AI predicts Ethereum price for October 1, 2025

Ethereum (ETH) could potentially trade below the crucial $5,000 level on October 1, according to insights from OpenAI’s ChatGPT model.

Indeed, this insight comes after Ethereum hit a new record high near $5,000 in late August, but has since retreated, with the $4,500 zone remaining a key level to watch. As of press time, ETH was trading at $4,492, having gained over 6% in the past seven days.

ETH price prediction

ETH seven-day price chart. Source: Finbold

According to ChatGPT, the second-ranked cryptocurrency by market cap is most likely to trade in a range of $4,800 to $5,200 by October 1.

Notably, this scenario carries the highest probability, estimated at 40% to 50%, and depends on sustained ETF inflows, resilient macroeconomic conditions, and a decisive breakout above the $4,700–$4,800 resistance band.

A more conservative outlook by the model suggested that Ethereum could stall below the $5,000 threshold, consolidating between $4,500 and $4,800.

To this end, ChatGPT assigned a probability of this outcome, at 30% to 40%, reflecting a slowdown in institutional inflows or profit-taking at higher levels, absent destabilizing shocks.

ETH bearish case

At the same time, the AI model outlined a bearish case envisioning a pullback toward the $4,300 and $4,400 zone, with a 10% to 20% likelihood.

ETH price prediction for October 1: Source: ChatGPT

Such a retreat would likely stem from a hawkish Federal Reserve stance, heavier selling pressure from profit-taking traders, or renewed regulatory uncertainty. It’s worth noting that markets remain on edge ahead of the Fed’s anticipated interest rate cut, expected to introduce fresh volatility.

On the other hand, a deeper breakdown below $4,000 is viewed as highly unlikely, with odds of 10% or less. ChatGPT noted that such a scenario would require a major deterioration in macroeconomic conditions or a severe regulatory setback that undermines investor confidence.

Featured image via Shutterstock.