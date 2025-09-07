After losing $35.84 million on a long ETH position, a whale switched to a $200 million short position in BTC and ETH.

PANews reported on September 7th that according to on-chain analyst Ember, a whale who lost $35.84 million on a long ETH position and then turned short continued to increase his BTC short position last night, while also adding a new short position on ETH. The whale now holds a short position worth $200 million and currently has a floating profit of $1.5 million:
- Shorted 1,351 BTC with 25x leverage, worth $150 million, with an opening price of $111,292 and a liquidation price of $114,770.
- Shorted 11,800 ETH with 15x leverage, worth $50 million, with an opening price of $4,278 and a liquidation price of $4,798.
