AI Experts Pick Lyno AI as the Top Presale To Watch, Ahead of Dogecoin and Pepe Coin

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/14 02:29
Binance Coin
BNB$930.12+0.77%
Hyperbot
BOT$0.08331+0.42%
RealLink
REAL$0.06451-0.69%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005417+2.71%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09608+0.91%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1473-1.00%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001189+3.39%

Lyno AI is quickly making news as the presale of 2025 because of its superior AI-enabled cross-chain arbitrage technology. This project is unlike other meme coins such as Dogecoin and Pepe Coin as it will provide a scalable and automated generation of profits across multiple networks. In its Early Bird phase, the Lyno AI token price of 0.05 has drawn 446,335 tokens sold, the equivalent of 22,316 of its ultimate goal of 0.10.

Meme Tokens Show Volatility; Lyno AI Delivers Real Utility

The meme-based enthusiastic costing of Dogecoin and Pepe Coin is still successful in creating unforeseeable price variations and speculative transactions. Lyno AI, in turn, run an advanced Ethereum/ Polygon/ BNB Chain/ Arbitrum/ 15+ chain arbitrage optimized bot. It uses autonomous AI to find and transact cross-chain opportunities in milliseconds making it accessible to everyday users to earn returns without Wall Street acumen or costly infrastructure. The tickets that are purchased in advance by purchasers who spend more than 100 dollars are offered the opportunity to win a portion of a 100, 000 prize, which gives more reason to purchase the tickets early.

Lyno AI is the Presale to Watch Now.

Cyberscope audited smart contracts provide the security and trust of Lyno AI. Its community-controlled protocol makes the owners of the $LYNO token in charge of the upgrades and decision-making on fees. Researchers that rightly predicted the 400 percent increase of Ethereum in 2023 under the project Lyno AI might grow by 20,000 percent by 2026. At the current stage of Early Bird being at 0.05 and with the following stage price up to 0.055, investors should hurry up to purchase their token before the price is increased.

Lyno AI is also the first company to launch next-generation AI arbitrage, which creates an equal playing field by providing institutional-grade trading capabilities to retail investors. Its multi-layered security, blazing speed of execution, and the ability to cross-chain justify its prospects in transforming crypto trading.

The time to invest is now. The investors are encouraged to rush to invest in the presale of Lyno AI before the tokens price goes up. Early access can claim real arbitrage gains, community governance and an opportunity to win the $100K giveaway.

Lyno AI, which has 446,335 tokens sold and 22,316 funds raised during the Early Bird stage at 0.05 per token and is audited by Cyberscope, is the one that will win the presale in 2025. You would not want to miss this opportunity to enter before the next stage of $0.055 commences.

 For more information about LYNO visit the links below:

Contact Details:

Disclaimer: TheNewsCrypto does not endorse any content on this page. The content depicted in this Press Release does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto recommends our readers to make decisions based on their own research. TheNewsCrypto is not accountable for any damage or loss related to content, products, or services stated in this Press Release.

Source: https://thenewscrypto.com/ai-experts-pick-lyno-ai-as-the-top-presale-to-watch-ahead-of-dogecoin-and-pepe-coin/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Washington Eyes Crypto Rules: Senate Subcommittee Hearing on Digital Assets Scheduled For Tuesday

Washington Eyes Crypto Rules: Senate Subcommittee Hearing on Digital Assets Scheduled For Tuesday

The United States Senate Committee on Housing, Banking, and Urban Affairs is set to hold a hearing on Tuesday, June 24 featuring heavyweights witnesses from the crypto sector. Key Crypto Players Set To Speak At Senate Subcommittee Hearing According to the committee’s website , the hearing entitled “Exploring Bipartisan Legislative Frameworks for Digital Asset Market Structure” will take place Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. on Capitol Hill. Speakers at the key crypto hearing Sarah Hammer, Executive Director of University of Pennsylvania Wharton School, Ryan VanGrack, Coinbase’s Vice President of Legal, Greg Xethalis, General Counsel for Multicoin Capital, and Former Chairman of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission Rostin Benham. The @BankingGOP is aiming to put out principles (aka an overview of core ideas/values) for its market structure bill at some point either later today or tomorrow, ahead of tomorrow’s subcommittee hearing on the matter. https://t.co/BuVBcZkSwm — Eleanor Terrett (@EleanorTerrett) June 23, 2025 According to Crypto In America reporter Eleanor Terrett, Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Republicans are even slated to introduce “principles” of a market structure bill ahead of tomorrow’s hearing. Senator Cynthia Lummis Encourages Market Structure Legislation News of the committee hearing comes just one week after the Senate passed the GENIUS Act in a sweeping 68-30 vote. “Today is a bold step forward – not just for financial innovation, but for American leadership, consumer protection, and economic opportunity,” Chairman Tim Scott (R-SC) said. “With the GENIUS Act , we’re bringing clarity to a sector that’s been clouded by uncertainty and proving that bipartisan, principled leadership can still deliver real results for the American people,” he added. Following the GENIUS Act’s Senate approval, Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) encouraged U.S. lawmakers to advance coinciding legislation that would help broaden the crypto sector’s overall reach stateside. “The success of the GENIUS Act hinges on comprehensive market structure legislation that protects consumers, establishes transparency, and creates clearly defined trading regulations,” Lummis said. “Congress must act quickly.” Lummis indicated that members of Congress were already working on such legislation “in earnest,” with Senate hearings on the matter in the coming weeks. The GENIUS Act now heads to the House of Representatives for approval.
MemeCore
M$2.42872+5.48%
Threshold
T$0.01678+0.41%
Union
U$0.0112-0.97%
Partager
CryptoNews2025/06/24 06:11
Partager
Kalshi crosses billion-dollar mark as DC’s legal dust begins to settle

Kalshi crosses billion-dollar mark as DC’s legal dust begins to settle

With a courtroom battle barely in the rearview, Kalshi is reportedly raising over $100 million at a valuation topping $1 billion. The timing suggests a calculated bet: that regulated prediction markets are finally finding legal and institutional footing. On June…
Dogechain
DC$0.00002821-2.18%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0891-1.10%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/26 02:22
Partager
The BlockchainFX Presale Has Surged Past $7m And Could Be Primed For Another Price Jump

The BlockchainFX Presale Has Surged Past $7m And Could Be Primed For Another Price Jump

BlockchainFX presale surpasses $7M with staking, Visa card, and 10x asset trading—analysts see it as the next $1 crypto super app.
Jump Tom
JUMP$0.003-38.77%
RWAX
APP$0.002518+0.43%
Partager
Blockchainreporter2025/09/14 02:10
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Washington Eyes Crypto Rules: Senate Subcommittee Hearing on Digital Assets Scheduled For Tuesday

Kalshi crosses billion-dollar mark as DC’s legal dust begins to settle

The BlockchainFX Presale Has Surged Past $7m And Could Be Primed For Another Price Jump

Dikkat: Piyasaya Sürülecek Yeni Stablecoin Hakkında Tartışmaya Neden Olan Detay Ortaya Çıktı!

Farcaster Launches Token and Trade Alerts for Base and Solana Networks