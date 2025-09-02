AI takes over money management: but will it work?

Par : Crypto.news
2025/09/02 00:47
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1285+0.62%

AI is everywhere. It’s even shaping our culture. A recent New Yorker article critically examined this phenomenon, stating that artificial intelligence could serve as our own personal Scheherazade, feeding stories about ourselves and each other. This, they believe, will pull us into alternate realities and away from the one we collectively share.

While the article portrays a skeptical and fearful outlook on AI’s influence on human culture, there is one area where AI is undoubtedly useful and welcome: finance. 

Money management today, especially with the numerous apps out there, is exhausting at best and dangerous at worst. Because of the fragmented systems users are forced to endure, they often deal with failed transfers between accounts, unexpected fees, and payments stuck in limbo.

Managing crypto is just as, if not more, messy. With wallets, bridges, gas fees, and networks that don’t communicate with each other, even expert users are left confused.

But AI can offer real, lasting solutions to these problems. 

AI in finance

AI in money management is an emerging and fast-growing sector. Earlier this year, we saw Kata.ai, one of Indonesia’s most prominent AI innovators, blend advanced natural language processing, voice recognition, and AI-driven automation in banking. Kata.ai’s solutions range from chatbots to voice assistants and digital avatars, all designed to enhance customer experience and operational efficiency in financial services. 

However, the transformative solution that shines above the rest is HAIA. HAIA might seem like a regular run-of-the-mill OS at first glance, but this is no ordinary app. HAIA is the first AI-driven financial assistant that connects web2 and web3 money. It’s a financial assistant that understands what users are trying to do and helps anyone get there with fewer steps, fewer errors, and far less stress. 

But prospective users want to know: What does HAIA offer and how well does it work?

How does HAIA work?

According to the team behind HAIA, the Haust Network, users won’t need to search for the right protocol or wallet once they start utilizing HAIA’s capabilities. All they need to do is communicate with this AI assistant and tell it what they need. HAIA takes care of the rest.

Let’s say users want to send $1,000 to friends in another country. However, they don’t want to spend their well-earned weekend Googling about stablecoins, bridging fees, or whether their wallet supports a certain network. All they want is for the money to be transferred. Through HAIA, a user just has to say “send my friend Bob $1,000 of USDC with the lowest fees possible,” and HAIA does the rest.

Another use case is yield. Users want to earn yield on idle USDC. But they don’t want to chase APYs through farming dashboards or waste time calculating gas costs across chains. They just want their cash safely put to work. And HAIA does this job well. 

Yet another one of HAIA’s standout features is that it lets users grant the agent temporary permissions to perform specific actions with specific amounts, without handing over private keys. It can execute anything from a simple command such as “Sell SOL when it reaches $500” to “Swap SOL for XRP at $500 with a maximum 1% slippage, then deposit $300 worth of XRP in the highest-yield contract for 2 months, and send the rest to a stablecoin wallet.”

HAIA and Haust Network’s role in the future of finance

The team behind the inventive HAIA is the visionary Haust Network. HAIA is the assistant layer for the Haust wallet, which itself can connect to other wallets and banks. With Haust’s links to over 6,000 banks worldwide, users can tie in their existing accounts or even open new ones as the network expands. 

Built this way, Haust becomes the payment layer for an emerging agentic web, with HAIA acting as the intelligent interface that makes both traditional finance and web3 feel like one system.

It remains to be seen whether HAIA and the Haust Network can achieve their ambitions of transforming the future of finance, but for now, they are helping digital nomads adapt, giving DeFi users an edge, and offering everyone else a clearer way to manage their money. 

To learn more about HAIA, visit the official website and socials. 

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Trading time: After the CPI cooled down, Trump called for the stock market to rise again. Ethereum's market value accounted for nearly 10% and filled the gap in CME. The popularity of Meme coins on th

Trading time: After the CPI cooled down, Trump called for the stock market to rise again. Ethereum's market value accounted for nearly 10% and filled the gap in CME. The popularity of Meme coins on th

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.411-2.60%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002549-9.19%
Partager
PANews2025/05/14 13:40
Partager
Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson versterkt strijd met Ethereum

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson versterkt strijd met Ethereum

