AI and NVIDIA GPUs Enhance Weather Forecasting Through Humidity Mapping

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/03 16:08
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0006378+2.63%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09964+3.07%
Camino Network
CAM$0.03432-1.09%
Storm Trade
STORM$0.01324+2.39%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.134692+1.28%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1253-0.79%


Peter Zhang
Sep 02, 2025 13:45

Researchers at Wrocław University utilize AI and NVIDIA GPUs to improve weather forecasts by creating detailed 3D humidity maps, reducing errors significantly.





In a significant advancement for meteorology, researchers at Wrocław University of Environmental and Life Sciences (UPWr) have leveraged deep learning and NVIDIA GPUs to enhance weather forecasting accuracy. By focusing on humidity, a crucial yet elusive factor, the team aims to transform global navigation satellite system (GNSS)-based atmospheric data into precise 3D humidity maps, according to NVIDIA’s blog.

Revolutionizing Humidity Capture

Humidity plays a pivotal role in weather phenomena like thunderstorms, flash floods, and hurricanes, yet it has remained difficult to quantify accurately. Traditional methods often produce blurry maps that fail to predict sudden weather changes. The Polish research team, however, has developed a super-resolution generative adversarial network (SRGAN) trained on global weather data to upscale low-resolution satellite images into high-resolution humidity maps.

Significant Error Reduction

Utilizing NVIDIA GPUs, the new AI-driven method significantly reduces errors in humidity mapping—by 62% in Poland and 52% in California, even under challenging conditions. This method provides sharper, more reliable data that aligns with ground-based instrument readings, offering a more accurate reflection of atmospheric conditions.

Explainable AI for Trust and Transparency

Recognizing the importance of trust in meteorology, the researchers incorporated explainable AI techniques, such as Grad-CAM and SHAP, to visualize the decision-making process of the model. These tools reveal that the AI focuses on critical storm-prone areas, bolstering confidence in its predictions and offering transparency in its operations.

Implications for Future Forecasts

The potential impact of this breakthrough is substantial. By integrating these refined humidity maps into both physics-based and AI-driven weather models, forecasters can better anticipate severe weather events, granting communities more time to prepare for potential disasters. This advancement underscores the often-overlooked significance of humidity in weather forecasting, highlighting its role as the invisible fuel for atmospheric disturbances.

Image source: Shutterstock


Source: https://blockchain.news/news/ai-nvidia-gpus-enhance-weather-forecasting-humidity-mapping

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Trump slams Powell’s rate stance as BTC price flatlines

Trump slams Powell’s rate stance as BTC price flatlines

President Trump slams Fed Chair Jerome Powell for refusing to cut interest rates, leaving America’s monetary policy unchanged again. As a result, Bitcoin has seen minimal price movement ever since. In a recent post shared to Trump Media & Technology…
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.421+0.29%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,547.31+1.44%
Everscale
EVER$0.0098+3.70%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/19 17:27
Partager
Billionaire Ricardo Salinas: Bitcoin is expected to surpass gold's $16 trillion market value

Billionaire Ricardo Salinas: Bitcoin is expected to surpass gold's $16 trillion market value

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Cointelegraph, Mexican billionaire Ricardo Salinas said that Bitcoin is expected to surpass gold's market value of $16 trillion, an increase of 8
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1555+101.42%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 20:59
Partager
UAE legal firm starts accepting AED stablecoin payments

UAE legal firm starts accepting AED stablecoin payments

Users can now pay in AED stablecoin for Al Naimi Advocates services. UAE stablecoin payments is growing entering even the airline and real estate sector.
RealLink
REAL$0.06062+5.26%
ArchLoot
AL$0.0782+0.12%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00752-4.44%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/03 17:19
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Trump slams Powell’s rate stance as BTC price flatlines

Billionaire Ricardo Salinas: Bitcoin is expected to surpass gold's $16 trillion market value

UAE legal firm starts accepting AED stablecoin payments

Kaito AI: AI video protocol Everlyn will be launched on Capital Launchpad on September 4th

WLFI Faces Crucial Resistance: Can It Break $0.26 or Fall Further?