AI is becoming too expensive for Web3 devs: Report

Par : Crypto.news
2025/08/15 00:59
NodeAI
GPU$0.2816+0.57%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1166-2.18%

AI compute has become a geopolitical asset, and Web3 could be the loser, a report by O.XYZ explains.

Summary
  • O.XYZ report shows how the high cost of AI hours is pricing out Web3 devs
  • Geopolitical realignments are further driving AI costs
  • Regional costs of AI compute remain highly dispersed

Geopolitical realignments are making AI too expensive for most Web3 developers. According to an O.XYZ report published on Thursday, August 14, AI compute has become a geopolitical asset, and countries are fighting for control over it.

The report shows that chips are no longer the only bottleneck for AI. Even as Nvidia GPU prices cool, infrastructure remains one of the major limitations for large-scale AI deployment.

Due to increased demand, data center infrastructure is at its limits in certain regions. This is evident from Amazon’s “Project Greenland,” which restricts the deployment of compute-intensive services in select areas. This scarcity also translates into wide differences in the regional cost of AI compute, with price spreads as high as 6x.

The AI industry is splitting on geopolitical lines

The report shows that AI chip production has fractured into three main blocs, each increasingly independent from the others. One is the U.S.-aligned bloc, dominated by Malaysia and Thailand, which enjoys privileged access to the U.S. market.

Three major blocks in AI chip manufacturing

On the other hand, China is scaling up its own production of AI chips with Huawei’s Ascend 910C and the CloudMatrix cluster. Meanwhile, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and India are building their own bloc.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Coinbase user data was stolen and blackmailed for $20 million. Social attacks have become the norm

Coinbase user data was stolen and blackmailed for $20 million. Social attacks have become the norm

Although Coinbase has taken a number of measures to respond, user attacks may have become the &quot;norm.&quot;
MAY
MAY$0.0494+0.04%
Partager
PANews2025/05/16 15:53
Partager
Spain imposes $10.5 million in back taxes on DeFi investors as crypto loans are deemed capital gains

Spain imposes $10.5 million in back taxes on DeFi investors as crypto loans are deemed capital gains

PANews reported on August 19th that a Spanish DeFi investor was ordered by tax authorities to pay approximately $10.5 million in back taxes for using crypto assets as collateral for
DeFi
DEFI$0.001879+10.20%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02783+0.39%
Partager
PANews2025/08/19 22:11
Partager
Husky Inu (HINU) Readies For Next Price Jump, $900,000 Milestone

Husky Inu (HINU) Readies For Next Price Jump, $900,000 Milestone

Husky Inu (HINU) is gearing up for its next price increase, the second of the week, as the project’s pre-launch phase continues. The latest price jump will see the value of the token rise from $0.00019805 to $0.00019863.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01408-1.33%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000079--%
Jump Tom
JUMP$0.09728+60.28%
Partager
Cryptodaily2025/08/19 21:09
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Coinbase user data was stolen and blackmailed for $20 million. Social attacks have become the norm

Spain imposes $10.5 million in back taxes on DeFi investors as crypto loans are deemed capital gains

Husky Inu (HINU) Readies For Next Price Jump, $900,000 Milestone

SkyBridge Capital founder maintains Bitcoin forecast of $180,000-$200,000 by year-end

How Thousands of Nodes Using Multi-Signatures Can Open Up the Future of BTC Restaking