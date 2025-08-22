Age Verification Has Made A Colossal Misstep, And Blockchain Needs To Get Involved

Opinion by: Boris Bohrer-Bilowitzki, CEO of Concordium

The recent push to protect minors when it comes to adult content has been much needed. Having now taken effect in the UK, this ongoing movement is not slowing down, with other European markets and the US facing the same restrictions.

As websites have instituted age verification software, however, problems have arisen. To avoid age verification, users either try to avoid the process or look for a less compliant provider. In either case, people are not adopting this new process, meaning minors are still at risk.

Existing protocols for identity verification are not up to standard. Adult users need to feel reassured that their identity is protected, while minors are prevented from having access. Processes like photo uploads or credit card checks are too outdated to work. Instead, there needs to be an approach that combines anonymity with a legitimate identity.

A good intention with poor execution

Recognizing the importance of laws like the Online Safety Act is essential. The reliance on the internet means inappropriate content is easily accessible to minors. With over 50% of children seeing harmful content online, governments must protect minors.

The challenge has come with implementation. The age verification in place has only led to users trying to circumvent the process. The 1,800% spike in VPN downloads only demonstrates that users of all ages are trying to avoid the verification process.

This helps no one. Websites can’t guarantee minors aren’t accessing their content, undermining online safety legislation. Meanwhile, as users avoid age verification through compliant sites, they are more likely to drift to less reputable providers, creating significant security and legal risk.

Integrating privacy with verification

Why are users avoiding verification software even if they are of the legal age? Fundamentally, it comes down to privacy. Adults will want to feel assured that their identity is protected. While existing age verification methods promise anonymity, the need for photos or credit card information can be a cause for concern.

Existing age verification processes are far too exposed to hacks, blackmail and scandal. Whether it’s large retail chains or mobile phone providers, even the most robust systems can be at risk. With identity verification, adult content sites are now a massive target for cyberattacks. Even with the best protocols in place, it’s only a matter of time until a site fails to stop an attack.

Keeping age verification personal

Here, the Web3 space can be the missing piece of the puzzle. There needs to be the right balance between privacy and identity verification to work. A blockchain system needs to maintain gated access without compromising user privacy.

Achieving this requires users to verify their identity through a certified identity provider. That verified status is then cryptographically linked to their blockchain address — instead of the person’s name or photo — via zero-knowledge proofs. This enables identity verification for multiple services without requiring third parties to access the data.

Users can prove they’re over 18 without revealing their identity to the site they’re using. This approach goes beyond adult content and has a wide range of uses — from gambling to trade finance. Users are not sharing their personal data externally because the person’s identity verification exists outside the blockchain. Identity verification is streamlined while reassuring users that their personal information is safe.

Finding private compliance

If needed, there are still protocols that can be in place to ensure that user identity is accessible. Should law enforcement need to, processes can be in place that can map the blockchain account back to the verified identity. This ensures that bad actors can be brought to justice in extreme cases. Using identity verification via a blockchain can strike a balance between privacy for the law-abiding and accountability for the malicious.

Undoubtedly, age verification is needed in an age where ungated content is rife. Getting people to accept this new process will be challenging if it relies on outdated methods. Using the blockchain isn’t about circumventing age verification or disagreeing with the broader issue of online safety. Instead, it’s about establishing a better method that makes it easier for users to embrace this new requirement.

If the current wave of regulation teaches us anything, digital anonymity and safety don’t have to contradict each other. Maintaining both requires rethinking how identity works online, not as a surveillance tool, but as a selective, user-controlled signal.

Achieving a better internet experience will require governments and businesses to move beyond checkbox compliance and start designing systems that reflect how people want to engage online: securely, privately and with agency.

