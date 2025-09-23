The post Aitana Bonmatí Wins Historic Third Consecutive Ballon D’Or In Paris appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. TOPSHOT – Barcelona’s Spanish midfielder and Ballon d’Or 2024 winner Aitana Bonmati reacts after receiving the Woman Ballon d’Or award during the 2025 Ballon d’Or France Football award ceremony at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris on September 22, 2025. (Photo by Franck FIFE / AFP) (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images FC Barcelona’s Aitana Bonmatí has become the first woman to win three Ballon D’Or trophies after being awarded the prestigious accolade for the third year in succession. Awarded by France Football magazine, the Ballon D’Or is awarded to the player deemed to have performed the best over the previous season. First created for the men’s game in 1956, an award for women was established in 2018 and there remains only four winners in history – Ada Hegerberg, Megan Rapinoe, Alexia Putellas and Aitana Bonmatí. Aitana was voted as the winner of the most coveted individual award in soccer ahead of her Spanish team-mate Arsenal’s Mariona Caldentey and England’s Alessia Russo. Both Caldentey and Russo were in the team which defeated Barcelona in the UEFA Women’s Champions League final and Russo was an integral part of the Lionesses’ team which defeated both Spanish players in the UEFA Women’s Euro this summer. Upon receiving the award again, the midfielder explained what it meant to her. “It’s a source of pride, it was very competitive. I can only thank everyone. Many people have allowed me to take this path. I now have high expectations for the World Cup in Brazil. This third Ballon d’Or contributes to the influence of Barça, and of Catalonia too.” It is incredibly the fifth year in a row in which a Spanish international playing for FC Barcelona has won the women’s Ballon D’Or. Before the first of Aitana’s titles, Alexia Putellas… The post Aitana Bonmatí Wins Historic Third Consecutive Ballon D’Or In Paris appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. TOPSHOT – Barcelona’s Spanish midfielder and Ballon d’Or 2024 winner Aitana Bonmati reacts after receiving the Woman Ballon d’Or award during the 2025 Ballon d’Or France Football award ceremony at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris on September 22, 2025. (Photo by Franck FIFE / AFP) (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images FC Barcelona’s Aitana Bonmatí has become the first woman to win three Ballon D’Or trophies after being awarded the prestigious accolade for the third year in succession. Awarded by France Football magazine, the Ballon D’Or is awarded to the player deemed to have performed the best over the previous season. First created for the men’s game in 1956, an award for women was established in 2018 and there remains only four winners in history – Ada Hegerberg, Megan Rapinoe, Alexia Putellas and Aitana Bonmatí. Aitana was voted as the winner of the most coveted individual award in soccer ahead of her Spanish team-mate Arsenal’s Mariona Caldentey and England’s Alessia Russo. Both Caldentey and Russo were in the team which defeated Barcelona in the UEFA Women’s Champions League final and Russo was an integral part of the Lionesses’ team which defeated both Spanish players in the UEFA Women’s Euro this summer. Upon receiving the award again, the midfielder explained what it meant to her. “It’s a source of pride, it was very competitive. I can only thank everyone. Many people have allowed me to take this path. I now have high expectations for the World Cup in Brazil. This third Ballon d’Or contributes to the influence of Barça, and of Catalonia too.” It is incredibly the fifth year in a row in which a Spanish international playing for FC Barcelona has won the women’s Ballon D’Or. Before the first of Aitana’s titles, Alexia Putellas…

Aitana Bonmatí Wins Historic Third Consecutive Ballon D’Or In Paris

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 08:22
DAR Open Network
D$0.03038-8.93%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$0.9511-5.85%
SQUID MEME
GAME$29.8475-3.10%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017109-4.69%
ME
ME$0.7077-22.35%

TOPSHOT – Barcelona’s Spanish midfielder and Ballon d’Or 2024 winner Aitana Bonmati reacts after receiving the Woman Ballon d’Or award during the 2025 Ballon d’Or France Football award ceremony at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris on September 22, 2025. (Photo by Franck FIFE / AFP) (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

FC Barcelona’s Aitana Bonmatí has become the first woman to win three Ballon D’Or trophies after being awarded the prestigious accolade for the third year in succession.

Awarded by France Football magazine, the Ballon D’Or is awarded to the player deemed to have performed the best over the previous season. First created for the men’s game in 1956, an award for women was established in 2018 and there remains only four winners in history – Ada Hegerberg, Megan Rapinoe, Alexia Putellas and Aitana Bonmatí.

Aitana was voted as the winner of the most coveted individual award in soccer ahead of her Spanish team-mate Arsenal’s Mariona Caldentey and England’s Alessia Russo. Both Caldentey and Russo were in the team which defeated Barcelona in the UEFA Women’s Champions League final and Russo was an integral part of the Lionesses’ team which defeated both Spanish players in the UEFA Women’s Euro this summer.

Upon receiving the award again, the midfielder explained what it meant to her. “It’s a source of pride, it was very competitive. I can only thank everyone. Many people have allowed me to take this path. I now have high expectations for the World Cup in Brazil. This third Ballon d’Or contributes to the influence of Barça, and of Catalonia too.”

