After losing $35.84 million on a long ETH position, a whale switched to a $200 million short position in BTC and ETH.

Par : PANews
2025/09/07 08:37
PANews reported on September 7th that according to on-chain analyst Ember, a whale who lost $35.84 million on a long ETH position and then turned short continued to increase his BTC short position last night, while also adding a new short position on ETH. The whale now holds a short position worth $200 million and currently has a floating profit of $1.5 million:

  • Shorted 1,351 BTC with 25x leverage, worth $150 million, with an opening price of $111,292 and a liquidation price of $114,770.
  • Shorted 11,800 ETH with 15x leverage, worth $50 million, with an opening price of $4,278 and a liquidation price of $4,798.
Ripple steps out of SEC's shadow: Middle East becomes strategic location, listed company pushes XRP reserves to attract Saudi prince to invest

Ripple steps out of SEC's shadow: Middle East becomes strategic location, listed company pushes XRP reserves to attract Saudi prince to invest

While reaching a settlement with the SEC, Ripple is rapidly restarting its global expansion in the Middle East, with Dubai becoming a key location for its layout of tokenized real-world assets. At the same time, on May 29, Nasdaq-listed VivoPower International announced the completion of a $121 million private placement financing, and will transform into a crypto asset reserve strategy centered on XRP, with Saudi Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Abdulaziz Al Saud leading the investment with $100 million.
PANews2025/05/29 15:58
PA Daily | PumpFun's annual fee income exceeds Ethereum; Trump made it clear that he will not seek a third term

PA Daily | PumpFun’s annual fee income exceeds Ethereum; Trump made it clear that he will not seek a third term

US President Trump made it clear that he would not seek a third term and was optimistic about Vance and Rubio's successors; BlackRock's tokenized fund BUIDL exceeded US$2.7 billion in size.
PANews2025/05/05 17:00
A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

DeFi is still largely dominated by Ethereum and its EVM ecosystem.
PANews2025/05/02 09:42
