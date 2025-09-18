After USDT’s global victory Circle’s USDC battles Tether’s USAT in $650B USA showdown

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 22:16
NEAR
NEAR$3.022+12.25%
1
1$0.005721+472.10%
Union
U$0.013287-3.36%
Capverse
CAP$0.15743+0.38%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9993-0.02%
American Coin
USA$0.0000006825+2.09%

There’s little doubt that Tether has conquered the world with USDT. With a market cap of $171 billion, it outpaces all other stablecoins combined.

Earlier this month, Tether introduced a new U.S. dollar stablecoin, USA₮, to compete with USDC in the domestic market under U.S. law.

The company named Bo Hines to lead its U.S. unit and build issuance and custody around Anchorage Digital and Cantor Fitzgerald, a move disclosed after Congress enacted a federal framework for fiat-referenced tokens.

USA₮, or USAT, is designed to meet the new regime’s reserve and disclosure requirements. The legislative backdrop arrived on July 18 when the GENIUS Act was signed, setting monthly reserve attestations, high-quality liquid asset backing, and clear supervisory lanes for both bank and qualified non-bank issuers.

The competitive field tightened further after Circle completed an initial public offering that raised about $1.05 billion, with shares priced at $31.

The near-term contest now centers on onshore distribution and reserve income

U.S. merchants and payment processors want tokens that fit cleanly within money-movement and treasury policies. This means monthly reserve certifications, bankruptcy-remote structures, and straightforward redemption mechanics.

The GENIUS Act bans issuer-paid yield, which puts the commercial model on a float scale and operating efficiency.

Circle’s structure routes most reserves into BlackRock’s Circle Reserve Fund, a money-market-style vehicle invested in short-dated Treasuries and repurchase agreements, while Tether has reported a large U.S. Treasury footprint that has grown with stablecoin demand.

Stablecoin transfer volumes reached multi-trillion levels this year, reminding treasurers that liquidity and chain coverage now matter as much as brand.

Policy harmonization outside the U.S. will shape merchant access. The UK’s Financial Conduct Authority closed its consultation on issuance and custody in July, with the Bank of England considering caps on systemic holdings. Per the FCA consultation CP25/14, authorization, safeguarding, and disclosure are set to tighten in parallel with central bank oversight.

Hong Kong’s licensing regime took effect on August 1 under the HKMA, and Singapore’s MAS framework for single-currency stablecoins already prescribes reserve composition, capital, and five-day par redemptions.

A U.S. coin that fits GENIUS rules, a UK coin that meets FCA and BoE requirements, and an MAS-labeled instrument create a pathway for issuers to distribute across major financial hubs without bespoke workarounds.

Payments rails will be the practical governor of share capture through 2027

Visa has expanded stablecoin settlement to additional networks and to EURC, a step that helps issuers reach acquirers and cross-border payouts with less friction. PayPal extended PYUSD to Arbitrum and outlined Stellar plans, which shows how processors can pull settlement off congested chains when throughput and fees matter for merchant experience.

Distribution through wallets, acquirers, and card networks puts a premium on integration speed, reporting, fraud tooling, and fiat off-ramps, not only on the unit economics of reserve yields.

Monthly volumes in USDT and USDC already rival major electronic payment corridors, so small checkout routing or payment settlement improvements can shift token preference in merchant flows.

The onshore float that fits the U.S. framework will set the scoreboard for the next two years, and the numbers drive clear ranges.

A base case assumes $400 billion of U.S. onshore stablecoins by late 2026 and $650 billion by late 2027.

In that path, USDC holds 60 to 65 percent of the onshore pool as a public issuer with established bank and fintech integrations, while USAT reaches 20 to 25 percent as U.S. listings, custody, and settlement partners come online.

An upside path for Tether lifts the onshore pool to $450 billion by 2026 and $750 billion by 2027, with USAT rising to 30 to 35 percent if Anchorage and Cantor-linked plumbing accelerates adoption in U.S. venues.

A more conservative path for Tether and faster bank adoption of USDC will push USDC to a 70 to 75% share of a smaller $550 billion pool by 2027.

These are merchant and policy outcomes, not marketing narratives, and the driver is partner coverage across issuers, acquirers, and custodians.

ScenarioOnshore float 2026Onshore float 2027USDC shareUSAT share
Base$400B$650B60–65%20–25%
Aggressive USAT$450B$750B45–55%30–35%
USDC outperforms$350B$550B70–75%10–15%

Reserves tell the macro story that sits underneath market share

If U.S. onshore stablecoins reach one trillion dollars of float by 2027, the implied Treasury bill bid ranges from $600 billion to $900 billion, depending on whether issuers run 60 to 90 percent in bills.

The composition matters because front-end yields respond to large, persistent buyers. According to the Bank for International Settlements, strong net inflows to stablecoins have been associated with a modest fall in three-month bill yields over short windows, while outflows show larger adverse effects.

The Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City has warned that an asset shift into bills can lower credit supply elsewhere, which introduces questions for bank funding models if stablecoins absorb deposits at scale.

Onshore float60% in T-bills75% in T-bills90% in T-bills
$0.5T$300B$375B$450B
$1.0T$600B$750B$900B
$1.5T$900B$1.125T$1.35T

The U.S. law reframes how merchants and banks treat tokenized dollars. Monthly reserve disclosures and asset quality rules move these instruments near regulated cash equivalents in many treasurer policies, even as the law bans issuer yield.

