After losing $35.84 million on a long ETH position, a whale switched to a $200 million short position in BTC and ETH.

Ripple steps out of SEC's shadow: Middle East becomes strategic location, listed company pushes XRP reserves to attract Saudi prince to invest

While reaching a settlement with the SEC, Ripple is rapidly restarting its global expansion in the Middle East, with Dubai becoming a key location for its layout of tokenized real-world assets. At the same time, on May 29, Nasdaq-listed VivoPower International announced the completion of a $121 million private placement financing, and will transform into a crypto asset reserve strategy centered on XRP, with Saudi Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Abdulaziz Al Saud leading the investment with $100 million.