After the Recent Rise in Gold Prices, How Much Would Bitcoin Need to Be Worth to Surpass Gold? Here’s the Critical Level

2025/09/11 08:31

The Bitcoin (BTC) vs. gold comparison has once again resurfaced in the cryptocurrency market. Following recent price fluctuations, investors are wondering what level Bitcoin needs to reach before it reaches gold’s market value.

According to data from CoinGecko and the World Gold Council, Bitcoin’s current market capitalization is approximately $2.26 trillion, while gold’s total market capitalization is measured at $25.39 trillion. This difference suggests that for Bitcoin to “flip”—or surpass gold in market capitalization—its price would need to rise to approximately $1,275,159.

In terms of performance, Bitcoin has gained 1012.13% over the last five years, far surpassing gold’s 89.42% gain. In terms of year-to-date returns, gold has surpassed Bitcoin’s 21.67% performance with a 39.28% return. In the last month, Bitcoin has fallen 2.35%, while gold has gained 7.89%.

There are also significant differences between the two assets in terms of supply growth. Bitcoin’s annual supply growth is 0.83%, and mining rewards decrease with halvings that occur approximately every four years. In contrast, gold’s annual supply growth is 1.72%, largely driven by newly mined and recycled gold. This points to Bitcoin’s long-term “low inflation” nature.

*This is not investment advice.

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/after-the-recent-rise-in-gold-prices-how-much-would-bitcoin-need-to-be-worth-to-surpass-gold-heres-the-critical-level/

