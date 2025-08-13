AI project Sapien will conduct a TGE on August 20, with 5% airdropped to early contributors

Par : PANews
2025/08/13 21:45
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01395-2,44%
Sleepless AI
AI$0,1166-2,18%
Solayer
LAYER$0,5529-2,79%
HoldCoin
HOLD$0,00004126-4,53%

PANews reported on August 13th that the Sapien Foundation will hold its SAPIEN Token Generation Event (TGE) on August 20th, issuing and distributing its initial tokens. Built on Coinbase's Layer-2 blockchain, Base, the token will support a decentralized data mining platform, providing high-quality data for AI. The event will utilize a fair distribution model, initially unlocking 25% of the total token supply and airdropping 5% to early contributors. CookieDAO community members will receive 0.5%.

It is reported that AI data collection startup Sapien announced last year that it had completed a US$10.5 million seed round of financing , led by venture capital firm Variant, with participation from Primitive Ventures, Animoca, Yield Game Guild and HF0. Angel investors such as YGG founder Gabby Dizon and SoftBank Vision Fund alumnus Kevin Jiang also participated in this round of financing.

Earlier on July 18, the AI project Sapien established a foundation and revealed the name of its native token, $SAPIEN.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Coinbase user data was stolen and blackmailed for $20 million. Social attacks have become the norm

Coinbase user data was stolen and blackmailed for $20 million. Social attacks have become the norm

Although Coinbase has taken a number of measures to respond, user attacks may have become the &quot;norm.&quot;
MAY
MAY$0,0494+0,04%
Partager
PANews2025/05/16 15:53
Partager
Spain imposes $10.5 million in back taxes on DeFi investors as crypto loans are deemed capital gains

Spain imposes $10.5 million in back taxes on DeFi investors as crypto loans are deemed capital gains

PANews reported on August 19th that a Spanish DeFi investor was ordered by tax authorities to pay approximately $10.5 million in back taxes for using crypto assets as collateral for
DeFi
DEFI$0,001879+10,20%
GAINS
GAINS$0,02783+0,39%
Partager
PANews2025/08/19 22:11
Partager
Husky Inu (HINU) Readies For Next Price Jump, $900,000 Milestone

Husky Inu (HINU) Readies For Next Price Jump, $900,000 Milestone

Husky Inu (HINU) is gearing up for its next price increase, the second of the week, as the project’s pre-launch phase continues. The latest price jump will see the value of the token rise from $0.00019805 to $0.00019863.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01408-1,33%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0,0000079--%
Jump Tom
JUMP$0,09728+60,28%
Partager
Cryptodaily2025/08/19 21:09
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Coinbase user data was stolen and blackmailed for $20 million. Social attacks have become the norm

Spain imposes $10.5 million in back taxes on DeFi investors as crypto loans are deemed capital gains

Husky Inu (HINU) Readies For Next Price Jump, $900,000 Milestone

SkyBridge Capital founder maintains Bitcoin forecast of $180,000-$200,000 by year-end

How Thousands of Nodes Using Multi-Signatures Can Open Up the Future of BTC Restaking