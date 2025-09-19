The AI startup frenzy and FOMO are inflating round sizes and valuations. Yes, the potential is huge. But too much capital too early often leads to mediocre outcomes. Remake of 2020–22?The AI startup frenzy and FOMO are inflating round sizes and valuations. Yes, the potential is huge. But too much capital too early often leads to mediocre outcomes. Remake of 2020–22?

AI Startup Surge Risks Repeating Tech’s Last Funding Mania

Par : Hackernoon
2025/09/19 12:14
FOMO.FUND
FOMO$0.00001433+0.27%
Startup
STARTUP$0.008622-15.82%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1421-4.05%

Silicon Valley has a notoriously short memory. In 2023, we were recovering from the 2020-2022 zero-interest-rate policy (ZIRP), a period during which startup fundraising and valuations were irrational. (Remember when Fast raised at 1B+ valuation, hired 500 people but only generated $600K in revenue?)

Then, the correction hit hard. A record number of startups shut down in 2023–2024 after running out of money, failing to find product-market fit, or growing too slowly to raise again. Even soft landings were off the table as M&A stalled due to economic uncertainty and focus on AI.

In the public markets, many of the 2020–2023 tech IPOs and SPACs now trade at a fraction of what they raised, with uncertain paths to growth or profitability (e.g., BuzzFeed, OpenDoor, Rivian).

Crypto also experienced its speculative run during that same period. This led to the funding of many “zombie” Web3 companies that still lack customers and viable use cases.

What is happening now

Artificial intelligence is hot. It’s still early, but the potential is massive and the implications are profound. AI is already changing industries today and will transform even more tomorrow.

AI is moving at light speed with new technologies, models, papers, and startups emerging daily. 80%+ of YCombinator's batches are AI startups.

AI will reshuffle the deck the same way other breakthrough technologies did; some businesses will become stronger with AI, others will be disrupted, and new giants will emerge.

Remake of the 2020-2022 fundraising frenzy?

Once again, FOMO and herd mentality are driving investors to aggressively back AI startups and lead "monster" rounds to avoid being left behind, often at very optimistic (which then becomes delusional in a couple of years) valuations, disconnected from actual traction or stage. There is a running joke on Twitter that if you put LLM, GenAI, or Agent on a pitch deck, someone will knock at your door with a term sheet.

Startups raising too much or pivoting too fast: many Series A+ rounds closed with offerings still behind a waitlist, pre-product-market fit, questionable moats, or little to no revenue. Others are abandoning years of product, research, and customer insights to pivot into something completely different just to wear the “AI-powered X” label.

Some startups are using AI as a "get out of jail free" card: I know of a SaaS company that raised a large seed in 2020. Fast-forward to last year, they had little traction, limited runway, and couldn't raise the next round. Then, they added a thin AI layer to their product and rebranded as an AI company. They were still solving the same problem. Their metrics didn’t improve, but the new positioning got them two Series A term sheets within weeks. You could call it smart or opportunistic, but the reality will catch them later.

My advice to founders

No matter the hype, round size, and press coverage, all startups will eventually be measured using the same scorecard: activation, retention, monetization, and growth. Startups might raise once based on a narrative and grandiose vision, but their next round will be grounded on fundamentals reflecting the reality of their business.

Do not build a company or seek validation from VCs or the tech press. Build for customers. Talk to them, understand their problem, and offer an exceptional product that solves that problem. Great companies take decades to build, so ignore the noise and play the long-term game. Sooner or later, the AI novelty will fade, and only companies with products loved by customers and with durable, profitable, and defensible business models will survive.

AI won’t magically 2x your retention, monetization, or get you to product-market fit overnight. But it can help in two powerful ways. Internally, it can boost your team’s productivity, speeding up experiments and shipping features to market faster. Externally, it can help customers get to your product’s value faster through better automation, streamlined workflows, or capabilities that weren’t feasible before. The goal isn’t to sprinkle AI for the sake of it but to use it where it can help you solve real problems.

