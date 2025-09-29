The post Al Horford Signs Multi-Year Deal With Golden State Warriors appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – JUNE 17: Al Horford #42 of the Boston Celtics reacts after a play during the third quarter of Game Five of the 2024 NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks at TD Garden on June 17, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images) Getty Images Al Horford has signed a multi-year deal with the Golden State Warriors according to ESPN’s Shams Charania. The 19th year veteran looks to add to the Warriors reserves. Horford has spent the last four seasons with the Boston Celtics, including the 2024 season where he won his first NBA title. Although Horford has played nearly two decades in the NBA and is the 6th oldest active player in the league, he still has plenty to offer on the court. He posted averages of 9 points per game, 6.2 rebounds per game and 2.1 assists per game with a 56 percent true-shooting percentage. With Golden State losing Kevon Looney, someone who was a mainstay in their big man rotation, Horford can fill that void and more. Horford shot 36 percent from three last season on 5.2 attempts per game and he shoots 37 percent from three for his career, so he can play in the spaced out offense that Golden State has. Horford can also be looked to in the post in a pinch if the possession calls for it. Overall, his skillset will allow him to play off of Warriors stars Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler III well. Horford is also mobile enough to play in small ball lineups, which Golden State is known for as well. At 6’9” he is… The post Al Horford Signs Multi-Year Deal With Golden State Warriors appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – JUNE 17: Al Horford #42 of the Boston Celtics reacts after a play during the third quarter of Game Five of the 2024 NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks at TD Garden on June 17, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images) Getty Images Al Horford has signed a multi-year deal with the Golden State Warriors according to ESPN’s Shams Charania. The 19th year veteran looks to add to the Warriors reserves. Horford has spent the last four seasons with the Boston Celtics, including the 2024 season where he won his first NBA title. Although Horford has played nearly two decades in the NBA and is the 6th oldest active player in the league, he still has plenty to offer on the court. He posted averages of 9 points per game, 6.2 rebounds per game and 2.1 assists per game with a 56 percent true-shooting percentage. With Golden State losing Kevon Looney, someone who was a mainstay in their big man rotation, Horford can fill that void and more. Horford shot 36 percent from three last season on 5.2 attempts per game and he shoots 37 percent from three for his career, so he can play in the spaced out offense that Golden State has. Horford can also be looked to in the post in a pinch if the possession calls for it. Overall, his skillset will allow him to play off of Warriors stars Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler III well. Horford is also mobile enough to play in small ball lineups, which Golden State is known for as well. At 6’9” he is…

Al Horford Signs Multi-Year Deal With Golden State Warriors

2025/09/29 03:19
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – JUNE 17: Al Horford #42 of the Boston Celtics reacts after a play during the third quarter of Game Five of the 2024 NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks at TD Garden on June 17, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Al Horford has signed a multi-year deal with the Golden State Warriors according to ESPN’s Shams Charania. The 19th year veteran looks to add to the Warriors reserves.

Horford has spent the last four seasons with the Boston Celtics, including the 2024 season where he won his first NBA title. Although Horford has played nearly two decades in the NBA and is the 6th oldest active player in the league, he still has plenty to offer on the court.

He posted averages of 9 points per game, 6.2 rebounds per game and 2.1 assists per game with a 56 percent true-shooting percentage. With Golden State losing Kevon Looney, someone who was a mainstay in their big man rotation, Horford can fill that void and more.

Horford shot 36 percent from three last season on 5.2 attempts per game and he shoots 37 percent from three for his career, so he can play in the spaced out offense that Golden State has. Horford can also be looked to in the post in a pinch if the possession calls for it. Overall, his skillset will allow him to play off of Warriors stars Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler III well.

Horford is also mobile enough to play in small ball lineups, which Golden State is known for as well. At 6’9” he is small enough to play in quicker lineups, while also being a good enough rebounder to not have those lineups suffer in that regard. At this advanced age Horford will probably be relegated to mainly bench lineups, but his skillset will make him a seamless fit in whichever lineups he plays in with Golden State.

