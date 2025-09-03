AI Verdict: ChatGPT-5, Perplexity & Deepseek All Agree on the Same ‘Next Dogecoin’ Pick

Par : Blockonomi
2025/09/03 21:15
Global DePIN Chain
DEEPSEEK$0.000395-11.43%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1259+1.86%
Solayer
LAYER$0.514+2.02%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002585+3.02%

Since early 2023, AI tools have influenced how investors approach the crypto market. Recently, ChatGPT-5, Perplexity, and Deepseek were asked to identify the next Dogecoin. Interestingly, all three pointed to the emerging Layer Brett, despite using different models and analysis methods.

With meme coins proving their ability to create unexpected winners, the agreement across these systems has caught the attention of retail and institutional investors. Here’s the full story:

Layer Brett and the Case for a New Meme Coin Cycle

ChatGPT-5, Perplexity, and DeepSeek have all converged on a striking prediction: Layer Brett may be the meme coin best positioned to mirror and overtake Dogecoin. The reasoning is less about its meme ability and more about its alignment with Ethereum’s L2 ecosystem. This sets a foundation that Dogecoin, for all its community power, never had.

Layer Brett’s transition from Base to Ethereum was a strategic move that placed it in an environment projected to process over $10 trillion in annual transactions by 2027. By building on Layer 2, Layer Brett ensures that its value proposition is not limited to initial bursts of popularity.

Staking options add another layer of functionality, providing real-time incentives for investors who commit early. Unlike older meme coins that relied primarily on its public appeal, Layer Brett will introduce financial mechanics designed to stabilize participation. This makes its growth more sustainable because investor loyalty will be rewarded directly within the ecosystem.

However, Layer Brett will retain the accessible branding and community-first energy that have historically powered meme coin adoption. By merging its origins with technical efficiency, Layer Brett positions itself as an accessible entry point for retail users and as a token capable of deeper integration with NFTs, dApps, and GameFi.

As at the first week in September, Layer Brett is on its way to a revenue of $3 million. What makes the LBRETT presale particularly exciting is that it follows a structured model where each stage introduces incremental price increases. This roadmap is not merely speculative; it is deliberately engineered for compounding growth.

Analysts Warn of Correction if DOGE Breaks $0.216

As Bitcoin continues its retracement, Dogecoin continues to slip, with a 14% loss in the past half-month. While the meme coin hovers above the $0.216 support, a daily close below that level could open the door to a slide toward the $0.20 zone.

Over on the daily chart, DOGE struggles around its 200-day EMA. At the same time, negative funding rates and rising short positions in the futures markets point toward bearish sentiment. Santiment metrics show a growing number of reduced exposure, particularly among high-volume wallet tiers.

Analyst Tardigrade notes that DOGE recently flashed a weak bearish signal via Ichimoku analysis. A Tenkan-sen/Kijun-sen cross above the cloud warns of short-term downward bias. The token remains range-bound within a symmetrical triangle. A breakout above $0.23 could spark a short-term rally, while failure to flip that level keeps DOGE in consolidation.

Dogecoin now faces a delicate moment. The token teeters near critical support, its broader trend muted by technical resistance and growing long-side reluctance. Without renewed buying interest or positive catalysts, the risk of deeper correction looms.

Conclusion

AIs believe Layer Brett could be the next Dogecoin, but with even stronger upside. While Dogecoin’s early success was built on community and humor, Layer Brett is gaining traction through momentum, utility, and significant whale activity. Priced at just $0.0053, analysts now see it as one of the rare meme coins with the potential to deliver life-changing profits.

Can You Afford To Miss LBRETT’s Climb To Crypto Stardom? Secure Your LBRETT Tokens Today!

Presale: Layer Brett | Fast & Rewarding Layer 2 Blockchain

Telegram: Telegram: View @layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

The post AI Verdict: ChatGPT-5, Perplexity & Deepseek All Agree on the Same ‘Next Dogecoin’ Pick appeared first on Blockonomi.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Against the backdrop of increasingly fierce competition in the public chain, Aptos is steadily moving towards its strategic positioning as a “global trading engine” through technological innovation and ecological expansion.
OG
OG$13.743+0.18%
Partager
PANews2025/05/01 11:00
Partager
Texas Governor Signs SB 21, Becoming the Third State to Establish a Bitcoin Reserve

Texas Governor Signs SB 21, Becoming the Third State to Establish a Bitcoin Reserve

PANews reported on June 22 that according to The block, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has signed SB 21, becoming the third state to set up a Bitcoin reserve after Arizona
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1436+79.27%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.07203-34.03%
Partager
PANews2025/06/22 08:02
Partager
Metaplanet holds another 1,111 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 11,111 BTC

Metaplanet holds another 1,111 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 11,111 BTC

PANews reported on June 23 that according to an official announcement, Japanese listed company Metaplanet increased its holdings by another 1,111 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 11,111 BTC.
Bitcoin
BTC$112,323.04+1.26%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1436+79.27%
Partager
PANews2025/06/23 11:05
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Texas Governor Signs SB 21, Becoming the Third State to Establish a Bitcoin Reserve

Metaplanet holds another 1,111 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 11,111 BTC

Canadian listed company Matador increased its holdings by 8.4 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to about 77 bitcoins

US court dismisses joint motion by SEC and Ripple, case will continue to move forward