If you're being offered more money than you planned to raise, pause, and think before taking it. Can you realistically grow and "deserve" a multiple of that valuation with actual traction and revenue? Is scaling prematurely your headcount and burn going to set up your company and team for long-term success? Will you be happy with your equity after all the possible dilution? Resource constraints (time, money, team size, etc.) can be your greatest advantage, forcing focus, creativity, and discipline. Otherwise, if you prefer to take as much capital now, throw money and headcount at your problems, and figure things out later, you are in for the ride of your life, and I wish you the best.

https://x.com/paulg/status/1827062907936678081

I host weekly office hours to help startups with product, growth, and company strategy. I occasionally open a few slots to founders outside my portfolio. DM me!

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

How AI is Reshaping Enterprise Analytics

How AI is Reshaping Enterprise Analytics

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is transforming the way organizations manage and analyze information. Thirumal Raju Pambala highlights that AI integrated into analytics platforms marks a pivotal shift.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.142-3.98%
Partager
Hackernoon2025/09/18 05:43
Partager
Astonishing Kevin Durant Bitcoin Fortune: A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return

Astonishing Kevin Durant Bitcoin Fortune: A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return

BitcoinWorld Astonishing Kevin Durant Bitcoin Fortune: A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return Imagine logging into an old account and discovering a fortune! That’s exactly what happened to NBA superstar Kevin Durant. His decade-old, forgotten Coinbase account, which held an early Kevin Durant Bitcoin investment, has now resurfaced, revealing an incredible 195-fold return. This remarkable story highlights the immense potential of long-term cryptocurrency holdings and serves as a fascinating example for anyone interested in digital assets. The Accidental ‘Hodl’: How Kevin Durant’s Bitcoin Investment Skyrocketed The journey of Kevin Durant’s Bitcoin investment began in 2016. He encountered Bitcoin, then priced at a modest $600, during a birthday celebration for venture capitalist Ben Horowitz. Intrigued, Durant decided to invest, setting up a Coinbase account. However, as many early adopters can attest, managing digital assets in the nascent crypto landscape wasn’t always straightforward. Durant subsequently misplaced his Coinbase login credentials, leading to an involuntary long-term hold – a phenomenon affectionately known as "HODL" (Hold On for Dear Life) in the crypto community. This accidental strategy proved to be a stroke of pure luck. After a decade, with assistance from Coinbase and a thorough identity verification process, Durant successfully recovered his account. While the exact amount of BTC remains undisclosed, the outcome is clear: a staggering 195-fold return on his initial investment. Initial Investment: Bitcoin at $600 in 2016. Accidental Strategy: Lost login details led to an unintentional "HODL." Recovery: Coinbase assisted with identity verification. Return: A remarkable 195-fold increase in value. Beyond Personal Gains: Kevin Durant’s Broader Crypto Engagement This isn’t Kevin Durant’s first foray into the world of digital assets, nor is it his only connection to the industry. Long before this incredible recovery, Durant had already demonstrated a positive and forward-thinking stance toward cryptocurrency. His engagement extends beyond just holding assets; he has actively participated in the crypto ecosystem. Durant previously partnered with Coinbase, one of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges, showcasing his belief in the platform and the broader potential of digital currencies. He has also ventured into the realm of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), purchasing digital collectibles and exploring this evolving sector. These actions underscore his understanding and acceptance of crypto’s growing influence. His continued involvement helps bridge the gap between mainstream culture and the crypto world, bringing increased visibility and legitimacy to digital assets. The story of his Kevin Durant Bitcoin recovery only adds another layer to his impressive crypto narrative, inspiring many to consider the long-term prospects of digital investments. Valuable Lessons from Kevin Durant’s Bitcoin Journey Kevin Durant’s story offers compelling insights for both seasoned investors and newcomers to the crypto space. It powerfully illustrates the potential rewards of a patient, long-term investment approach, even if accidental. While not everyone will forget their login