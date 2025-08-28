Alchemy Pay and MTT Sports Bridge Fiat and Crypto for Gamers Worldwide

Alchemy Pay, a leading fiat-to-crypto payment platform, has collaborated with MTT Sports, a Web3 gaming entity. The partnership endeavors to integrate fiat on-ramps into MTT Sports, improving accessibility for worldwide consumers. As Alchemy Pay’s official press release discloses, the collaboration reflects the platform’s strategic efforts to become a notable crypto infrastructure firm in Asia. In addition to this, the development underscores a noteworthy move in connecting Web3 entities with the cutting-edge Web3 ecosystem.

Alchemy Pay and MTT Sports Boost Web3 Gaming by Incorporating Fiat-Crypto Payments

The integration between Alchemy Pay and MTT Sports takes into account the inclusion of fiat-crypto payments in the Web3 gaming sector. In this respect, the integration permits MTT Sports clients to directly buy $MTT, the native token of the platform, via Alchemy Pay’s gateway for fiat payments. This strengthens players in up to 173 jurisdictions to top up gaming wallets rapidly, carry out in-game buyouts, and join tournaments with convenience.

In addition to this, by backing Visa, Google Pay, Apple Pay, Mastercard, local bank transactions, and mobile wallets, Alchemy Pay massively decreases the entry barrier for crypto newcomers and gamers. Boyaa Interactive International Ltd. (Stock Code: 0434), the Hong Kong-listed platform backing MTT Sports, has gained considerable attention in the world of digital gaming. It has also notably contributed to the expansion of MTT Sports into the Web3 sector.

Boyaa Strengthens MTT ESports Investment to $10M, Fueling Web3 Growth

Beyond this, Boyaa invested up to 100 $BTC into MTT ESports, the firm behind the Cosmos-based MTT Network. Later on, it added up to $4.18M in $USDT for nearly 10% stake in overall $MTT tokens. This raises the cumulative equity of Boyaa in MTT ESports to nearly 25%, with total investments reaching $10M. Keeping this in view, this development signifies a wider trend of conventional listed firms embracing crypto assets and blockchain technology to maintain their status in the digital economy.

For developers, the collaboration offers more than enhanced accessibility. It provides a user-friendly and compliant infrastructure to enable a convenient way to get and retain worldwide players. Additionally, the integration of the solutions delivered by Alchemy Pay lets developers be dedicated to developing engaging gaming without any payment complexity. Overall, the development bolsters mass adoption and leads toward sustainable Web3 gaming innovation.