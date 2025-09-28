The post Al Singer Xania Monet Just Charted On Billboard, Signed $3M Deal. Is This The Future Of Music? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Al Singer Xania Monet TALISHA JONES Seventeen million streams in two months. A multimillion-dollar record deal. A Billboard-charting single. These are the kinds of stats that typically belong to breakout human stars. But today they belong to Xania Monet — an AI-powered R&B singer who doesn’t exist in human form. Monet was created by 31-year-old Mississippi native, poet, and design studio owner Talisha Jones, using Suno, a ChatGPT of sorts for songwriters, allowing her to transform her lyrics into music. Monet’s breakout single, “How Was I Supposed to Know?”, has climbed into Billboard’s R&B Digital Song sales top 10 and reached No. 22 on the overall Digital Song sales chart. And her five-song catalog has generated an estimated $52,000 in revenue to date. Monet’s rise presents both opportunity and existential risk. With the music industry at a crossroads between streaming economics, copyright questions, and AI’s expanding role, how do you handle an artist who doesn’t actually exist? The Making Of An AI Star Talisha Jones envisioned Xania Monet not as a gimmick, but as a fully realized musical persona. With the help of Suno’stechnology, she crafted tracks that brought to life the polished R&B sound that dominates playlists. The results are undeniably resonating with listeners. “I Ask For So Little” has an estimated 1.56 million streams. From their, “This Ain’t No Tryout”,“The Strong Don’t Get a Break” and “Let God, Let Go” add up to over 12,500 album consumption units. For Jones, the project’s potential is life-changing, and her ability to translate vision, strategy, and AI tools into a marketable brand may be the most compelling part of Monet’s story. jLast week, Neil Jacobson’s independent label Hallwood Media signed Monet to a record deal reportedly worth up to $3 million, following a bidding war. But much of this is new… The post Al Singer Xania Monet Just Charted On Billboard, Signed $3M Deal. Is This The Future Of Music? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Al Singer Xania Monet TALISHA JONES Seventeen million streams in two months. A multimillion-dollar record deal. A Billboard-charting single. These are the kinds of stats that typically belong to breakout human stars. But today they belong to Xania Monet — an AI-powered R&B singer who doesn’t exist in human form. Monet was created by 31-year-old Mississippi native, poet, and design studio owner Talisha Jones, using Suno, a ChatGPT of sorts for songwriters, allowing her to transform her lyrics into music. Monet’s breakout single, “How Was I Supposed to Know?”, has climbed into Billboard’s R&B Digital Song sales top 10 and reached No. 22 on the overall Digital Song sales chart. And her five-song catalog has generated an estimated $52,000 in revenue to date. Monet’s rise presents both opportunity and existential risk. With the music industry at a crossroads between streaming economics, copyright questions, and AI’s expanding role, how do you handle an artist who doesn’t actually exist? The Making Of An AI Star Talisha Jones envisioned Xania Monet not as a gimmick, but as a fully realized musical persona. With the help of Suno’stechnology, she crafted tracks that brought to life the polished R&B sound that dominates playlists. The results are undeniably resonating with listeners. “I Ask For So Little” has an estimated 1.56 million streams. From their, “This Ain’t No Tryout”,“The Strong Don’t Get a Break” and “Let God, Let Go” add up to over 12,500 album consumption units. For Jones, the project’s potential is life-changing, and her ability to translate vision, strategy, and AI tools into a marketable brand may be the most compelling part of Monet’s story. jLast week, Neil Jacobson’s independent label Hallwood Media signed Monet to a record deal reportedly worth up to $3 million, following a bidding war. But much of this is new…

Al Singer Xania Monet Just Charted On Billboard, Signed $3M Deal. Is This The Future Of Music?

2025/09/28

Al Singer Xania Monet

TALISHA JONES

Seventeen million streams in two months. A multimillion-dollar record deal. A Billboard-charting single. These are the kinds of stats that typically belong to breakout human stars. But today they belong to Xania Monet — an AI-powered R&B singer who doesn’t exist in human form.

Monet was created by 31-year-old Mississippi native, poet, and design studio owner Talisha Jones, using Suno, a ChatGPT of sorts for songwriters, allowing her to transform her lyrics into music.

Monet’s breakout single, “How Was I Supposed to Know?”, has climbed into Billboard’s R&B Digital Song sales top 10 and reached No. 22 on the overall Digital Song sales chart. And her five-song catalog has generated an estimated $52,000 in revenue to date.

Monet’s rise presents both opportunity and existential risk. With the music industry at a crossroads between streaming economics, copyright questions, and AI’s expanding role, how do you handle an artist who doesn’t actually exist?

The Making Of An AI Star

Talisha Jones envisioned Xania Monet not as a gimmick, but as a fully realized musical persona. With the help of Suno’stechnology, she crafted tracks that brought to life the polished R&B sound that dominates playlists. The results are undeniably resonating with listeners. “I Ask For So Little” has an estimated 1.56 million streams. From their, “This Ain’t No Tryout”,“The Strong Don’t Get a Break” and “Let God, Let Go” add up to over 12,500 album consumption units.

For Jones, the project’s potential is life-changing, and her ability to translate vision, strategy, and AI tools into a marketable brand may be the most compelling part of Monet’s story. jLast week, Neil Jacobson’s independent label Hallwood Media signed Monet to a record deal reportedly worth up to $3 million, following a bidding war.

But much of this is new territory, with the lines yet to be drawn. The U.S. Copyright Office currently recognizes songs created ‘with human involvement as copyrightable. But fully AI-generated tracks fall into a liminal space. Streaming platforms, such as Spotify and Apple Music, have yet to establish clear policies on how AI-generated music should be treated. For now, most AI tracks flow through the same pipelines as traditional songs, accruing royalties accordingly.

But legal ambiguity could fuel innovation and litigation. Major music companies are already suing Suno and its competitor Udio for allegedly training their algorithms on copyrighted material without the rights holders’ permission. If courts rule against these AI platforms, deals like Monet’s $3 million contract are bets on shaky ground.

Beyond AI-generated artists, AI-driven streaming manipulation — from bots to artificial playlist placements — can skew metrics. Raising the call for platforms to tighten scrutiny.

Monet is not the only one. Vinih Pray’s “A Million Colors”, is the first AI track on TikTok’s Viral 50, and The Velvet Sundown, a AI “band”, racked up similar streaming numbers at just under a million each, making it hard to dismiss AI musicians as novelty

AI Image Of The Velvet Sundown

Courtesy: AI IMAGE VIA THE VELVET SUNDOWN’S FACEBOOK

Is AI A Turning Point In Music?

AI may represent the next tectonic shift in music. It’s been nearly 20 years since streaming rewrote royalties. Some stakeholders are already advocating for AI-generated music to receive reduced royalty rates, similar to the way white noise playlists are compensated at lower levels. Others argue that excluding AI music from the mainstream revenue pool entirely is the only way to protect human creators.

But Monet’s early success makes one thing clear: audiences are listening. For every critic worried about the dilution of artistry, there are millions of consumers pressing play without hesitation. And for labels, that consumer behavior is a data point too compelling to ignore.

While the legal system sorts out copyright questions and while the music business debates royalty fairness, Jones has demonstrated that an unknown independent creator can compete with major-label stars. Proof that the future of music isn’t strictly human or machine, but something in between — a collaboration where imagination and algorithms converge.

Whether the $3 million bet pays off or collapses under regulatory and industry backlash, one truth is unavoidable: Xania Monet is already changing the conversation.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/dougmelville/2025/09/27/al-singer-xania-monet-just-charted-on-billboard-signed-3m-deal-is-this-the-future-of-music/