@media (max-width: 700px) { .crypto-cta-banner { padding: 0 0 0 20px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-cta-button { padding: 0 10px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-desktop-text { display: none; } .crypto-mobile-text { display: block; } } @media (min-width: 701px) { .crypto-mobile-text { display: none; } } Snelle crypto updates? Connect op Instagram! Check onze Instagram Charles Hoskinson, de Cardano founder, haalt opnieuw stevig uit naar Ethereum. Hij wil dat Cardano de koppositie verovert op het gebied van schaalbaarheid, gebruik en innovatie. Met innovaties als Hydra en Midnight probeert Cardano deze ambitie kracht bij te zetten. De strijd tussen beide netwerken is daarmee intenser dan ooit. Cardano founder richt zich op Ethereum als directe concurrent Strategie van Hoskinson: meer dan alleen ambitie In een recente AMA-sessie liet Charles Hoskinson er geen twijfel over bestaan: hij wil dat Cardano Ethereum overtreft. “I want Cardano to win,” zei hij zonder omwegen. Hij sprak met een opvallend directe toon, waarmee hij zijn persoonlijke betrokkenheid niet onder stoelen of banken stak. Logisch, want Hoskinson kent Ethereum van binnenuit. Zijn kritiek op Ethereum is fel. Hij noemt de schaalbaarheidsproblemen hardnekkig en hekelt de trage besluitvorming binnen de Ethereum-gemeenschap. De overstap naar Proof-of-Stake, de zogenoemde Merge, was volgens hem weliswaar nodig, maar onvoldoende doordacht. Hij contrasteert dat met de aanpak van Cardano: een platform gebouwd op academisch onderzoek, formele verificatie en wiskundige onderbouwing. Voor hem is dat geen overbodige luxe, maar essentieel om echt toekomstbestendig te zijn. Charles Hoskinson on Ethereum vs Cardano: “Do you think for one damn minute I want Ethereum above Cardano? No. I want Cardano to win!” The $ETH vs $ADA rivalry is heating up fast. Which side are you on? pic.twitter.com/5kUHtjXBLO — Bitcoin Pie (@bitcoin_pie) September 1, 2025 Oproep aan ontwikkelaars en bredere implicaties Hoskinson riep ontwikkelaars actief op om de overstap van Ethereum naar Cardano te maken. Zijn kritiek op Ethereum’s ontwikkelomgeving is concreet. Solidity is volgens hem inefficiënt, duur en foutgevoelig. Cardano biedt volgens hem een alternatief dat veiliger is, via Plutus en het UTXO-model dat het netwerk hanteert. Die boodschap is meer dan een uitnodiging; het is een duidelijke strategie om talent en projecten aan te trekken. Hij verwees daarbij naar Sergey Nazarov van Chainlink, die naar verluidt een stevige prijs vroeg voor integratie met Cardano, maar wél het potentieel erkende. Voor Hoskinson is dat illustratief. Hij mikt op partnerschappen, maar de concurrentie met gevestigde spelers blijft onverminderd groot. Zijn positionering is helder. Cardano is geen bijproject, maar een serieuze uitdager met lange adem. Verschillen in schaalbaarheid, gebruik en community impact Cijfers die de kloof zichtbaar maken Dat Cardano groeit, staat buiten kijf, maar de cijfers tonen een grote kloof met Ethereum. De marktkapitalisatie van Ethereum bedraagt zo’n $532 miljard. Cardano zit daar ver onder, met ongeveer $30 miljard. Ook op andere fronten is het verschil scherp: Ethereum heeft $91,64 miljard aan Total Value Locked (TVL), tegenover slechts $374 miljoen bij Cardano. Perceptie en verdeeldheid binnen de community Deze cijfers weerspiegelen niet alleen een technisch verschil, maar ook een culturele en ideologische tweedeling binnen de crypto-gemeenschap. Ethereum heeft het imago van de gevestigde orde, een platform dat zich al jarenlang heeft bewezen in DeFi en smart contracts. Cardano stelt zich op als de bedachtzame uitdager: liever traag maar stevig dan snel en wankel. Hoskinsons uitgesproken houding maakt hem tot een polariserende figuur. Sommigen bewonderen zijn vastberadenheid en de wetenschappelijke grondslag van Cardano. Anderen zien in hem een overambitieuze visionair die te veel belooft en te weinig levert. Die tegenstelling is typerend voor de bredere discussie in crypto: bouw je snel en pragmatisch, of