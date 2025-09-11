AGI Open Network Joins DeepSafe to Boost Secure Web3 and AI Infrastructure

AGI Open Network, a decentralized AI infrastructure provider, has partnered with DeepSafe, a blockchain entity using inclusive PoW+PoS consensus. The partnership is aimed at developing trustless AI agent validation while also fortifying Web3-based decentralized infrastructure. As the platform disclosed in its official X announcement, the collaboration is a notable move in improving the interoperability and security in the AI-driven blockchain ecosystem. Keeping this in view, the development is anticipated to accelerate adoption and provide exclusive opportunities for enterprises and developers engaging with decentralized and AI technologies.
The partnership between AGI Open Network and DeepSafe focuses on establishing a robust infrastructure for Web3 and AI. Hence, the development takes into account the provision of cutting-edge AI agent verification mechanisms. These mechanisms reportedly use technologies like Trusted Execution Environments (TEE), MPC, and Ring VRF.
In addition to this, the merger of the AI ecosystem of AGI Open Network with the validator network of DeepSafe leads toward the development of a resilient framework. This will ensure decentralized, transparent, and secure AI operations. As a result, the move addresses the rising demand for unique and trustless validation of AI agents across diverse blockchains. Apart from that, the latest combined consensus model of DeepSafe delivers a balanced approach in the case of scalability and decentralization. Hence, the duo endeavors to bolster the reliable deployment of AI agents across chains and Web3 settings.
According to AGI Open Network, the collaboration pays considerable attention to developers with the provision of stronger security in the deployment of AI agents. Additionally, the development also offers dependable validation mechanisms and unparalleled cross-chain compatibility. This minimizes risks linked to centrally controlled verification models. Overall, the development attempts to establish groundwork for a relatively decentralized, developer-focused, and secure AI-led Web3 landscape.