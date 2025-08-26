Japanese Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato said on Tuesday that he is “alarmed over FX moves, including those driven by speculators.”
Market reaction
At the time of writing, USD/JPY is losing 0.34% on the day to trade near 147.30, little moved by these above comments.
Japanese Yen Price Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies today. Japanese Yen was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.21%
|-0.18%
|-0.43%
|-0.07%
|-0.05%
|0.04%
|-0.13%
|EUR
|0.21%
|0.10%
|-0.10%
|0.15%
|0.21%
|0.49%
|0.12%
|GBP
|0.18%
|-0.10%
|-0.20%
|0.07%
|0.16%
|0.38%
|0.01%
|JPY
|0.43%
|0.10%
|0.20%
|0.29%
|0.25%
|0.62%
|0.09%
|CAD
|0.07%
|-0.15%
|-0.07%
|-0.29%
|0.03%
|0.31%
|-0.20%
|AUD
|0.05%
|-0.21%
|-0.16%
|-0.25%
|-0.03%
|0.09%
|-0.24%
|NZD
|-0.04%
|-0.49%
|-0.38%
|-0.62%
|-0.31%
|-0.09%
|-0.37%
|CHF
|0.13%
|-0.12%
|-0.01%
|-0.09%
|0.20%
|0.24%
|0.37%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Japanese Yen from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent JPY (base)/USD (quote).
Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/japans-kato-alarmed-over-fx-moves-including-those-driven-by-speculators-202508260207