AEW All Out 2025 Results, Winners And Match Grades On September 20

AEW All Out 2025 results
AEW
AEW All Out 2025 emanated from Toronto, Ontario Canada in a show book-ended by hometown heroes Cage and Cope and a world title match between Hangman Adam Page and consummate wrestler Kyle Fletcher.
The 10-match, marathon show is almost guaranteed to bleed into WWE Wrestlepalooza, the promotion’s debut broadcast on ESPN. AEW All Out was originally scheduled for 4:00 p.m. PST, but Tony Khan moved the PPV to get out of the way of head-to-head competition with the WWE supershow.
AEW Dynamite Ratings
- September 17, 2025 | 667,000
- September 10, 2025 | 584,000
- September 3, 2025 | 472,000
- August 27, 2025 | 585,000
- August 20, 2025 | 565,000
AEW All Out 2025 Results, Match Card And Odds
- Cage and Cope (-1500) def. FTR (+1200)
- Eddie Kingston def. Big Bill
- Marc Briscoe def. MJF | Tables ‘n’ Tacks Match
- Ricochet and the Gates of Agony (-250) def. The Hurt Syndicate (+170)
- Mercedes Mone (-2000) def. Riho (+700) | AEW TBS Title
- Kazuchika Okada def. Konosuke Takeshita and Mascara Dorada | AEW Unified Title
- Jon Moxley (+275) def. Darby Allin (-450) | Coffin Match
- Kris Statlander (+600) def. Toni Storm (-2000), Jamie Hayter (+1000) and Thekla (+500) | AEW Women’s World Title
- Brodito vs. the Young Bucks vs. JetSpeed vs. the Don Callis Family | Fatal 4-Way Match for the AEW Tag Team Championships
- Hangman Adam Page (-5000) vs. Kyle Fletcher (+1200) | AEW World Heavyweight Title
AEW All Out 2025 Start Time And Where To Stream
- AEW All Out 2025 Date: Saturday, September 20, 2025
- AEW All Out 2025 Start Time: 12:00 pm PST (3:00 pm EST)
- Where to Watch/Stream: AEW All Out 2025 is available on multiple streaming platforms, including HBO Max where it can be purchased at a discount of $39.99.
AEW All Out 2025 Ticket Sales
- AEW All Out 2025 Event Venue: Scotiabank Arena (Toronto, ON)
- AEW All Out 2025 Tickets Distributed: 11,599
- AEW All Out 2025 Tickets Available: 697
Cage And Cope Def. FTR
- There was a hilarious opening segment with Cage and Cope arriving to the building. The segment featured cameos from NHL great Wendel Clark
- The hottest spot in the match came in the first half when Adam Copeland paid homage to John Cena with the John Cena comeback. This inspired the Scotiabank Arena to chant “Cena!” Cope and Christian tried for another WWE homage, this time to the Hardy Boyz, only to be thwarted.
- Stokely Hathaway got involved, interrupting a nearfall, which brought out Beth Copeland (Phoenix) to a huge reaction. Beth landed a stiff Spear on Stokely and carried him to the back. Cage and Cope hit a 3D for a nearfall.
- Cope kicked out of a Spike piledriver and a Shatter Machine. After a second Shatter Machine, Cope was out on his feet, but he hit a Spear on Cash out of pure instinct for the win.
- After the match, FTR handcuffed Copeland and laid out Beth Copeland with a Spike piledriver. Meanwhile, the Matriarchy took out Cage.
Cage and Cope vs. FTR Grade: B+
Eddie Kingston Def. Big Bill
- Eddie Kingston stormed out to the ring with a purpose to a big pop. For purposes of storyline continuity, Kingston donned a t-shirt that said “Claudio Sucks Eggs,” a nod to the fact that Claudio Castagnoli was the one who took him out in the first place.
- Kingston opened with several chops before being laid out by a boot. Bill screamed expletives at Kingston while beating him down, and he actually upstaged Kingston as a performer early on.
- Big Bill took his time with Kingston, and Bryan called him out for not taking this match as seriously, especially after a lackadaisical pinfall from Big Bill. Kingston made his comeback, but after a spinning backfist, Big Bill kicked out at one. Kingston hit a second backfist for an abrupt win. The announcers seemed shocked. A very underwhelming comeback match.
