AI agents need intent-based blockchain infrastructure

Developers must integrate AI agents through intent-centric systems or risk replicating the same problems Web3 set out to eliminate.

Opinion by: Adrian Brink, co-founder of Anoma

Web3 was founded on decentralization, sovereignty, verifiability and resilience. Now, those values are under threat. The rise of AI agents is beneficial and inevitable. Unless agents are built on sovereign intent-centric infrastructure, they are a threat to the core values of crypto.

The integration of intents is no longer just about improving UX; it’s about enabling agents to reach their full potential without sacrificing the soul of Web3.

Read more