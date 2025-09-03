Aggressive $19M USDC Inflow in HYPE Signals Investor Confidence: Will Whales Push HYPE Price to New ATHs?

Par : Cryptodaily
2025/09/03 05:40
Hyperliquid
HYPE$44,84+4,86%
USDCoin
USDC$0,9999+0,01%
EPNS
PUSH$0,03654+2,58%

In mid-August, a whale deposited $19.38 million USDC into Hyperliquid, positioning buys in the $45–46 range. This follows earlier purchases totaling $28 million from other large holders, underscoring sustained accumulation from deep-pocketed investors.

Continuous whale inflows reduce circulating supply, creating scarcity while reinforcing signals of institutional conviction. HYPE’s liquidity remains thin, which means large orders can amplify price swings far more than in deeper markets.

USDC Integration Fuels Liquidity  

Another tailwind came earlier this month as Circle integrated native USDC through CCTP v2 on August 1. The upgrade simplified cross-chain transfers directly into Hyperliquid, sparking a 3% HYPE price bump.

By reducing friction, native USDC access makes it easier for traders to enter HYPE positions. Unlike wrapped alternatives that previously inflated total value locked (TVL), these flows represent real capital. Indeed, USDC inflows rose 8.3% MoM, compared to an industry average of just 0.4%.

Technical Rebound From Key Levels 

Source: coinmarketcap

From a technical perspective, HYPE has stabilized after recent volatility. The token currently holds above the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level ($45.52), despite bearish signals from the MACD (-0.2419) and a neutral RSI at 47.58. The 30-day SMA ($43.66) continues to act as dynamic support.

Consolidation around current levels looks likely. A breakout above the 23.6% Fib level ($47.64) could set up a move toward $51.07 (August 27 swing high). Conversely, failure to hold $45 support risks a deeper pullback toward $43.81 (50% retracement).

HYPE’s modest daily performance reflects a balance between whale-driven accumulation and technical indecision. The immediate test remains whether HYPE can hold the $45.52 support. A decisive move either way could dictate the broader direction of altcoin momentum — and if whales continue aggressive buying, HYPE could be well positioned to challenge new all-time highs in the coming months.

Outset PR Builds Clarity and Momentum Beyond the Charts

Just as on-chain activity and liquidity flows shape token performance, communications strategy determines how projects capture attention and sustain momentum. That’s where Outset PR, founded by crypto PR veteran Mike Ermolaev, makes the difference.

Operating like a hands-on workshop, Outset PR replaces cookie-cutter placements with campaigns built around market fit. Media outlets are chosen based on discoverability, domain authority, conversion potential, and viral reach, while tailored pitches and precise timing ensure that stories unfold naturally, building trust in the process.

The agency’s proprietary traffic acquisition tech amplifies visibility by blending organic editorial placement with SEO and lead generation, consistently driving volumes of traffic well beyond standard PR approaches.  

In an environment where hype can fade quickly, Outset PR ensures campaigns are data-backed, measurable, and outcome-focused. For crypto and Web3 projects, this means visibility and trust are not left to chance—they are engineered with the same precision as on-chain strategies.

You can find more information about Outset PR here:

Website: outsetpr.ioTelegram: t.me/outsetpr X: x.com/OutsetPR 

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Ether Machine: treasury at 495,362 ETH towards the IPO

Ether Machine: treasury at 495,362 ETH towards the IPO

The Ether Machine strengthens its ETH treasury before the IPO with an in-kind commitment of 150,000 ETH The Ether Machine strengthens its ETH treasury with an in-kind commitment of 150,000 ETH underwritten by Jeffrey Berns, founder of Blockchains, bringing the total holdings to 495,362 ETH – equivalent to an estimated value of approximately […]
Ethereum
ETH$4 330,67+1,21%
Partager
The Cryptonomist2025/09/03 00:54
Partager
U.S. manufacturing has contracted for six consecutive months as of August 2025

U.S. manufacturing has contracted for six consecutive months as of August 2025

The U.S. manufacturing industry reportedly contracted again in August, the sixth time in a row it has happened this year.  This comes as factories struggle with the fallout from Trump’s import tariffs, which have affected the current business environment so much, some manufacturers are reminded of the Great Recession. Trump’s import tariffs may be doing […]
SIX
SIX$0,02145-0,32%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8,41+1,50%
MAY
MAY$0,04288+0,23%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/03 05:30
Partager
SEC and CFTC open doors for spot crypto trading on US-registered exchanges

SEC and CFTC open doors for spot crypto trading on US-registered exchanges

The post SEC and CFTC open doors for spot crypto trading on US-registered exchanges appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Photo: Tierney L. Cross Key Takeaways The SEC and CFTC issued a joint staff statement clarifying that registered US exchanges are not prohibited from listing certain spot crypto products. Agency leaders framed the move as a reversal from past mixed signals, part of efforts to make the US a global hub for blockchain innovation. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) have issued a joint staff statement clearing the way for US-registered exchanges to list and facilitate trading of certain spot crypto asset products. The statement signals that US regulators are ready to bring spot crypto into the registered exchange framework, noting that current law does not bar SEC- or CFTC-registered platforms from listing such products if requirements are met. SEC Chair Paul Atkins called the statement a major step in bringing crypto innovation back to the US. CFTC Acting Chair Caroline Pham said it marked a turning point from past policies and aligned with efforts to make America the crypto capital of the world. The Divisions of Trading and Markets (SEC) and Market Oversight, Clearing and Risk (CFTC) outlined several considerations for exchanges seeking to offer spot crypto products, including margin, clearing, settlement, and public dissemination of trade data. The initiative builds on the SEC’s Project Crypto and the CFTC’s Crypto Sprint, as well as recommendations from the President’s Working Group on Digital Asset Markets. Matthew Sigel, head of digital assets research at VanEck, commented on the announcement, saying, “The NYSE, Nasdaq, Cboe, CME and others to soon offer spot trading for BTC, ETH, and more,” highlighting the potential for major US exchanges to expand directly into crypto markets. The agencies said their staff stand ready to review filings from national securities exchanges (NSEs), designated contract markets (DCMs), and foreign boards of trade…
Bitcoin
BTC$111 237,39+2,75%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1,55+4,51%
Moonveil
MORE$0,0975-1,12%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/03 05:24
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Ether Machine: treasury at 495,362 ETH towards the IPO

U.S. manufacturing has contracted for six consecutive months as of August 2025

SEC and CFTC open doors for spot crypto trading on US-registered exchanges

Ethena’s USDe has become the third-largest stablecoin, surpassing DAI and USDS

PA Daily | "Stock God" Buffett announced that he will retire at the end of the year; Arthur Hayes: U.S. debt pressure and stereotypes may hinder the United States from increasing its holdings of Bitco