appeared first on Cointab.
Binance Coin
BNB$947.8-6.78%
1
1$0.009263-37.37%
Capverse
CAP$0.11095-3.91%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/26 05:29
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Avalanche Jumps 10% While Market Sinks—MAGAX Presale Targets 1,350% Upside

HYPE Price Prediction: ASTER vs HYPE Battle Heats Up as Analysts Call HYPE “Golden Buy” at $42 – Who Wins?

Is BNB Parabolic Run Over or Just Paused?

Ken Griffin criticized Trump’s tariff exemptions for big firms, calling them anti-American

SBF’s ‘gm’ Tweet Sparks Speculation of Comeback Amidst New Solana-Based Perp Dex