That policy architecture favors issuers that already speak the language of attestation and custody segregation. It also gives U.S. banks and broker-dealers a clearer footing for custody and settlement services, which matters for U.S. exchanges, money transmitters, and fintech lenders that handle customer funds.

According to the FCA and HKMA outlines, similar directions are taking shape in the UK and Hong Kong, which could simplify cross-listing of compliant dollar tokens once licensing is granted.

Market structure details will decide the next step

Bank relationships determine where corporate treasurers hold working balances. Processor integrations determine which token a merchant sees at checkout.

Exchange and brokerage tools determine which stablecoin dominates retail balances in U.S. venues. Those practical steps tie back to reserves and disclosures, since issuers with transparent asset ladders, frequent attestations, and predictable redemption windows tend to pass compliance reviews with fewer exceptions.

Lender demand for tokenized dollars in repo and prime brokerage will add a separate use case that depends on settlement finality and counterparty rules.

The headline question is who wins a two-to-four trillion dollar market over the decade. The next two years will not answer that total addressable market number, however, they will lock in the first tier of onshore share.

USDC enters with a public company wrapper, embedded money-market structure, and established relationships across card networks, acquirers, and custodians.

USAT brings Tether’s liquidity footprint and a U.S. legal shell that meets the monthly-disclosure test, along with a buildout that includes Anchorage Digital and Cantor Fitzgerald.

The issuer configuration is set, and with the GENIUS Act in effect, implementation timelines now govern the pace.

Mentioned in this article

Source: https://cryptoslate.com/after-usdts-global-victory-circles-usdc-battles-tethers-usat-in-650b-usa-showdown/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

How to earn from cloud mining: IeByte’s upgraded auto-cloud mining platform unlocks genuine passive earnings

How to earn from cloud mining: IeByte’s upgraded auto-cloud mining platform unlocks genuine passive earnings

The post How to earn from cloud mining: IeByte’s upgraded auto-cloud mining platform unlocks genuine passive earnings appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. contributor Posted: September 17, 2025 As digital assets continue to reshape global finance, cloud mining has become one of the most effective ways for investors to generate stable passive income. Addressing the growing demand for simplicity, security, and profitability, IeByte has officially upgraded its fully automated cloud mining platform, empowering both beginners and experienced investors to earn Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and other mainstream cryptocurrencies without the need for hardware or technical expertise. Why cloud mining in 2025? Traditional crypto mining requires expensive hardware, high electricity costs, and constant maintenance. In 2025, with blockchain networks becoming more competitive, these barriers have grown even higher. Cloud mining solves this by allowing users to lease professional mining power remotely, eliminating the upfront costs and complexity. IeByte stands at the forefront of this transformation, offering investors a transparent and seamless path to daily earnings. IeByte’s upgraded auto-cloud mining platform With its latest upgrade, IeByte introduces: Full Automation: Mining contracts can be activated in just one click, with all processes handled by IeByte’s servers. Enhanced Security: Bank-grade encryption, cold wallets, and real-time monitoring protect every transaction. Scalable Options: From starter packages to high-level investment contracts, investors can choose the plan that matches their goals. Global Reach: Already trusted by users in over 100 countries. Mining contracts for 2025 IeByte offers a wide range of contracts tailored for every investor level. From entry-level plans with daily returns to premium high-yield packages, the platform ensures maximum accessibility. Contract Type Duration Price Daily Reward Total Earnings (Principal + Profit) Starter Contract 1 Day $200 $6 $200 + $6 + $10 bonus Bronze Basic Contract 2 Days $500 $13.5 $500 + $27 Bronze Basic Contract 3 Days $1,200 $36 $1,200 + $108 Silver Advanced Contract 1 Day $5,000 $175 $5,000 + $175 Silver Advanced Contract 2 Days $8,000 $320 $8,000 + $640 Silver…
RealLink
REAL$0.06538+2.75%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08868+1.84%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018599+9.16%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 23:48
Partager
Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s Long-Term Focus on Quantum Resistance

Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s Long-Term Focus on Quantum Resistance

TLDR Ethereum focuses on quantum resistance to secure the blockchain’s future. Vitalik Buterin outlines Ethereum’s long-term development with security goals. Ethereum aims for improved transaction efficiency and layer-2 scalability. Ethereum maintains a strong market position with price stability above $4,000. Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of Ethereum, has shared insights into the blockchain’s long-term development. During [...] The post Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s Long-Term Focus on Quantum Resistance appeared first on CoinCentral.
Solayer
LAYER$0.5632+8.83%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12648-0.22%
QUANTUM
QUANTUM$0.00355-2.57%
Partager
Coincentral2025/09/18 00:31
Partager
Dogecoin Forms 5-Wave Diagonal with Support Above $0.24 and Rally Ahead

Dogecoin Forms 5-Wave Diagonal with Support Above $0.24 and Rally Ahead

Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/dogecoin-forms-5-wave-diagonal/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018599+9.16%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/18 22:34
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

How to earn from cloud mining: IeByte’s upgraded auto-cloud mining platform unlocks genuine passive earnings

Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s Long-Term Focus on Quantum Resistance

Dogecoin Forms 5-Wave Diagonal with Support Above $0.24 and Rally Ahead

BNB hits $1,000 for first time as altcoins outpace bitcoin after Fed rate cut

PayPal's stablecoin PYUSD is now available on the Stellar network.