AI takes over money management: but will it work?

AI is everywhere. It’s even shaping our culture. A recent New Yorker article critically examined this phenomenon, stating that artificial intelligence could serve as our own personal Scheherazade, feeding stories about ourselves and each other. This, they believe, will pull us into alternate realities and away from the one we collectively share.

While the article portrays a skeptical and fearful outlook on AI’s influence on human culture, there is one area where AI is undoubtedly useful and welcome: finance.

Money management today, especially with the numerous apps out there, is exhausting at best and dangerous at worst. Because of the fragmented systems users are forced to endure, they often deal with failed transfers between accounts, unexpected fees, and payments stuck in limbo.

Managing crypto is just as, if not more, messy. With wallets, bridges, gas fees, and networks that don’t communicate with each other, even expert users are left confused.

But AI can offer real, lasting solutions to these problems.

AI in finance

AI in money management is an emerging and fast-growing sector. Earlier this year, we saw Kata.ai, one of Indonesia’s most prominent AI innovators, blend advanced natural language processing, voice recognition, and AI-driven automation in banking. Kata.ai’s solutions range from chatbots to voice assistants and digital avatars, all designed to enhance customer experience and operational efficiency in financial services.

However, the transformative solution that shines above the rest is HAIA. HAIA might seem like a regular run-of-the-mill OS at first glance, but this is no ordinary app. HAIA is the first AI-driven financial assistant that connects web2 and web3 money. It’s a financial assistant that understands what users are trying to do and helps anyone get there with fewer steps, fewer errors, and far less stress.

But prospective users want to know: What does HAIA offer and how well does it work?

How does HAIA work?

According to the team behind HAIA, the Haust Network, users won’t need to search for the right protocol or wallet once they start utilizing HAIA’s capabilities. All they need to do is communicate with this AI assistant and tell it what they need. HAIA takes care of the rest.

Let’s say users want to send $1,000 to friends in another country. However, they don’t want to spend their well-earned weekend Googling about stablecoins, bridging fees, or whether their wallet supports a certain network. All they want is for the money to be transferred. Through HAIA, a user just has to say “send my friend Bob $1,000 of USDC with the lowest fees possible,” and HAIA does the rest.

Another use case is yield. Users want to earn yield on idle USDC. But they don’t want to chase APYs through farming dashboards or waste time calculating gas costs across chains. They just want their cash safely put to work. And HAIA does this job well.

Yet another one of HAIA’s standout features is that it lets users grant the agent temporary permissions to perform specific actions with specific amounts, without handing over private keys. It can execute anything from a simple command such as “Sell SOL when it reaches $500” to “Swap SOL for XRP at $500 with a maximum 1% slippage, then deposit $300 worth of XRP in the highest-yield contract for 2 months, and send the rest to a stablecoin wallet.”

HAIA and Haust Network’s role in the future of finance

The team behind the inventive HAIA is the visionary Haust Network. HAIA is the assistant layer for the Haust wallet, which itself can connect to other wallets and banks. With Haust’s links to over 6,000 banks worldwide, users can tie in their existing accounts or even open new ones as the network expands.

Built this way, Haust becomes the payment layer for an emerging agentic web, with HAIA acting as the intelligent interface that makes both traditional finance and web3 feel like one system.

It remains to be seen whether HAIA and the Haust Network can achieve their ambitions of transforming the future of finance, but for now, they are helping digital nomads adapt, giving DeFi users an edge, and offering everyone else a clearer way to manage their money.