- After the match, Hook hit the ring to a miniscule reaction. Hook locked in the Tazmission on Bryan Keith, who then walked into a spinning backfist from Kingston. Hook embraced with Kingston.
Eddie Kingston vs. Big Bill Match Grade: C
Marc Briscoe Def. MJF
- MJF was showered in pyro during his entrance. He wore white gloves, white jeans and a white t-shirt that read “White Collar Wins.” There will be blood, for sure. Deplorable referee Bryce Remsburg donned a pair of goggles as thumbtacks would be involved.
- Briscoe, who was also wearing a white tanktop, immediately spilled thumbtacks in the center of the ring. MJF escaped an early Jay Driller attempt, but walked into the ring and onto the thumbtacks. Mans was terrified.
- After several teases of who would bump on the thumbtacks first, MJF scored with a body slam into the tacks after a cheap poke to the eyes. MJF then rubbed Briscoe’s face in the thumbtacks. “You sick f—k!” MJF doubled down and shoved tacks into a bloodly Briscoe’s mouth.
- MJF fought back and MJF got his real first tase of the thumbtacks by taking a back body drop. Briscoe followed up with a somersault through a table on a now shirtless MJF.
- Fans went dead silent for a stretch of this match until Briscoe power bombed MJF onto the tacks. MJF hit a tombstone on a steel chair. Of course, Briscoe kicked out.
- After two Froggy-Bows, Briscoe finally hit the Jay Driller on the thumbtacks for the bloody victory.
MJF vs. Marc Briscoe Match Grade: B+
The Demand Def. The Hurt Syndicate
- MVP elected to start the match with Bishop Kaun, but MVP demanded Ricochet. After a quick exchange, Shelton Benjamin tagged in and it quickly turned into a meat match. The underrated Kaun and Benjamin smashed into each other like two bulls.
- Ricochet tagged in and was matched up with Bobby Lashley. It went exactly as you think it did, with career midcarder Ricochet punching Lashley in the abs and Lashley not selling a damn thing. Lashley ragdolled Ricochet around the ring and tagged in MVP. MVP hit his patented Ballin’ Elbow Drop for a nearfall.
- Shelton hit an incredible double suplex on Ricochet and Bishop Kaun. Ricochet bumped like crazy throughout this match. As Lashley Speared everything in sight, Ricochet hit a 450 splash to break up a pinfall.
- The Demand cornered MVP and lined him up for the Spirit Gun for the win. There was less heat than the standard Hurt Syndicate match, and to me, was all Ricochet’s fault.
The Hurt Syndicate vs. The Demand Match Grade: B-
Mercedes Mone Def. Riho
- There were dueling chants of “Let’s go Riho” and “CEO!” as the two began the match with chain wrestling.
- Riho exploded on Mercedes with a flurry of offense that Mercedes sold brilliantly for. Back came Mercedes Mone, who hit an impressive Meteora off the table.
- Mone locked in a Romero Special, but Riho creatively countered into a single-leg crab. Riho leaned all the way back, but Mercedes pulled her hair, forcing her to let go. Riho slapped on another single-leg crab as a counter to a Meteora. Riho about bent Mercedes in half.
- Mone battled back and hit a Lungblower followed by the MoneMaker for the win.
Mercedes Mone vs. Riho Match Grade: B-
Kazuchika Okada Def. Takeshita And Mascara Dorada
- The match opened with high-flying lucha libre offense from Mascara Dorada to the applause of the Scotiabank Arena. Fans quickly exploded to “F Don Callis,” as Callis was on commentary.
- Don Callis spent much of the match insisting that Konosuke Takeshita and Kazuchika Okada would coexist. Shortly after, Takeshita accidentally booted Okada in the jaw. Takeshita followed up with an intentional boot to the face, just to be sure. Delusional Don Callis called it “Friendly taunting.”
- Mascara Dorada was sensational in this match. His best spot came when he hit a hurricanrana off the top rope on both Takeshita and Okada. Dorada was the star of this match as Okada and Takeshita’s tension took a backseat to his excellence.
- There were so many tombstones on this show, especially during this match. The alternate name for this PPV should be AEW “Oh, you got me, brother!”
