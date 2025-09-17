This content is provided by a sponsor. Alchemy Pay, the world leading fiat-crypto payment solution provider, has launched its fiat-to-RWA investment platform with xStocks integration on day one, enabling global users to purchase tokenized U.S. stocks and ETFs directly with their local fiat currencies. The platform supports over 60 tokenized equities, including Apple, Tesla, Circle, […]

Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/alchemy-pay-launches-fiat-to-rwa-platform-with-visa-mastercard-and-xstocks-support-bringing-wall-street-to-users-worldwide/