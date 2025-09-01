AI to Disrupt Stocks, Force Investors to adopt Bitcoin — Analyst

Bitcoin (BTC) will be a better investment than stocks in the coming decades due to artificial intelligence speeding up innovation cycles, making public companies inefficient investment vehicles, analyst and investor Jordi Visser predicted.

“If the innovation cycle is now sped up to weeks, we are in a video game where your company never hits escape velocity, and in that world, how do you invest? You don’t invest, you trade,” Visser told Anthony Pompliano on Saturday. He also said:

I think you want to start shorting ideas, and you want to be long beliefs,” Visser continued, adding that AI may compress what normally would have taken 100 years to accomplish in only five years.

Visser makes his predictions about the future of Bitcoin and the stock market in the AI age. Source: Anthony Pompliano

The prediction sheds light on the potential future of finance and capital structures, as artificial intelligence and blockchain technology disrupt the legacy financial system, driving more value and participants to the digital economy.

Eric Trump predicts $1M BTC as public companies adopt crypto

Companies continue buying crypto and Bitcoin directly as treasury reserve assets, often rebranding as pure crypto treasury plays and dumping their legacy business models.

These legacy financial vehicles provide equity investors with indirect exposure to BTC and crypto, while siphoning funds from traditional capital markets to digital finance.

Eric Trump predicted Bitcoin would hit $1 million per coin, telling the audience at the Bitcoin Asia 2025 conference in Hong Kong that nation-states, wealthy families, and public companies are all buying BTC.

Bitcoin’s market capitalization is over $2.1 trillion at the time of this writing, with some analysts predicting that it will overtake gold’s market cap over the coming decades.

The digital asset’s cross-border nature and ability to earn yield through deployment in decentralized finance (DeFi) applications give it a competitive advantage over gold as a store of value, some crypto industry executives have argued.

