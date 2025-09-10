AI agents can now pay APIs with USDC in 200 ms as Coinbase activates x402 Bazaar

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 19:25
Coinbase has launched x402 Bazaar for AI agent-powered x402 micropayments.

The catalog exposes a machine-readable index of services that accept pay-per-request USDC payments and is positioned as a discovery layer for agents and developers integrating the x402 protocol.

Coinbase says Bazaar is in early development, and today, it indexes endpoints that settle through its hosted facilitator.

x402 revives the HTTP 402 “Payment Required” status code and a repeat-request flow in which the client attaches a signed payment payload.

Coinbase’s hosted facilitator verifies and settles the payment, so sellers do not need blockchain infrastructure, and the company states it charges no facilitator fee for USDC on Base.

Per Coinbase’s docs, current network support is USDC on Base mainnet and Base Sepolia, with additional assets on the roadmap. See the x402 overview, the facilitator documentation, and HTTP 402 background on MDN.

The whitepaper frames the economics around sub-second confirmations and negligible gas. It compares “x402 (on Base)” with a 200 millisecond settlement path and nominal gas far below one ten-thousandth of a dollar, contrasting card fees and batch settlement.

Bazaar’s list endpoint returns structured JSON for each resource, including accepted asset, network, destination address, and the maximum amount required, expressed in the token’s atomic units.

The example shows a maxAmountRequired of 200 for USDC on Base, equal to $0.000200 at 6-decimal precision, illustrating the system’s intended price granularity for per-call payments.

On the execution path, Base’s Flashblocks feature adds 200-millisecond preconfirmations that shorten the perceived confirmation time for interactive apps.

Once network latency is included, infrastructure providers report typical end-to-end acknowledgments closer to 300–500 ms, while Base’s standard block time remains two seconds.

For metered APIs, this latency budget can make priced retries practical without degrading user experience. See Base Flashblocks and a provider explainer on Chainstack.

Under the hood, most current implementations rely on EIP-3009’s authorization-based transfers, which allow a client to sign an authorization that the facilitator submits on-chain.

Coinbase’s API exposes /verify and /settle endpoints to process these flows, and community libraries mirror the pattern. For the standard, see EIP-3009, and for an example implementation see this GitHub repository. For protocol code and contribution guidance, see the x402 GitHub repo.

Regulation opens door for digital payment infrastructure

The policy backdrop now tilts toward clearer stablecoin rules in the United States. In July, Congress passed and the President signed the GENIUS Act, a federal framework for payment stablecoins that mandates full backing in cash or short-term Treasuries and creates licensing and supervision.

Europe’s Markets in Crypto-assets regime already applies to e-money tokens and asset-referenced tokens. The European Banking Authority has clarified that issuers must hold the relevant authorization and has published technical standards, with transitional relief for some ART issuers but not for EMTs. That mix means any EU-facing x402 settlement in fiat-pegged tokens ultimately depends on EMT compliance and supervision.

Macro context around demand is shifting as dollar-stablecoins scale. The market value has roughly doubled in 18 months to near $280 billion, with projections reaching into the trillions under supportive policy, and the IMF’s Finance & Development discusses how USD-backed stablecoins can influence Treasury demand and dollar primacy.

A simple range illustrates how Bazaar could monetize agentic workloads if technical and regulatory pieces hold.

Using the whitepaper’s minimum price point as a reference, prices between $0.001 and $0.01 per call across 100 to 1,000 listed endpoints and 100,000 to 10 million paid calls per day would imply daily gross payment volume of $100 to $100,000 at the low end of adoption, scaling to $1,000,000 at the high end.

Settlement costs and facilitator fees are the main variables, and Coinbase states the facilitator adds zero fee on Base, leaving nominal gas as the constraint.

The commerce tie-in matters for distribution. Coinbase and Shopify announced USDC payments on Base within Shopify Payments, and Shopify’s own communications describe Base as a fast, low-cost network integrated at checkout.

If on-chain retail flows normalize in mainstream ecommerce, x402’s pay-per-use pattern can extend from human checkout into machine-to-machine API consumption using the same stablecoin rails.

Open questions remain, Bazaar currently lists services settling in USDC on Base, and Coinbase’s FAQ points to more chains and assets later.

Final adoption will depend on how quickly developers list price-disclosed endpoints and whether Flashblocks-level latency translates to reliable, low-variance payment acknowledgment at production scale.

For now, Bazaar’s discovery API is live, the facilitator is fee-free on Base, and the policy environment is firming around stablecoin settlement.

Source: https://cryptoslate.com/ai-agents-can-now-pay-apis-with-usdc-in-200-ms-as-coinbase-activates-x402-bazaar/

