The post AFTER 2049 Reveals Headliners Mind Against, Ajna and Samm for Singapore Grand Prix Weekend Kickoff appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This content is provided by a sponsor. PRESS RELEASE. SINGAPORE, 23rd September 2025 – TOKEN2049, the world’s largest Web3 and crypto conference, announced a star-studded DJ line-up for AFTER 2049, the official closing event of this year’s highly anticipated Singapore edition. Globally sought-after DJ duo Mind Against headlines the event, alongside rising European festival powerhouses […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/after-2049-reveals-headliners-mind-against-ajna-and-samm-for-singapore-grand-prix-weekend-kickoff/ The post AFTER 2049 Reveals Headliners Mind Against, Ajna and Samm for Singapore Grand Prix Weekend Kickoff appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This content is provided by a sponsor. PRESS RELEASE. SINGAPORE, 23rd September 2025 – TOKEN2049, the world’s largest Web3 and crypto conference, announced a star-studded DJ line-up for AFTER 2049, the official closing event of this year’s highly anticipated Singapore edition. Globally sought-after DJ duo Mind Against headlines the event, alongside rising European festival powerhouses […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/after-2049-reveals-headliners-mind-against-ajna-and-samm-for-singapore-grand-prix-weekend-kickoff/