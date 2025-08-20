AI Agent Market Heats Up: INJ, FET, and MAGIC Shine in Social Rankings

Par : Blockchainreporter
2025/08/20 05:10
AI agents are emerging as one of the most disruptive elements in the crypto space, with AI agent ventures introducing new degrees of automation, intelligence, and user interaction. These initiatives not only redesign utility in blockchain but also attract enormous social media attention. 

Community sentiment and adoption are increasingly being grabbed by social engagement, which signals what projects are picking up with investors and developers. 

Phoenix Group report shows the top-trafficked AI agent projects based on Social activity, which includes INJ, FET, PAAL, and others.

INJ Leads AI Agent Projects by Social Activity

Injective (INJ) took the leading position in social discussions concerning the highest level of engagement across all platforms. 

INJ had 9.1K engaged posts and an amazing 476.2K interactions that place it in the lead of the most discussed AI-driven project. The magnitude of this surge identifies the increasing influence of the project and community support within a hyper-competitive market.

FET Maintains Strong Momentum in Discussions

Fetch.ai (FET) was ranked second, where 6.2K powered posts were observed and around 298.7K interactions. The sustained drive underlines the relevance of FET as one of the most promising AI networks that drive automation and decentralized intelligence. 

Although INJ stole the show, the number of strong engagements by FET means it still remains popular among developers and investors interested in having AI-driven solutions implemented into Web3 models.

PAAL, MAGIC, and SWARMS Show Rising Influence

The third position was occupied by PAAL with 3.6K involved posts and 88.4K interactions. Its popularity is a testament to growing interest in applied AI-driven tools to be used in the real world. 

Next closely was MAGIC with 3K posts and 88.9K interactions, establishing it as one of the creative-centric AI ecosystems.

In the meantime, SWARMS brought an impressive 2.6K engaged posts, yet it was stronger in terms of overall interactions, which stood at 113.9K. 

In this performance, SWARMS is transforming fewer posts into a richer and more active community engagement, which may be a sign of good grassroots following.

Smaller Players Gain Ground: REX, AIXBT, BID, CGPT, and ARC

The mid-tier projects also had a mark, each carving out a niche in the AI agent sphere. REX has 1.7K engaged posts and 89.4K interactions, which are significant engagement rates considering the lower quantity of posts. 

Both AIXBT and BID amassed 1.5K engaged posts with 61.2K and 54.2K interactions recorded. These numbers are indicative of the increasing interest in the community around their AI-driven ecosystems.

Having 1.3K posts, CGPT impressed with its 253.9K interactions, demonstrating that even a small number of mentions could give enormous results when the audience is interactive. Lastly, ARC completed the list with 1.2K posts and 40.2K interactions, which indicates that it is not being forgotten despite the increasing competition.

Market Outlook for AI Agents

The records bring out the growing influence of social interaction as part of constructing discourse related to AI agent projects. With more users adapting AI agents to decentralized systems, the fight over attention will persist, and projects with significant community-driven force can find the highest returns in adoption and valuation.

