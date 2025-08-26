Alarmed over FX moves, including those driven by speculators

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/26 15:17
NEAR
NEAR$2.42-3.96%
Threshold
T$0.0159-5.01%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00214976-4.56%
Movement
MOVE$0.1218-1.37%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%

Japanese Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato said on Tuesday that he is “alarmed over FX moves, including those driven by speculators.”

Additional quotes

Market reaction

At the time of writing, USD/JPY is losing 0.34% on the day to trade near 147.30, little moved by these above comments.

Japanese Yen Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies today. Japanese Yen was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.21%-0.18%-0.43%-0.07%-0.05%0.04%-0.13%
EUR0.21%0.10%-0.10%0.15%0.21%0.49%0.12%
GBP0.18%-0.10%-0.20%0.07%0.16%0.38%0.01%
JPY0.43%0.10%0.20%0.29%0.25%0.62%0.09%
CAD0.07%-0.15%-0.07%-0.29%0.03%0.31%-0.20%
AUD0.05%-0.21%-0.16%-0.25%-0.03%0.09%-0.24%
NZD-0.04%-0.49%-0.38%-0.62%-0.31%-0.09%-0.37%
CHF0.13%-0.12%-0.01%-0.09%0.20%0.24%0.37%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Japanese Yen from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent JPY (base)/USD (quote).

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/japans-kato-alarmed-over-fx-moves-including-those-driven-by-speculators-202508260207

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

In the past 24 hours, the total liquidation of the entire network exceeded 1 billion US dollars, and the number of liquidated people exceeded 240,000

In the past 24 hours, the total liquidation of the entire network exceeded 1 billion US dollars, and the number of liquidated people exceeded 240,000

According to PANews on June 22, a total of 243,402 people worldwide had their positions liquidated in the past 24 hours, with a total liquidation amount of US$1.015 billion, including
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01842-7.57%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0617-2.21%
Partager
PANews2025/06/22 23:19
Partager
The SEC delayed its decision on WisdomTree’s XRP ETF

The SEC delayed its decision on WisdomTree’s XRP ETF

The SEC delayed its decision on WisdomTree’s XRP ETF to October 24.
XRP
XRP$2.919-0.91%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/08/26 14:32
Partager
Coinbase will list Sonic (S) trading pairs

Coinbase will list Sonic (S) trading pairs

PANews reported on June 23 that according to Coinbase Assets , Coinbase will list Sonic ( S ) assets on or after 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time on June 24, 2025
MemeCore
M$0.44489+1.68%
Sonic SVM
SONIC$0.19386-2.71%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0617-2.21%
Partager
PANews2025/06/23 23:52
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

In the past 24 hours, the total liquidation of the entire network exceeded 1 billion US dollars, and the number of liquidated people exceeded 240,000

The SEC delayed its decision on WisdomTree’s XRP ETF

Coinbase will list Sonic (S) trading pairs

Master Coin Investing: Use ChatGPT for Smart Research!

Tokyo Hash upgrades to HashKey Japan, fully deploying in the Japanese digital asset market