It is incredibly the fifth year in a row in which a Spanish international playing for FC Barcelona has won the women’s Ballon D’Or. Before the first of Aitana’s titles, Alexia Putellas was a two-time winner of the prize in 2021 and 2022. She herself finished fourth in the rankings this year.

Fellow Spanish and FC Barcelona team-mates, Patri Guijarro and Cláudia Pina were voted in sixth and eleventh position respectively. Aitana conessed that “it could have easily been any of my team-mates. If I could share it, I would because it’s been a great year.”

“Football isn’t just about winning or losing, as we see today. I lost two titles with my teams (UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 with Spain, the Champions League with my club), but I learned a lot. I’m also happy for Mariona Caldentey, who is a great player. We miss her in Barcelona, ​​by the way!”

TOPSHOT – Former Spanish football player Andres Iniesta congratulates Barcelona’s Spanish midfielder and Ballon d’Or 2024 winner Aitana Bonmati after she received the Woman Ballon d’Or award during the 2025 Ballon d’Or France Football award ceremony at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris on September 22, 2025. (Photo by Franck FIFE / AFP) (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

Aitana received the award from former FC Barcelona legend Andrés Iniesta, a player she idolised, along with Xavi Hernández, as a young girl and has often been compared to. She admitted “my football today is thanks to them, for everything they taught me. I never imagined when I was a little girl that I could achieve something like this.”

The 27-year-old is the first woman to win three successive Ballon D’Or titles. In fact in the 69-year history of the award, only two other players have ever achieved this distinction. France’s Michel Platini won three successive Ballon D’Ors in 1983, 1984 and 1985 at a time when it was only open to European players. The Argentinian Lionel Messi, the recipient of the most Ballon D’Or titles in history won the first four of his record eight in four successive years – 2009, 2010, 2011 and 2012.

Elsewhere, Aitana’s club and international colleague Vicky López won the first-ever women’s Kopa Trophy awarded to the best female footballer in the world under 21 years of age. She finished ahead of four other candidates – Michelle Agyemang, Linda Caicedo, Wieke Kaptein and Claudia Martínez Ovando.

Barcelona’s Spanish midfielder Vicky Lopez speaks after receiving the Kopa Trophy for the best under-21 player during the 2025 Ballon d’Or France Football award ceremony at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris on September 22, 2025. (Photo by Franck FIFE / AFP) (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

She said “I dedicate this award to my mother, who from heaven is watching over me and protecting me so that I can become a better person and a better player every year. I want to thank the RFEF and all its staff. From the U-17 national team to the senior team.”

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/asifburhan/2025/09/22/aitana-bonmat-wins-historic-third-consecutive-ballon-dor-in-paris/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Markets await Fed’s first 2025 cut, experts bet “this bull market is not even close to over”

Markets await Fed’s first 2025 cut, experts bet “this bull market is not even close to over”

Will the Fed’s first rate cut of 2025 fuel another leg higher for Bitcoin and equities, or does September’s history point to caution? First rate cut of 2025 set against a fragile backdrop The Federal Reserve is widely expected to…
Tron Bull
BULL$0.001897-9.88%
Fuel
FUEL$0.00566-4.06%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001632-8.26%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/09/18 00:27
Partager
Caliber, a US-listed company, increased its holdings of LINK tokens by approximately $6.5 million

Caliber, a US-listed company, increased its holdings of LINK tokens by approximately $6.5 million

PANews reported on September 18th that, according to GlobeNewswire , Nasdaq-listed Caliber ( CWD ) announced it had purchased 278,011 Chainlink ( LINK ) tokens for approximately $ 6.5 million, at an average price of $ 23.38 per token. This is the second LINK acquisition under its Digital Asset Treasury ( DAT ) strategy, bringing its total LINK holdings to $ 6.7 million, making it one of the largest public holders. Caliber stated it will continue to increase its LINK holdings and will make acquisitions through existing funds and equity instruments.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01198-7.34%
Chainlink
LINK$21.56-4.04%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000118--%
Partager
PANews2025/09/18 19:55
Partager
8 Roaring Coins Ready to Explode: What Is the Next 100x Meme Coin? Don’t Miss This Presale

8 Roaring Coins Ready to Explode: What Is the Next 100x Meme Coin? Don’t Miss This Presale

Picture a tabby pawing at a blinking cursor while charts leap like laser dots. Dogs, GOHOME, Apecoin, Banana for Scale, […] The post 8 Roaring Coins Ready to Explode: What Is the Next 100x Meme Coin? Don’t Miss This Presale appeared first on Coindoo.
Threshold
T$0.0154-5.28%
READY
READY$0.01437+12.09%
Banana Gun
BANANA$17.59-7.17%
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/23 07:45
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Markets await Fed’s first 2025 cut, experts bet “this bull market is not even close to over”

Caliber, a US-listed company, increased its holdings of LINK tokens by approximately $6.5 million

8 Roaring Coins Ready to Explode: What Is the Next 100x Meme Coin? Don’t Miss This Presale

Shiba Inu’s Three-Year Reign as Second-Largest Meme Coin Faces Pepe Challenge

Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for September 22