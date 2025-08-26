After $400M splurge, ETH treasurer eyes stock buyback amid leverage concerns

Par : Coinstats
2025/08/26 01:12
ETHZilla’s $250 million buyback highlights how companies are tapping crypto gains for liquidity — but analysts warn that leverage risks could turn treasuries into ticking time bombs.

Ether treasury company ETHZilla, which recently pivoted from its biotechnology roots to cryptocurrency, has approved a $250 million share repurchase program — signaling that some firms may increasingly tap digital-asset gains as a source of liquidity.

ETHZilla’s board of directors authorized the buyback of up to $250 million worth of its outstanding common shares, the company disclosed Monday. The company currently has 165.4 million shares outstanding.

The move comes less than a month after the firm rebranded from 180 Life Sciences and made Ether (ETH) its core strategy — a pivot that helped revive its beaten-down stock. 


