AI industry pledges $100m to Super PACs, copying crypto’s political playbook

The AI industry is copying the crypto playbook, hoping to shape U.S. regulation in the coming years. On Monday, August 25, a group of major AI firms and tech billionaires launched the Leading the Future platform, set to influence regulations around AI technology.

With funding that already reached $100 million, the organization will lead federal and state Super PACs, funding candidates with a pro-AI agenda and opposing others. These Super PACs will target races in both primary and general elections.

The organization will also focus on drafting policy proposals, lobbying, and rating lawmakers on their voting track record. What is more, they will also engage in public relations, aimed at changing the public’s perception of the AI industry.

Supporters of the platform include Andreessen Horowitz, Greg and Anna Brockman, AI firm Perplexity, Ron Conway from SV Angel, and Joe Lonsdale from 8VC.

AI industry copies crypto’s playbook

Leading the Future’s playbook largely reflects that of crypto groups, such as Fairshake, which was the largest Super PAC in the 2024 elections. Notably, Andreessen Horowitz was one of Fairshake’s major backers, while others included industry giants such as Coinbase, Ripple Labs.

Fairshake used more than $200 million in funding to support pro-crypto political candidates while opposing those that don’t align with the industry. By the group’s own standards, the results were a resounding success. After the November 2024 elections, over 250 pro-crypto candidates joined Congress. Most of the new pro-crypto candidates were Republicans, and the Super PAC managed to oust some long-time incumbents.