details for a decade, the principle of "HODLing" through market volatility can yield significant returns. However, it also subtly highlights the importance of proper security and record-keeping. Losing access to an account, even if eventually recovered, can be a stressful experience. Here are some actionable takeaways: Embrace Long-Term Vision: Bitcoin’s history shows substantial growth over extended periods. Patience often outperforms short-term trading. Secure Your Assets: Always keep your login details, seed phrases, and recovery information in multiple, secure locations. Consider hardware wallets for significant holdings. Understand the Volatility: Crypto markets are volatile. Investing only what you can afford to lose and being prepared for price swings is crucial. Stay Informed: While Durant’s hold was accidental, continuous learning about the crypto market can help make informed decisions. His experience reinforces the idea that strategic, even if involuntary, patience can be profoundly rewarding in the world of cryptocurrency. The Kevin Durant Bitcoin story is a testament to this. The tale of Kevin Durant’s forgotten Coinbase account and his astonishing 195-fold return on a decade-old Bitcoin investment is nothing short of extraordinary. It’s a vivid reminder of the transformative power of early adoption and the incredible growth potential within the cryptocurrency market. Beyond the personal windfall, Durant’s continued engagement with crypto, from partnerships to NFTs, reinforces his role as a prominent figure in the digital asset space. His accidental "HODL" has become a legendary example, inspiring many to look at long-term crypto investments with renewed optimism and a keen eye on future possibilities. Frequently Asked Questions About Kevin Durant’s Bitcoin Investment Here are some common questions regarding Kevin Durant’s recent crypto revelation: Q: How much did Kevin Durant initially invest in Bitcoin?A: The exact amount of Bitcoin Kevin Durant initially invested has not been disclosed. However, it was purchased around 2016 when Bitcoin was priced at approximately $600. Q: How did Kevin Durant recover his forgotten Coinbase account?A: Coinbase assisted Kevin Durant in recovering his account after he completed a thorough identity verification process, confirming his ownership of the decade-old account. Q: What does "195-fold return" mean?A: A "195-fold return" means that the value of his initial investment multiplied by 195 times. If he invested $1,000, it would now be worth $195,000. Q: Has Kevin Durant invested in other cryptocurrencies or NFTs?A: Yes, Kevin Durant has shown a friendly stance toward cryptocurrency beyond Bitcoin. He has partnered with Coinbase and has also purchased Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in the past. Q: Is Kevin Durant’s story typical for Bitcoin investors?A: While the 195-fold return is exceptional, the principle of significant gains from long-term holding (HODLing) is a common theme in Bitcoin’s history. However, not all investments yield such high returns, and market volatility is always a factor. Did Kevin Durant’s incredible crypto journey inspire you? Share this astonishing story with your friends and followers on social media to spark conversations about the future of digital assets and the power of long-term investing! Your shares help us bring more fascinating crypto news to a wider audience. To learn more about the latest Bitcoin trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin’s institutional adoption. This post Astonishing Kevin Durant Bitcoin Fortune: A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
1
1$0.0116+178.57%
Quack AI
Q$0.033179+0.96%
Threshold
T$0.01674-3.51%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/19 18:45
Partager
Siemens Patent Mentions IOTA for Renewable Energy NFT Certificates

Siemens Patent Mentions IOTA for Renewable Energy NFT Certificates

Siemens has referenced IOTA as a solution for a computer-implemented method and system focused on temporal correlation. Recently, Echo Protocol launched a native Bitcoin bridge to the IOTA network, introducing the first native Bitcoin asset in the IOTA network. A recent post on X by user Wonderer has drawn attention to a new patent from [...]]]>
Echo
ECHO$0.03883-2.06%
MIOTAC
IOTA$0.1899-2.31%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.06819-0.48%
Partager
Crypto News Flash2025/09/19 19:16
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

How AI is Reshaping Enterprise Analytics

Astonishing Kevin Durant Bitcoin Fortune: A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return

Siemens Patent Mentions IOTA for Renewable Energy NFT Certificates

MetaMask Token Launch ‘Coming Soon’ – Best Crypto Wallet Native Coin To Watch?

P2P Satellite Networks Invoking Edge-AI and Decentralized Intelligence-: Internet-AI Optimization