- Fans came alive as Dorada rose on the top rope when it seemed Dorada was closing in on the win. Takeshita crotched him and followed up with a pair of suplexes, including a Raging Fire. Okada hit the ring, dropkicked Takeshita out of the ring and hit the Rainmaker on Dorada. Game, Okada.
AEW Unified Title Triple Threat Match Grade: A-
Darby Allin Def. Jon Moxley
- Darby Allin jumped Jon Moxley shortly after his entrance. Darby hit a Coffin Drop from the All Out sign, eliciting chants of “Holy s—t!”
- Jon Moxley started bleeding from the ear after Darby started biting at it. Darby Speared Moxley into the coffin as both were locked inside briefly. Claudio Castagnoli and the rest of the Death Riders joined the fray just as Marin Shafir was unbuckling the bottom turnbuckle. There was a table that read “Nothing’s over till you’re underground.”
- Bryan Danielson gave his word that he wouldn’t get involved in Darby’s match, and Taz reminded Bryan on commentary. Mox sent the troops to the back. Darby punctured Darby’s head with a fork after gauging his ear. Blood poured out of Moxley’s head like any family friendly Moxley match.
- As revenge for a spot earlier, Darby Allin smashed Mox’s fingers in the casket, followed by a Scorpion Death Drop. Mox fought back. Mox was not able to make a fist, so he kicked Darby during his comeback. Darby shrugged off the hapless comeback and mutilated Moxley further with a fork. Another “You sick f—k” chant on this family friendly PPV.
- Bryan handed Darby Allin an AEW tote bag. There was a plastig bag in the tote bag, which Darby used to suffocate Mox. Danielson gaslit Taz by saying he didn’t get involved because he “didn’t stand up once.” After kicking Mox’s head in, Darby stuffed him in a coffin. Fanas chanted “This is murder!”
- Pac hit the ring and hit a White Noise running power bomb over the rope onto the lid of the coffin. Pac stuffed Darby inside the coffin, sealing the victory for Jon Moxley. Too much violence for the sake of being violent. So weird considering how hard Tony Khan was promoting AEW as a family friendly company this week. This match sucked.
Darby Allin vs. Jon Moxley Grade: D
Kris Statlander Def. Jamie Hayter, Thekla and Toni Storm
- Wheeler Yuta gave Kris Statlander words of encouragement before the match. Thekla dominated early with core strength, belt shots and a Spider Suplex. As Thekla did a spider crawl, Toni Khan stomped her in the yam bags.
- the offense was nonstop as Jamie Hayter took over. Jamie hit a double suplex on Statlander and Storm. The rest of the field exchanged moves in a sequence that ended with a falling clothesline from Hayter. Fans chanted “AEW!” as all four women laid out.
- Jamie Hayter and Toni Storm worked together to dispose of Statlander before turning their attention to each other. Thekla hit a two-for-one Tarantula hold on Storm and Hayter.
- Kris Statlander rolled up Toni Storm when she wasn’t expecting it and got the win. It was easily the most shocking moment of the night.
AEW Women’s World Title Fatal 4-Way Match Grade: B-
Brodito Def. JetSpeed, The Young Bucks And The Callis Family
- This match began at 3:30 PST. The main event will certainly go head-to-head with WWE Wrestlepalooza’s opening match between John Cena and Brock Lesnar. Brodito and the Young Bucks wore matching gear. Jetspeed didn’t.
- There was a sloppy German suplex spot where Brody King yeeted three men. Fans were polite in their response.
- JetSpeed tried to climb the ladder, but Brody King singlehandedly dragged them both down. The crowd was getting exhausted at this point.
- The Young Bucks got the better of a chicken fight, but failed to capture the tag team titles on the ladder. The crowd started to wake up with faint chants of “This is awesome.”
- Mike Bailey was trapped in a surfboard submission hold on a ladder by Hechicero. The barefoot Speedball got out of the hold and followed up with a backflip, knee-first, on Hechicero.
- Body after body fell through ladders and tables capped off by Brody King hitting a modified tombstone on Speedball through a ladder. Fans were now fully into this match.
- Kevin Knight went falling through a double table. This was followed by Bandito driving onto his opps with a ladder, and Brody King clearing the path with a dive to the outside. Bandito grabbed both titles for the win. A very good semi-main event.
Tag Team Fatal 4-Way Ladder Match Grade: B
