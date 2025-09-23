AI-Powered Crypto Platform UXLink Loses $11.3M to Security Breach

UXLink, an AI-powered Web3 social platform, was hit with a massive attack on Monday, resulting in a loss of approximately $11.3 million. Upon obtaining the stolen funds, the hacker has converted and cashed out the proceeds to various centralized and decentralized cryptocurrency exchanges. Following the hack, the UXLink team took the issue to their official X social media platform, alerting users to the latest development and promising to transparently update the public on different steps taken to recover the stolen funds.  Urgent Security Notice We have identified a security breach involving our multi-signature wallet, resulting in a significant amount of cryptocurrency being illicitly transferred to both CEXs and DEXs. Our team is working around the clock with both internal and external security… — UXLINK (@UXLINKofficial) September 22, 2025 Data from CoinMarketCap revealed that after the incident, the UXLINK token experienced a 58% decline from $0.3 to $0.13 at the time of writing, as investors withdrew funds for safety. Consequently, its market capitalization has also reduced to $63.6 million.  Over $11.3M Disappears Providing more details on the exploit, on-chain security firm CyversAlerts revealed that the exploiter processed the hack with an ETH address. First, the bad actor executed a delegateCall, removed the admin role, and called “addOwnerWithThreshold.” Thus, gaining access to move funds out of UXLink’s multi-signature wallet. This hacker scooped up approximately $4 million in USDT, $500,000 in USDC, 3.7 WBTC worth over $418,000, and 25 ETH, valued at around $104,000. Following the act, the exploiter swapped all USDC and USDT proceeds to DAI on the Ethereum network. While on Arbitrum, the bad actor swapped USDT to ETH and bridged all the stolen funds to the Ethereum Network. The hacker continued the act, moving 10 million UXLINK tokens, valued at approximately $3 million, to another wallet within a few minutes for further swapping. UXLink Responds to Attack As revealed in the project’s X announcement, its security team has been working tirelessly to identify the cause of the exploit and control the situation before the bad actor causes more harm.  The team has also contacted major cryptocurrency exchanges to swiftly freeze suspicious deposits from the UXLink project, aiming to curtail the further movement of the stolen funds. AI-Powered Crypto Platform UXLink Loses $11.3M to Security Breach

2025/09/23 06:37
UXLink, an AI-powered Web3 social platform, was hit with a massive attack on Monday, resulting in a loss of approximately $11.3 million. Upon obtaining the stolen funds, the hacker has converted and cashed out the proceeds to various centralized and decentralized cryptocurrency exchanges.

Following the hack, the UXLink team took the issue to their official X social media platform, alerting users to the latest development and promising to transparently update the public on different steps taken to recover the stolen funds. 

Data from CoinMarketCap revealed that after the incident, the UXLINK token experienced a 58% decline from $0.3 to $0.13 at the time of writing, as investors withdrew funds for safety. Consequently, its market capitalization has also reduced to $63.6 million. 

Over $11.3M Disappears

Providing more details on the exploit, on-chain security firm CyversAlerts revealed that the exploiter processed the hack with an ETH address. First, the bad actor executed a delegateCall, removed the admin role, and called “addOwnerWithThreshold.” Thus, gaining access to move funds out of UXLink’s multi-signature wallet.

This hacker scooped up approximately $4 million in USDT, $500,000 in USDC, 3.7 WBTC worth over $418,000, and 25 ETH, valued at around $104,000. Following the act, the exploiter swapped all USDC and USDT proceeds to DAI on the Ethereum network. While on Arbitrum, the bad actor swapped USDT to ETH and bridged all the stolen funds to the Ethereum Network.

The hacker continued the act, moving 10 million UXLINK tokens, valued at approximately $3 million, to another wallet within a few minutes for further swapping.

UXLink Responds to Attack

As revealed in the project’s X announcement, its security team has been working tirelessly to identify the cause of the exploit and control the situation before the bad actor causes more harm. 

The team has also contacted major cryptocurrency exchanges to swiftly freeze suspicious deposits from the UXLink project, aiming to curtail the further movement of the stolen funds. They have also involved legal authorities to expedite the process of recovering the stolen funds or apprehending the perpetrator.  

