AI Narratives Lift Tokens While Oracle Surges Past Nvidia Value

AI-focused crypto sectors like DeFAI and DeSci led weekly market gains with strong momentum.

Oracle’s $200B market surge boosted its valuation near $1T, surpassing Nvidia in investor sentiment.

NFTs and lending protocols faced steep declines, contrasting with growth in utility-driven crypto sectors.

AI-driven crypto categories posted the strongest gains this week, led by DeFi AI (DeFAI) with a 4.5% rise. Decentralized Science (DeSci) added 4.3%, while AI Agent projects advanced 4.0%. Privacy tokens climbed 3.2%, and centralized exchanges gained 3.0%.

Broader Market Breakdown

Layer 1 and Layer 2 networks rose 2.8% and 2.6% respectively. Core DeFi gained 2.2%, DePIN climbed 1.8%, and real-world assets (RWA) advanced 1.2%. Memecoins added 0.5%, while decentralized exchanges were nearly flat at 0.2%.

Lending Protocols and NFTs Lag Behind

Speculative sectors saw sharp pullbacks. Lending protocols dropped 2.3%, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) slipped 1.5%, and oracle-based tokens fell 0.9%. Gaming tokens edged down 0.1%, showing limited activity.

Capital Flows Rotate to Utility Tokens

The divergence pushed inflows toward innovation-focused areas like DeFAI and DeSci, while speculative categories such as NFTs and lending faced pressure.

Oracle Market Value Surges by $200 Billion

Oracle added $200 billion in market value in a single session, lifting its capitalization close to $1 trillion. The rally pushed founder Larry Ellison’s net worth up by more than $107 billion, making him the world’s wealthiest individual ahead of Elon Musk.

AI Infrastructure Partnerships Drive Rally

Oracle has expanded AI collaborations, including work with OpenAI on agent-building tools. Its Oracle AI World event showcased infrastructure advances that reposition the company as a data center operator

Nvidia Faces Headwinds Despite AI Demand

Nvidia lost ground as tariff disputes and reliance on overseas clients weighed on sentiment. More than half of its revenue comes from international markets, leaving the chipmaker exposed to policy friction.

Market Shifts Toward Oracle in AI Stock Race

Analysts highlighted the contrast between Nvidia’s external risks and Oracle’s momentum, helping shift investor preference in the near-term AI competition.