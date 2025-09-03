Aggressive $19M USDC Inflow in HYPE Signals Investor Confidence: Will Whales Push HYPE Price to New ATHs?

In mid-August, a whale deposited $19.38 million USDC into Hyperliquid, positioning buys in the $45–46 range. This follows earlier purchases totaling $28 million from other large holders, underscoring sustained accumulation from deep-pocketed investors.

Continuous whale inflows reduce circulating supply, creating scarcity while reinforcing signals of institutional conviction. HYPE’s liquidity remains thin, which means large orders can amplify price swings far more than in deeper markets.

USDC Integration Fuels Liquidity

Another tailwind came earlier this month as Circle integrated native USDC through CCTP v2 on August 1. The upgrade simplified cross-chain transfers directly into Hyperliquid, sparking a 3% HYPE price bump.

By reducing friction, native USDC access makes it easier for traders to enter HYPE positions. Unlike wrapped alternatives that previously inflated total value locked (TVL), these flows represent real capital. Indeed, USDC inflows rose 8.3% MoM, compared to an industry average of just 0.4%.

Technical Rebound From Key Levels

Source: coinmarketcap

From a technical perspective, HYPE has stabilized after recent volatility. The token currently holds above the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level ($45.52), despite bearish signals from the MACD (-0.2419) and a neutral RSI at 47.58. The 30-day SMA ($43.66) continues to act as dynamic support.

Consolidation around current levels looks likely. A breakout above the 23.6% Fib level ($47.64) could set up a move toward $51.07 (August 27 swing high). Conversely, failure to hold $45 support risks a deeper pullback toward $43.81 (50% retracement).

HYPE’s modest daily performance reflects a balance between whale-driven accumulation and technical indecision. The immediate test remains whether HYPE can hold the $45.52 support. A decisive move either way could dictate the broader direction of altcoin momentum — and if whales continue aggressive buying, HYPE could be well positioned to challenge new all-time highs in the coming months.

Outset PR Builds Clarity and Momentum Beyond the Charts

Just as on-chain activity and liquidity flows shape token performance, communications strategy determines how projects capture attention and sustain momentum. That’s where Outset PR, founded by crypto PR veteran Mike Ermolaev, makes the difference.

Operating like a hands-on workshop, Outset PR replaces cookie-cutter placements with campaigns built around market fit. Media outlets are chosen based on discoverability, domain authority, conversion potential, and viral reach, while tailored pitches and precise timing ensure that stories unfold naturally, building trust in the process.

The agency’s proprietary traffic acquisition tech amplifies visibility by blending organic editorial placement with SEO and lead generation, consistently driving volumes of traffic well beyond standard PR approaches.

In an environment where hype can fade quickly, Outset PR ensures campaigns are data-backed, measurable, and outcome-focused. For crypto and Web3 projects, this means visibility and trust are not left to chance—they are engineered with the same precision as on-chain strategies.

You can find more information about Outset PR here:

Website: outsetpr.ioTelegram: t.me/outsetpr X: x.com/OutsetPR

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.