langzaam en theoretisch verantwoord? ⚔️ Cardano vs Ethereum ⚔️ Hoskinson takes aim at ETH in his AMA. $ADA dips < $0.80, below 50D EMA ($0.8126), eyeing 200D EMA ($0.7426). ETH vs ADA: MCap $532B vs $28B TVL $91.6B vs $362M Txns 1.46M vs 27k TPS 17.8 vs 0.27 Will ADA bounce back? #Cardano #ADA #ETH pic.twitter.com/ZMCr1Gqn8L — BlocksInsight (@BlocksInsight) September 1, 2025 Technologische upgrade ‘Glacier’ moet DeFi op Cardano stimuleren Een belangrijke zet in Cardano’s strategie is de Glacier-upgrade. Daarmee krijgt het netwerk er een aantal cruciale vernieuwingen bij. Denk aan Hydra, een schaaloplossing die Cardano beter laat schalen, én aan Midnight: een privacygerichte token met nieuwe toepassingen voor gevoelige data. Ook de smart contract-functionaliteit krijgt een flinke update. De innovaties komen voort uit een duidelijke strategie om DeFi-projecten naar Cardano te trekken. Ze zijn bedoeld om Cardano aantrekkelijker te maken voor DeFi-projecten die nu nog vaak op Ethereum draaien. En dat is nodig ook, want zoals eerder benoemd zijn de huidige gebruikscijfers van Cardano beperkt. Hoskinson hoopt dat deze upgrade de omslag betekent naar bredere adoptie. De resultaten van de upgrade zullen afhangen van daadwerkelijke adoptie door ontwikkelaars. Reactie uit de markt: koersbewegingen en investeringsgedrag De markt reageerde zichtbaar op Hoskinsons uitspraken en plannen. Hoewel ADA nog daalt, denken analisten dat de nieuwe technologie en plannen voor een ommekeer kunnen zorgen. Mits de upgrades goed verlopen en ontwikkelaars daadwerkelijk instappen. Voor grote beleggers blijft Ethereum voorlopig de veilige keuze. Het netwerk wordt als stabiel en betrouwbaar beschouwd, mede door de lange staat van dienst. Toch kan Cardano, zeker onder retailinvesteerders en nieuwe DeFi-ontwikkelaars, meer grip krijgen. De concurrentiestrijd zal dan ook grotendeels beslist worden op basis van daadwerkelijke adoptie en technische uitvoering. Wat betekent dit voor beleggers in ADA en ETH? De clash tussen de Cardano founder en Ethereum draait om meer dan prestige. Deze strijd draait om tegengestelde ideeën over hoe DeFi zich moet ontwikkelen. Het plan van Cardano is duidelijk: schaalbaarheid combineren met veiligheid en naleving van regelgeving. Ethereum is voorlopig dominant, maar kampt met structurele uitdagingen. Voor investeerders is het zaak om scherp te blijven. Wie gelooft in Cardano’s langetermijnvisie en vertrouwen heeft in de technologische routekaart, ziet in ADA mogelijk een kans. ETH behoudt op dit moment in ieder geval nog een bredere adoptie en marktdominantie. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson versterkt strijd met Ethereum is geschreven door Sebastiaan Krijnen en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003375-2.31%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001554-0.38%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01218-3.56%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/02 00:31
Partager
SkyBridge Capital Founder Predicts Solana to Surpass Ethereum

SkyBridge Capital Founder Predicts Solana to Surpass Ethereum

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Decrypt, Anthony Scaramucci, founder of SkyBridge Capital, said at the DigiAssets 2025 conference that "SOL will surpass ETH", and at the same
Solana
SOL$199.72-2.60%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0669-10.44%
Ethereum
ETH$4,357.58-2.62%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 22:54
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Trading time: After the CPI cooled down, Trump called for the stock market to rise again. Ethereum's market value accounted for nearly 10% and filled the gap in CME. The popularity of Meme coins on th

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson versterkt strijd met Ethereum

SkyBridge Capital Founder Predicts Solana to Surpass Ethereum

Solv Protocol integrates Chainlink to secure SolvBTC rate feed on Ethereum

MUTM Is Nearing Price Explosion: Price Prediction If Mutuum Finance Breaks $0.50 In 2025