Aizel Network Partners with ZENi to Drive Smarter Web3 Growth with Scalable Intelligence

Par : Blockchainreporter
2025/09/19 00:50
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1474+3.65%
cubes-blockchain-human main

Aizel Network is excited to announce its groundbreaking collaboration with ZENi, unlocking smarter growth for the Web3 communities. Through this partnership, Aizel Network integrates its on-chain intelligence backbone into the intelligent engagement tools of ZENi. With this, the alliance aims to set the stage for enhanced growth, scalable intelligence, and stronger participation across decentralized ecosystems.

Aizel Network, an on-chain Web3 intelligence backbone, has announced the news through its official X account. The other partner, ZENi, is an AI-powered growth engine developing the communities.

Aizel Network Creates Smarter and Scalable Web3 Communities

Aizel Network leverages ZENi’s AI-powered technology to build an advanced environment for communities. This groundbreaking environment develops meaningful user engagement while expanding the ecosystem more sustainably. Aizel Network’s synergy with ZENi strives to enhance automation.

 Through this, the projects adapt to the user behavior and market changes dynamically and act accordingly. The partnership leverages Aizel’s on-chain intelligence to ensure community growth and its own efficient and resilient evolution.

Aizel Network Infuses with ZENi to Accelerate Web3 Innovation

Through this alliance, Aizel Network and ZENi are poised to shed light on the significance of AI in defining the future of blockchain ecosystems. Aizel Network envisions a trusted intelligence backbone that seamlessly aligns with ZENi’s mission of user engagement and participation.

By joining forces, both platforms are set to introduce advanced tools to empower Web3 projects. Through these tools, the communities can manage activities more effectively and intelligently.

Aizel Network, with this advancement, aims to solidify its reputation as a leading force in introducing smarter growth and scalable automation. In this way, both platforms are there to help the communities so that they can thrive in the ever-evolving digital landscape.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

How To Make 1000% ROI With Crypto – These Top Crypto Presales Have Massive Potential

How To Make 1000% ROI With Crypto – These Top Crypto Presales Have Massive Potential

BlockchainFX presale at $0.024 offers 117% launch upside, 90% APY staking, daily USDT rewards, and 30% bonus tokens — analysts say it’s the clearest 1000% ROI play.
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04724-0.16%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Partager
Blockchainreporter2025/09/19 02:09
Partager
Best Sit and Go Poker Sites – Where to Play SNG Poker Tournaments in 2025

Best Sit and Go Poker Sites – Where to Play SNG Poker Tournaments in 2025

Like its name implies, Sit and Go tournaments, widely popular as SNG poker events, allow players to jump into the action immediately, appealing to players who prefer not to wait for scheduled games.  These events start as soon as the seats are filled rather than at a set time, ensuring a more spontaneous and fast-paced […]
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04724-0.16%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0886+2.10%
Wink
LIKE$0.009787-4.82%
Partager
The Cryptonomist2025/09/18 05:45
Partager
The SEC Finally Approves Investment Giant Grayscale’s Multi-Crypto Fund! What Altcoins Does the Fund Contain? Here Are the Details

The SEC Finally Approves Investment Giant Grayscale’s Multi-Crypto Fund! What Altcoins Does the Fund Contain? Here Are the Details

The post The SEC Finally Approves Investment Giant Grayscale’s Multi-Crypto Fund! What Altcoins Does the Fund Contain? Here Are the Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved Grayscale’s application for a multi-cryptoasset exchange-traded product (ETP) as part of its efforts to expedite the approval process for crypto funds. SEC Approves Grayscale’s Multi-Crypto Fund Including XRP, Solana, and Cardano Grayscale CEO Peter Mintzberg announced the approval of the Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC) on Wednesday via social media platform X. Mintzberg stated that GDLC will be the first multi-cryptoasset ETP to be traded on the market. The fund offers investment opportunities in Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana, and Cardano. According to Grayscale’s official website, the fund has a net asset value of $57.7 per share and over $915 million in total assets under management. The SEC previously postponed the filing in July and began reviewing its conversion to trade on NYSE Arca. On the same day, the SEC also approved “expedited” public listing standards for crypto ETF issuers. SEC Chairman Paul Atkins stated that this step would provide investors with more options and lower barriers to accessing digital asset products. According to experts, this decision could lead to the launch of more than 100 new crypto ETFs in the next 12 months. Bloomberg ETF Analyst Eric Balchunas emphasized that this could be a critical turning point for the crypto market, noting that previous similar regulations have tripled ETF launches. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/the-sec-finally-approves-investment-giant-grayscales-multi-crypto-fund-what-altcoins-does-the-fund-contain-here-are-the-details/
Union
U$0.013781+1.08%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0886+2.10%
Capverse
CAP$0.1569-0.64%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 02:39
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

How To Make 1000% ROI With Crypto – These Top Crypto Presales Have Massive Potential

Best Sit and Go Poker Sites – Where to Play SNG Poker Tournaments in 2025

The SEC Finally Approves Investment Giant Grayscale’s Multi-Crypto Fund! What Altcoins Does the Fund Contain? Here Are the Details

Nibiru – The Next Era of Money

Google Enters AI Payment Wars With Stablecoin Support