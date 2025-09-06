Air China Plans to Introduce XRP Payments to Over 60M Members

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 09:04
  • Wetour aims to support XRP for faster settlements, vouchers, and tokenized rewards.
  • Pro-XRP attorney Bill Morgan sees the announcement as a clear signal of real-world adoption.
  • In June, Webus revealed plans for a $300M XRP treasury reserve managed by Samara Alpha.

Webus International (NASDAQ: WETO), through its travel brand Wetour, has entered a strategic alliance with Air China. The collaboration offers access to the airline’s PhoenixMiles loyalty program, reaching over 60 million members worldwide. As part of this initiative, Wetour plans to enable support for XRP payments, with the goal of facilitating faster settlements, blockchain-based vouchers, and tokenized rewards. 

Pro-XRP attorney Bill Morgan weighed in, acknowledging that the press announcement’s wording, “XRP payment support,” may be ambiguous. Critics may argue it doesn’t guarantee that XRP will be used in actual transactions, but nonetheless, Morgan sees it as a clear signal of real-world adoption.

Earlier in June, Webus disclosed via SEC Form 6-K its intent to establish a $300 million XRP treasury reserve managed by Samara Alpha Management (SEC-registered advisor). This move shows its ambition to lean into XRP as a strategic treasury asset and to use Ripple’s payment infrastructure for smoother cross-border settlements.

XRP’s utility comes into play here, as analysts highlight the relevance of integrating XRP into loyalty ecosystems like PhoenixMiles. The cryptocurrency offers rapid transaction speeds (3 to 5 seconds), low fees (below $0.01), and is well-suited for global, high-volume use cases such as loyalty points, tokenized redemptions, and cross-border services.

XRP’s Institutional Adoption and Usage

The Webus-Air China collaboration is just the latest development that showcases institutional interest in XRP. Earlier this year, several companies, including VivoPower and Wellgistics, also announced plans to hold XRP in treasury treasuries, which again points to its utility and value.

Currently, institutions hold about 10.6% of XRP’s total supply, having accumulated nearly $3.8 billion worth during recent market dips. Institutional usage is also on the rise, as Ripple’s On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) processed a staggering $1.3 trillion in Q2 2025, with major banks (such as Santander and SBI Holdings) leveraging XRP to reduce costs, often by up to 70% compared to SWIFT (international system of bank transfers).

