AI predicts Bitcoin price for October 1, 2025

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/15 22:14
While the Bitcoin (BTC) struggles to turn the key $115,000 threshold into support, it has managed to climb more than two percent in the past week. Over the last month, however, Bitcoin has shed 2.58%, moving in a wide range between $107,000 and $119,000.

Finbold’s AI prediction agent has projected that Bitcoin will trade at $118,167 by October 1, 2025, suggesting a gain of 2.7% from today’s price of $115,056. At present, BTC is changing hands just over three thousand dollars below the forecasted level. 

To reach this projection, Finbold’s AI agent drew on several large language models, including GPT-4o, Claude Sonnet 4, and Grok 3. By blending outputs from multiple models, the system delivers an averaged forecast designed to iron out inconsistencies and provide a more reliable view of the market. 

Finbold’s AI prediction agent BTC forecast. Source: Finbold

The analysis also incorporated momentum-based indicators such as MACD, RSI, Stochastic oscillator, MACD slope, and the 50- and 200-day simple moving averages. Within this framework, Grok 3 suggested the most optimistic path with a 2.99% rise, while GPT-4o leaned more conservatively at 2.12%.

BTC market activity

Market activity remains robust alongside these forecasts. Trading volume in the past twenty-four hours reached $46.66 billion, marking a 48% increase. Bitcoin’s fully diluted valuation currently stands at $2.4 trillion, with a volume-to-market cap ratio of 2.02%. 

This backdrop is further shaped by the wider digital asset landscape. The Altcoin Index has climbed to 72 out of 100, a local high that reflects rising appetite for alternatives, even as Bitcoin dominance has slipped to near a seven-month low.

Market commentators are paying close attention to these dynamics. Well-known analyst Michaël van de Poppe described the current setup as “very classic price action prior to the FOMC meeting.” He noted that it is common for both Bitcoin and altcoins to correct into the event, stressing that dips in this phase can be opportunities rather than causes for panic. 

The convergence of AI-based predictions, traditional technical indicators, and trader sentiment places heavy emphasis on the $117,500 to $118,000 zone. If Bitcoin manages to decisively clear this level, it would not only validate Finbold’s AI target but also open the door to a renewed push toward record highs. 

With market momentum building and volatility elevated ahead of the FOMC meeting, the coming weeks could prove decisive in shaping the next phase of Bitcoin’s trajectory.

Source: https://finbold.com/ai-predicts-bitcoin-price-for-october-1-2025/

