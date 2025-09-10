Airbus CEO reaffirms delivery guidance for 2025

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 00:55
Threshold
T$0.01638+0.86%
Union
U$0.00972-3.76%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.659+0.61%
Phil
PHIL$0.001979-0.95%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01606-13.84%

Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury told CNBC on Tuesday that the plane maker remains on pace to deliver about 820 commercial aircraft in 2025, even as engine production delays continue to limit its capabilities.

In an interview with CNBC’s Phil LeBeau, Faury said the European company is “on track” with aircraft production and has been making “gliders,” or finished planes without engines, as it awaits engine deliveries from manufacturers CFM International and Pratt & Whitney.

“All our attention will be on engine deliveries from both CFM and Pratt & Whitney, but they’re telling us that they will be able to deliver what we need. So we remain positive for the back end of the year,” Faury said.

Airbus delivered 61 planes in August, bringing its total for the year to 434. U.S. rival Boeing announced Tuesday it delivered 57 planes in August and 385 so far in 2025, continuing to trail Airbus in that metric. Boeing hasn’t issued delivery guidance for the year.

Aircraft manufacturers have faced engine production delays for years. RTX, which owns Pratt & Whitney, in 2023 said engine manufacturing defects would impact hundreds of engines through 2027.

Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury speaks during the Airbus summit 2025 at the Airbus headquarters in Toulouse, southern France, on March 24, 2025.

Ed Jones | Afp | Getty Images

Faury attributed the engine delivery delays to quality issues and worker strikes.

“But I think basically they have the capabilities to produce the volumes that are expected, so I hope they will be back on track and then delivering on their commitments,” he said.

Airbus has maintained its deliveries target throughout the year, even as tariffs have threatened to roil its business. The current U.S. trade agreement with the European Union, however, spares the aircraft industry from President Donald Trump’s “reciprocal tariffs.”

Faury on Tuesday said he believes the tariff relief is “the right thing to do.” But what continues to worry him most about the global economy is uncertainty, he said.

“We are long-term industries. We need visibility. We need predictability. And all this change is not predictable, and having to adapt all the time is slowing us down,” Faury said.

Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/09/09/airbus-ceo-guillaume-faury-delivery-guidance.html

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Will Elon Musk’s frog post trigger the next PEPE pump?

Will Elon Musk’s frog post trigger the next PEPE pump?

PEPE tests key support as Elon Musk’s frog post sparks speculation of a meme coin rally. #sponsoredcontent
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.00000009922-1.81%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.004707-1.52%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001023-0.38%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/22 02:37
Partager
Solana holding key support: breakout likely if bulls step in

Solana holding key support: breakout likely if bulls step in

Solana is sitting on a critical support level following a period of muted volatility and sideways consolidation. With multiple technical confluences now in play, the market appears primed for a decisive breakout,or breakdown. The current structure suggests that price is…
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04842+12.57%
BULLS
BULLS$534.58+0.27%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00644-1.97%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/19 01:25
Partager
Multiple addresses that have been dormant for about 8 years have transferred about 801 bitcoins in the past 3 days

Multiple addresses that have been dormant for about 8 years have transferred about 801 bitcoins in the past 3 days

PANews reported on June 22 that according to News.bitcoin, although Bitcoin has remained above $100,000 for 45 consecutive days, its price has fallen slightly since reaching a peak of $108,990
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0832-8.26%
Partager
PANews2025/06/22 15:13
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Will Elon Musk’s frog post trigger the next PEPE pump?

Solana holding key support: breakout likely if bulls step in

Multiple addresses that have been dormant for about 8 years have transferred about 801 bitcoins in the past 3 days

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

First US DOGE ETF to begin trading on Thursday — Bloomberg analyst