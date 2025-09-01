AI will make stocks obsolete, driving investors to Bitcoin: Analyst

Artificial intelligence will speed up innovation exponentially, making slow-moving public companies a poor investment vehicle in the future.

Bitcoin (BTC) will be a better investment than stocks in the coming decades due to artificial intelligence speeding up innovation cycles, making public companies inefficient investment vehicles, analyst and investor Jordi Visser predicted.

“If the innovation cycle is now sped up to weeks, we are in a video game where your company never hits escape velocity, and in that world, how do you invest? You don't invest, you trade,” Visser told Anthony Pompliano on Saturday. He also said:



I think you want to start shorting ideas, and you want to be long beliefs,” Visser continued, adding that AI may compress what normally would have taken 100 years to accomplish in only five years.

