Aggie Beever-Jones Scores Again As Relentless Chelsea Go 29 Unbeaten

DAGENHAM, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 28: Aggie Beever-Jones of Chelsea celebrates with teammates after scoring during the match between West Ham United and Chelsea FC on September 28, 2025.

As their title rivals drop points around them, Women’s Super League (WSL) champions Chelsea moved two points clear at the top of the table thrashing West Ham United.

The champions for the past six seasons, there is no evidence of Chelsea relenting in any way in their pursuit of a seventh straight English league title. Despite injuries to, and the exit of, several key players during the summer, the team continue to perform like a well-oiled machine while their challengers splutter.

Yesterday, Arsenal, the last team to win the WSL title before Chelsea in 2019, failed to win for the second weekend in succession, conceding a costly last-minute equaliser at home to Aston Villa. Chelsea typically responded by stretching the margin of points between them with a 4-0 win away to West Ham, three of the goals coming within a devastating opening 15 minutes.

After going through the previous entire season without defeat, Chelsea are now unbeaten in 29 Women’s Super League matches since May 1 2024. They are now four games from equalling their own WSL record of 33 matches without defeat set between February 2019 and January 2021.

Tantalisingy, they will have to avoid defeat at the Emirates Stadium when they face the reigning European champions Arsenal on November 8 to equal that record. It is a match that Arsenal – already four points behind the team they are desperate to usurp as English champions – realistically have to win to have any chance of regaining a title they last won in 2019.

England striker Beever-Jones was again a stand-out performer for Chelsea, starting again ahead of the fit-again Sam Kerr. She scored for the fifth WSL match in succession – notably the opening goal in each of those games – becoming the first Chelsea player to achieve this since herself in November 2023.

Aggie Beever-Jones of Chelsea celebrates after scoring her team's first goal during the match between West Ham United and Chelsea FC on September 28, 2025.

Beever-Jones has now remarkably scored in 77% of her starts for Chelsea, ththe best record for any player at a WSL club. Her previous goals this season have come from her left foot, a header and her right foot. To this she added a stunning 25-yard free kick to her repertoire. At the age of 22, she has already scored 26 goals in the WSL.

Speaking ahead of the game, Beever-Jones said she was unconcerned with breaking records. “I’m really enjoying my football at the moment, coming off the back of a very busy summer and getting back into the swing of things. It’s the players around me who’ve been feeding me and putting me into good positions, and I’ve been grateful to put those chances away and contribute where I can.”

Chelsea’s Wieke Kaptein, who scored and provided the assist for the second goal for the ever-ever-impressive Johanna Rytting Kaneryd, has yet to taste defeat in any of her twenty WSL appearances (won 17, drawn 3) since joining the club last summer. This has equalled another league record set by Daphné Corboz, who also went twenty games without losing when she joined Manchester City in 2015.

On the flip side, West Ham United have slipped to six successive defeats in the WSL for the first time ever. Their cause was no helped by the self-inflicted blow dealt by the early dismissal of Inès Belloumou for a hair pull on United States’ international Alyssa Thompson.

DAGENHAM, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 28: Ines Belloumou of West Ham United walks down the tunnel after being shown a red card during the match between West Ham United and Chelsea FC on September 28, 2025.

West Ham United head coach Rehanne Skinner was also in charge of Tottenham Hotspur when they fell to nine consecutive losses during the 2022/23 season, a run which led to her dismissal.

Rooted at the bottom of the table, Skinner will be under pressure to turn things around when West Ham host Aston Villa in Chigwell next weekend. Before the match, the West Ham United head coach and Chelsea’s Head of Women’s Football, Paul Green both carried out a white wreath to commemorate the death of Matt Beard.

DAGENHAM, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 28: Rehanne Skinner, Manager of West Ham United, and Paul Green, Head of Women's Football at Chelsea, carry a wreath out to the centre circle in memory of former West Ham manager Matt Beard, prior to the match between West Ham United and Chelsea FC on September 28, 2025.

The 47-year-old, who passed away last Saturday, had led both teams in their respective first seasons in the WSL and remains a popular figure at both clubs.