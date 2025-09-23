After Wrestlepalooza, What’s Next for John Cena’s WWE Farewell?

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – SEPTEMBER 20: John Cena makes his entrance during Wrestlepalooza at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on September 20, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Marques/WWE via Getty Images) WWE via Getty Images

Suplex after suplex, F5 after F5. Brock Lesnar flattened John Cena within minutes. No, that’s not just the story of their SummerSlam 2014 clash, but exactly what played out at Wrestlepalooza to open WWE’s ESPN era.

When the Leader of the Cenation’s retirement tour kicked off in January, few could have predicted most of what’s followed, outside of him clinching the recognized WWE world title reign record. A heel turn once thought impossible, an odd WrestleMania 41 alliance with Travis Scott that’ll go down in infamy, a clash with Logan Paul, and now another showdown with Lesnar.

Most of these detours haven’t landed. They’ve lacked creativity or left fans questioning whether someone else might have been better suited for the spotlight, especially given Cena’s limited schedule. That sentiment only grew louder after this latest match with the Beast at Wrestlepalooza.

And time is running out.

Where Does Cena’s Story Go From Here?

The 17-time champ has just five scheduled appearances left. Unless his farewell tour is extended, opportunities are scarce, with two dates reserved for Premium Live Events and one for Saturday Night’s Main Event on Dec. 13, which could well be his curtain call. There’s still no indication of who he’ll face.

The most logical path, given how far this story has already gone, is one last showdown with Lesnar. It would give Cena the chance to finally topple his greatest foe before the clock runs out. A crisis of confidence, a pep talk from someone like Ron “The Truth” Killings, and a final quest to conquer the Beast could close the book on both men, assuming WWE has no long-term plans for Lesnar.

But while this makes sense, it doesn’t feel satisfying, not when the spotlight is again on such a polarizing opponent.

Other routes exist, such as a final chapter with AJ Styles, or fresh matchups with Gunther or Bron Breakker. For a rising member of The Vision, retiring Cena would be the ultimate rub. For the Ring General, who already retired Goldberg earlier this year, sending the veteran off would further cement his place among WWE’s elite.

The other option is Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief and Cena already shared their passing-of-the-torch moments, and Reigns will likely remain entangled with The Vision when he returns. Still, running it back as Cena’s final match, two icons of separate eras colliding, would fit WWE’s current appetite for spectacle in the TKO era.

Even beyond specific opponents, WWE has to decide what Cena’s swan song is truly about: giving him one last victory as a symbol of “never give up,” or putting over talent.

Maybe the former UFC star is that guy, telling the story of Cena overcoming the odds. There’s logic there, but again, it doesn’t feel satisfying given how divisive Lesnar is. Still, it seems like the direction WWE might be leaning.

The way WWE books this farewell will define how fans remember Cena’s last ride. In today’s prisoner-of-the-moment world, the final impression is what lingers. With Lesnar, it feels cyclical. With a younger star, it feels like a business move. With Reigns, it feels like two legends on equal footing. All eyes are on what’s next, and what’s last, because the final time is, in fact, now.