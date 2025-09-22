Techno-Saviors or Dangerous Oracles?Continue reading on Coinmonks »Techno-Saviors or Dangerous Oracles?Continue reading on Coinmonks »

AI in 2025 and Beyond: Deus Ex of False Gods

2025/09/22
The Year the Curtain Dropped

It’s 2025. Your doctor’s second opinion comes from an LLM. Your bank’s risk algorithm silently vetoes your loan, and your CEO consults ChatGPT before you… In this strange new theater of intelligence, the once-imagined future — where machines think, learn, and predict better than us — has slipped backstage and assumed the role of director.

Yet, we barely noticed the curtain drop.

Artificial intelligence was once a clever assistant, a handy plugin for spreadsheets and syntax checks. Today, it’s more increasingly and, well, dangerously positioned as the arbiter of truth, the designer of strategy, and the predictor of destiny. Politicians speak of “AI alignment” with the same reverence that monks once spoke of divine alignment. Venture capitalists pour billions into “frontier models” with the same fervor as medieval patrons commissioning cathedral ceilings.

However, behind this acceleration is a deeper unease — a lingering question no roadmap answers: Are we creating gods out of silicon, or false prophets we blindly obey?

As AI systems become more powerful and omnipresent, we must ask a provocative question: Are we building a “Deus Ex” — a god from the machine —…

