Since early 2023, AI tools have influenced how investors approach the crypto market. Recently, ChatGPT-5, Perplexity, and Deepseek were asked to identify the next Dogecoin. Interestingly, all three pointed to the emerging Layer Brett, despite using different models and analysis methods.

With meme coins proving their ability to create unexpected winners, the agreement across these systems has caught the attention of retail and institutional investors. Here’s the full story:

Layer Brett and the Case for a New Meme Coin Cycle

ChatGPT-5, Perplexity, and DeepSeek have all converged on a striking prediction: Layer Brett may be the meme coin best positioned to mirror and overtake Dogecoin. The reasoning is less about its meme ability and more about its alignment with Ethereum’s L2 ecosystem. This sets a foundation that Dogecoin, for all its community power, never had.

Layer Brett’s transition from Base to Ethereum was a strategic move that placed it in an environment projected to process over $10 trillion in annual transactions by 2027. By building on Layer 2, Layer Brett ensures that its value proposition is not limited to initial bursts of popularity.

Staking options add another layer of functionality, providing real-time incentives for investors who commit early. Unlike older meme coins that relied primarily on its public appeal, Layer Brett will introduce financial mechanics designed to stabilize participation. This makes its growth more sustainable because investor loyalty will be rewarded directly within the ecosystem.

However, Layer Brett will retain the accessible branding and community-first energy that have historically powered meme coin adoption. By merging its origins with technical efficiency, Layer Brett positions itself as an accessible entry point for retail users and as a token capable of deeper integration with NFTs, dApps, and GameFi.

As at the first week in September, Layer Brett is on its way to a revenue of $3 million. What makes the LBRETT presale particularly exciting is that it follows a structured model where each stage introduces incremental price increases. This roadmap is not merely speculative; it is deliberately engineered for compounding growth.

Analysts Warn of Correction if DOGE Breaks $0.216

As Bitcoin continues its retracement, Dogecoin continues to slip, with a 14% loss in the past half-month. While the meme coin hovers above the $0.216 support, a daily close below that level could open the door to a slide toward the $0.20 zone.

Over on the daily chart, DOGE struggles around its 200-day EMA. At the same time, negative funding rates and rising short positions in the futures markets point toward bearish sentiment. Santiment metrics show a growing number of reduced exposure, particularly among high-volume wallet tiers.

Analyst Tardigrade notes that DOGE recently flashed a weak bearish signal via Ichimoku analysis. A Tenkan-sen/Kijun-sen cross above the cloud warns of short-term downward bias. The token remains range-bound within a symmetrical triangle. A breakout above $0.23 could spark a short-term rally, while failure to flip that level keeps DOGE in consolidation.

Dogecoin now faces a delicate moment. The token teeters near critical support, its broader trend muted by technical resistance and growing long-side reluctance. Without renewed buying interest or positive catalysts, the risk of deeper correction looms.

Conclusion

AIs believe Layer Brett could be the next Dogecoin, but with even stronger upside. While Dogecoin’s early success was built on community and humor, Layer Brett is gaining traction through momentum, utility, and significant whale activity. Priced at just $0.0053, analysts now see it as one of the rare meme coins with the potential to deliver life-changing profits.

